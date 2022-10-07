Raffi Quirke defied a six-month lay-off to put his hat in the ring for the autumn internationals and take Sale to the top of the table after coming back to beat Leicester. The scrum-half had not played since April 9 when he tore his hamstring and saw Danny Care, Jack van Poortvliet and Harry Randall tour with England this summer instead. He won two caps last autumn and showed he is already up to speed by making a try, scoring one and saving one after coming on at half-time.

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO