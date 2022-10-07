Read full article on original website
Related
Elle
Prince Harry Shares Sweet Details About Archie And Lilibet: 'They're Doing Great'
Prince Harry has shared the sweetest details about his and Meghan Markle's children: Archie, three and Lilibet ('Lili'), one. During a recent call with the winners of the WellChild Awards (which you can view above), the Duke of Sussex spoke to four-year-old Henry Waines, who won the Inspirational Child award in the four-six years category.
Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Played With Puppies, And I'm Obsessed
I just can't stop thinking about how different life would be if Ryan Reynolds actually got cast as Superman and Rob McElhenney was cast as Anakin Skywalker. Sponsored by Petco.
PETS・
This Fascinating Reddit Thread Is All About Past Experiences That Completely Changed These People From The Way They Were
Sometimes things happen in life that not only deeply impact us in the moment, but also forever change how we deal with and think about things moving forward.
Report reveals Bill Murray kissed, straddled 'much younger' woman on 'Being Mortal' set
Aziz Ansari's directorial debut, 'Being Mortal,' was previously shut down after Murray was accused of inappropriate behavior.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elle
Eva Mendes Hits Back At Claims She Quit Acting With Rare Reference To Motherhood And Business
Eva Mendes has set the record straight regarding claims she quit acting. The 48-year-old, whose last on-screen role was for the 2014 fantasy thriller Lost River, hit back at the assumptions with a rare reference to motherhood and business. Mendes, who shares two daughters, Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, six, with...
Elle
8 Indigenous Designers to Support on Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Always
This month, we celebrate and honor Native American people and commemorate their histories and cultures. But the time to support Indigenous artists is all year round. Sustainability and tradition are often at the forefront of Indigenous design, whether it’s the way Keri Ataumbi uses visual storytelling in her jewelry or the history behind Jamie Gentry’s bespoke moccasin boutique. By uplifting Indigenous, Native American, and First Nation-owned brands, you help grow small business, spread inclusivity, and encourage authentic art. Here are eight designers to support this Indigenous Peoples’ Day—and always.
This 3-Step Method For Creating A Capsule Wardrobe (Without Buying All New Stuff) Is Going Viral On Instagram, And It's Really Smart
It works with whatever is already in your closet right now.
Here's The "House Of The Dragon" Characters At Each Age And Stage
Some characters have barely aged a day while others have gone from babies to grown ass adults. And then there's Viserys...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Regular People Are Sharing Their Funniest Celeb Encounter Stories, And They'll Definitely Put A Smile On Your Face
Every story I read about Adam Sandler makes me love him more.
Elle
Tom Holland and Zendaya Hold Hands As They Walk Through The Louvre
Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline. On Friday, Spider-Man co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland took in a little classical art at the Louvre in Paris. The adorable couple walked hand-in-hand through the famous museum's galleries on their special tour of the famous landmark. They were both dressed casually for their day out, Zendaya wearing a large light blue blouse with her sleeves rolled up, her hair up in a bun with a few curling tendrils around her face. She wore a pair of glasses for the tour, a black bag, and carried a small camera.
Elle
Shelf Life: Constance Wu
Welcome to Shelf Life, ELLE.com’s books column, in which authors share their most memorable reads. Whether you’re on the hunt for a book to console you, move you profoundly, or make you laugh, consider a recommendation from the writers in our series, who, like you (since you’re here), love books. Perhaps one of their favorite titles will become one of yours, too.
Elle
Kate Middleton Releases First On-Camera Message Since Becoming Princess Of Wales
Kate Middleton has had a busy few weeks since stepping into her role as the Princess of Wales. The royal has been going from one official engagement to another—travelling to Wales, meeting with the Royal Navy, visiting a maternity unit in England, meeting with mental health professionals in Ireland—and this morning, she released her first video message since Queen Elizabeth II's death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elle
Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Burnout As She Reveals She 'Lost Control' Of Career
Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her mental health, revealing that she suffered with burnout after starring in the first instalment of The Hunger Games and later 'lost control' of her career. 'I think I lost a sense of control. Between The Hunger Games coming out and winning the Oscar...
Comments / 0