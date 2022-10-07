ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkySports

Monday Tips

The royal silks could be carried to Pattern-race success for the first time in the name of the King when Perfect Alibi lines up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Beckford Stakes at Yarmouth. William Haggas' filly has won twice already this season, proving stamina is no issue over a...
SkySports

Qipco Champion Stakes: Baaeed to take on maximum of nine rivals at Ascot ahead of retirement

Baaeed will face a maximum of nine rivals when he bids to crown an unbeaten career with victory in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday. The William Haggas-trained four-year-old stretched his winning run to double figures when successfully stepping up to a mile and a quarter in the Juddmonte International at York in August - his sixth consecutive victory at Group One level.
The US Sun

Newcastle fans display brilliant Sky Sports News flag to mark one-year Saudi takeover anniversary before Brentford clash

NEWCASTLE fans displayed a huge Sky Sports News-themed banner to mark the one-year anniversary of their controversial Saudi takeover. The Toon faithful made the display ahead of their St James' Park clash with Brentford this afternoon. A huge flag featured the trademark yellow Sky Sports ticker, featuring the phrase "Newcastle...
SkySports

Blackpool 3-1 Watford: Late Jerry Yates double seals win for Tangerines

Jerry Yates' late double sealed a welcome 3-1 victory for Blackpool against stuttering Watford. Gary Madine put the home side in front before Imran Louza restored parity before the break. A draw then looked to be on the cards before Yates two superbly taken goals in the final 10 minutes...
Daily Mail

LEICESTER 16-26 SALE: Raffi Quirke is tipped for England after stunning second half performance that takes Sale to the top of the Gallagher Premiership

Raffi Quirke defied a six-month lay-off to put his hat in the ring for the autumn internationals and take Sale to the top of the table after coming back to beat Leicester. The scrum-half had not played since April 9 when he tore his hamstring and saw Danny Care, Jack van Poortvliet and Harry Randall tour with England this summer instead. He won two caps last autumn and showed he is already up to speed by making a try, scoring one and saving one after coming on at half-time.
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Pick your England starting team to face Samoa

Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:15; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England head coach Shaun Wane has named his...
RUGBY

