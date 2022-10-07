Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool will put on best party ever, mayor says
Liverpool's mayor has promised the city will put on the "best party ever" for Eurovision after being chosen as the hosts for the 2023 song contest. The city won a competition to hold the event after it was decided the 2022 winners Ukraine was unable to host. Liverpool Mayor Joanne...
BBC
West Ham 3-1 Fulham: Hammers going in right direction - David Moyes
West Ham manager David Moyes believes his team are "going in the right direction" after they came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1 in the Premier League. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 9th October at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
USWNT defeated by England in front of record Wembley crowd under shadow of Yates report
The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) was defeated 2-1 by England at Wembley in an international friendly that spotlighted both the increasing popularity of women's football and its failures.
‘Smile’ Widens With Huge Overseas Increase As It Nears $100M Global – International Box Office
Paramount’s Smile is positively grinning ear-to-ear as the horror pic from director Parker Finn saw a wild 19% upswing in holdovers at the international box office in its second frame. The weekend gross was $17.5M in 61 markets for a $40M offshore cume and $89.9M global to date. The overseas increase is quite literally gobsmacking — even this year’s mega-holder Top Gun: Maverick, also from Paramount, eased (though very slightly) in its sophomore frame. We’re hearing word of mouth is propelling this pic, not a particular holiday/weather scenario. The only new opening market this frame was Korea, where Smile debuted at No....
RELATED PEOPLE
Bank of England must ‘stay the course’ fighting inflation; US keeps adding jobs; UK house prices fall – as it happened
Deputy governor Dave Ramsden says “however difficult the consequences might be for the economy, the MPC must stay the course” on interest rates
BBC
US immigration: Why Indians are fleeing halfway around the world
As an openly gay man living in a deeply conservative part of India's Punjab, life had long been hard for Jashan Preet Singh. Over the years, Mr Singh, 34, had grown accustomed to daily discrimination in his hometown of Jalandhar - harassment and beatings doled out by his neighbours, and a family that had largely turned its back on him.
Anger as Truss ignores her climate advisers’ call for energy-saving drive
Liz Truss has ignored the government’s own climate advisers in opposing an energy-saving campaign this winter, it has emerged, amid mounting frustration over her resistance to the plan. The advisory body the Climate Change Committee wrote to the prime minister last month outlining the need for a “comprehensive energy...
BBC
Buchanan clan has first new chieftain in 340 years
One of Scotland's largest clans has a new chieftain - its first in more than 340 years. John Michael Baillie-Hamilton Buchanan was appointed true heir and chief of the Buchanan clan in a ceremony near Callander at the weekend. The last Buchanan chief, John Buchanan, died in 1681 without a...
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bank of England announces further bond intervention
Amid fledgling economic conditions, the Bank of England announced additional economic measures on Monday related to its intervention into the bond market.
Sabotage hits trains in north Germany, forcing 3-hour halt
BERLIN (AP) — A train communications system in Germany was targeted by sabotage Saturday, forcing both passenger and cargo trains to halt for nearly three hours across the northwest of the country, authorities said. Operator Deutsche Bahn said early Saturday that no long-distance or regional trains were running in...
Swiss pursue home-grown energy panacea - reluctantly
BERN/GRANDE DIXENCE, Switzerland, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Having dodged most of the fuel-driven surge in inflation plaguing its neighbours, Switzerland is moving ahead with plans to boost its energy security and lock in tame power prices - but only reluctantly.
BBC
NI Protocol: NI secretary repeats assembly election pledge
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has again warned he will call another Northern Ireland Assembly election if power-sharing is not restored within weeks. He said he wanted to be "positive" about the chances of a new deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Earlier Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
EU Watchdog Trying to Understand UK Bond Market Moves
LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union's securities watchdog has asked Britain about recent extreme moves in UK government bond yields and is monitoring for "spillovers" into the bloc, its chair Verena Ross said on Monday. UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng last month triggered a bond market rout with plans for...
BBC
Former footballer killed in Glasgow roundabout crash
A former footballer has been named as the man who died in a crash in Glasgow. Gavin Stokes, 30, died in the early hours of Saturday after losing control of his car on Thornwood roundabout in Glasgow's west end at about 01:10. His family have paid tribute to a "beloved...
BBC
'Fairytale economics' now a nightmare - Ian Blackford
Ian Blackford has described Tory economic plans as a "nightmare". The SNP Westminster leader said Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng had made "the worst first impression in the history of British politics". And he said the "inequality and incompetence of (the) Budget will go down as one of the worst...
ESPN
Brighton's Enock Mwepu retires due to heart condition
Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to end his playing career aged 24 after being diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition, the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday. In a statement on Twitter, he said: "A boy from a small Zambian town called...
BBC
Campaigners protest against housing on former Leicester golf course
Dozens of people gathered to protest against a proposed housing development on a former golf course. More than 3,000 people have signed a petition opposing the proposal for 466 new homes on the former Western Park Golf Course in Leicester. Campaigners said it was a "wonderful open space", which must...
Comments / 0