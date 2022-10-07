NEW YORK -- The last time the Guardians were at Yankee Stadium, chaos broke out in the outfield. It was April 23, and Cleveland carried a one-run lead into the ninth inning. Fans in the left-center-field seats made comments that caught the attention of all three Guardians outfielders. Right fielder Oscar Mercado started yelling up into the stands before center fielder Myles Straw climbed the wall to continue the verbal battle. The game ended with trash getting thrown onto the warning track in right field near Mercado, which prompted Straw to express his frustration with the fans in his postgame interviews.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO