Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Indiana man arrested for alleged human smuggling after crashing car during high-speed chase in Texas
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested an Indiana man on human smuggling charges after he crashed during a high-speed chase in Uvalde County.
Uvalde schools suspend entire police force after outrage
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Uvalde’s school district suspended its entire police force Friday amid fresh outrage over the hesitant law enforcement response to the gunman who massacred 21 people at Robb Elementary School. The extraordinary move follows the revelation that the district hired a former state trooper who...
Uvalde parents were outraged the school district hired a cop who was being investigated for her conduct during the mass shooting. Now she's been fired.
After pushback from parents and a state senator, the school district announced Thursday that Crimson Elizondo was fired from her position.
Uvalde school district fires officer after CNN identifies her as trooper under investigation for her response to massacre
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District fired a newly hired school officer on Thursday after CNN identified her as one of the officers under investigation for her actions during the Uvalde school massacre in May.
Matthew McConaughey calls for Americans to 'meet in the middle' over political issues: 'We share more values'
Matthew McConaughey called out politicans for losing sight of their "values and vision" in a new op-ed. The actor worked with lawmakers to pass gun reform following the Uvalde shooting.
Texas DPS confirms fatal Uvalde crash involved illegal migrant smuggling: 'Joe Biden has abandoned' the state
Rep. Tony Gonzales said the border situation in Texas is a "nightmare" after officials confirmed a major accident in Uvalde Wednesday involved human smuggling.
Texas border town business owner sells family BBQ restaurant after multiple migrant break ins
EAGLE PASS, Texas – A business owner near the U.S. southern border said she was forced to sell her family honky-tonk after the venue was broken into on five separate occasions since February. "I worked alongside my father for 19 years," said Selena Buentello Price, the former second-generation owner...
Migrants killing dogs, stealing from homes prompts some Texas border town residents to arm themselves
EAGLE PASS, Texas – Migrants have killed pets, stolen from shops and knocked on doors late at night in a Texas border town, prompting some residents to arm themselves, locals told Fox News. "I don't feel safe," Laura Ramos, an Eagle Pass business owner, told Fox News. She said...
