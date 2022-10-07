Read full article on original website
Padres star Joe Musgrove gets brutally honest on Mets’ ear inspection mistake
After leading the San Diego Padres to a crucial Game 3 win against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs, Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on the “desperate” move their opponents made that ended up being a huge mistake. To recall before the start of the sixth...
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
New York’s broadcast voice said of manager Buck Showalter, “If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right.”
MLB announces start times for Guardians vs. Yankees AL Division Series games 1 and 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Major League Baseball has announced start times for games 1 and 2 of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees based on the winner of Sunday’s Mets vs. Padres wild card final. If the Mets win. Guardians vs. Yankees Game 1: 6:38...
Briggs: Indians fans who swore off Guardians are missing baseball's best story
What’s in a name? As Shakespeare once wrote: That which we call a winning baseball team by any other name would be just as sweet, except in Cleveland. Just look at the Guardians. They drew a grand total of 1.296 million fans to Progressive Field this season — the franchise’s lowest total (by far) in a year without pandemic restrictions since 1992 — and we all know one of the reasons.
Report: Albert Pujols plans on fulfilling notable Angels contract clause
Albert Pujols’ legendary MLB career came to an end Saturday night when the St. Louis Cardinals were knocked out of the playoffs. We were given a hint about the future Hall of Famer’s future plans shortly afterward, though. The contract Pujols signed with the Los Angeles Angels in...
Sports World Reacts to Umpire’s Bizarre Ear Check of Padres Pitcher
With Joe Musgrove dealing for the Padres, Mets manager Buck Showalter asked umpires to check the pitcher for foreign substances behind his ear.
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening
It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
Look: Baseball World Reacts To The Bob Costas News
For the first time in 22 years, Bob Costas will return to the broadcast booth for a full MLB playoff series. Per Jimmy Traina, "TBS announced that [Costas] and Ron Darling will call the Yankees-Guardians [ALDS] series." The baseball world reacted to the news on Monday. "Bob Costas will be...
Aaron Boone kicks Aroldis Chapman off Yankees playoff roster after unprofessional move
Yankees fans have longed to hear it. The Aroldis Chapman Era is officially over in the Bronx, and it didn’t even take another playoff meltdown in 2022 to exile him into free agency. In fact, Chapman prevented postseason fireworks by taking matters into his own hands and taking himself...
Civale on Guardians' ALDS roster; Sandlin shut down
NEW YORK -- The Guardians knew they’d need to get starter Aaron Civale on their roster for the AL Division Series against the Yankees, but when righty reliever Nick Sandlin’s MRI revealed a season-ending upper teres major strain, the club had to make another move. Guardians manager Terry...
Dodgers: Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park
The Padres recently announced that they will be limiting tickets to certain fans, AKA Dodgers fans, for the NLDS.
Guards-Yanks an intriguing battle of contrasts
There are no uninteresting Division Series this week in baseball, not a single one, just look at the board. But there is no more interesting one about to begin this week than Yankees vs. Guardians, as Terry Francona’s kids come into Yankee Stadium like they’re trying to take over the principal’s office.
Dodgers News: Dodger Fans May Be Excluded From Petco Park Come NLDS Time
The Dodgers are still waiting on their NLDS opponent. Will it be the New York Mets or San Diego Padres? While the Dodgers are preparing for either one, our neighbors down south look to not be focused on the task at hand. Yikes. It looks like the Padres don’t want...
How will Guardians pitch to Aaron Judge?
NEW YORK -- The two swings look like they could’ve come at any chapter during Aaron Judge’s record-setting season. Turns out, his two-homer game against the Guardians was the opening statement. Twice, Judge worked ahead in the count vs. Cleveland pitching, then he sent two fastballs on the...
Guardians return to Yankee Stadium for 1st time since April fan incident
NEW YORK -- The last time the Guardians were at Yankee Stadium, chaos broke out in the outfield. It was April 23, and Cleveland carried a one-run lead into the ninth inning. Fans in the left-center-field seats made comments that caught the attention of all three Guardians outfielders. Right fielder Oscar Mercado started yelling up into the stands before center fielder Myles Straw climbed the wall to continue the verbal battle. The game ended with trash getting thrown onto the warning track in right field near Mercado, which prompted Straw to express his frustration with the fans in his postgame interviews.
Taylor? Treinen? Breaking down NLDS roster decisions
LOS ANGELES -- With the announcement that Julio Urías will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Padres, the Dodgers have answered most of their big questions ahead of Tuesday’s opener. • NLDS Game 1: Tonight, 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 PT on FS1. At this...
Guardians Make Two Bullpen Moves Ahead of A.L.D.S. in New York
Nick Sandlin was a key component in Cleveland's bullpen this season, but he won't be available for the rest of the playoffs with a back/shoulder injury.
Yankees leave Aroldis Chapman off playoff roster as punishment
Aroldis Chapman continues to disappoint the New York Yankees in new ways. The Yankees left Chapman off their ALDS roster as punishment. Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Chapman missed a team workout and did not have an acceptable excuse. The southpaw reliever was supposed to throw a live batting...
Strongest arms to watch in the postseason
The Division Series are sure to feature big home runs from superstar sluggers, big strikeouts from aces, big catches from Gold Glovers and big stolen bases from elite speedsters. But some players can also change a game with their arm, and with Statcast, we can see how like never before.
Guardians-Yankees Game 2 FAQ (Thurs., 7:30 ET, TBS)
NEW YORK -- If the Yankees learned anything from a late-summer swoon that threatened their place atop the American League East standings, it’s that a hot start doesn’t guarantee anything. So even though the Bombers took Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday evening, they know the Guardians didn’t come this far to roll over.
