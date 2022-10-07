ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Blade

Briggs: Indians fans who swore off Guardians are missing baseball's best story

What’s in a name? As Shakespeare once wrote: That which we call a winning baseball team by any other name would be just as sweet, except in Cleveland. Just look at the Guardians. They drew a grand total of 1.296 million fans to Progressive Field this season — the franchise’s lowest total (by far) in a year without pandemic restrictions since 1992 — and we all know one of the reasons.
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening

It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
The Spun

Look: Baseball World Reacts To The Bob Costas News

For the first time in 22 years, Bob Costas will return to the broadcast booth for a full MLB playoff series. Per Jimmy Traina, "TBS announced that [Costas] and Ron Darling will call the Yankees-Guardians [ALDS] series." The baseball world reacted to the news on Monday. "Bob Costas will be...
MLB

Civale on Guardians' ALDS roster; Sandlin shut down

NEW YORK -- The Guardians knew they’d need to get starter Aaron Civale on their roster for the AL Division Series against the Yankees, but when righty reliever Nick Sandlin’s MRI revealed a season-ending upper teres major strain, the club had to make another move. Guardians manager Terry...
MLB
MLB

Guards-Yanks an intriguing battle of contrasts

There are no uninteresting Division Series this week in baseball, not a single one, just look at the board. But there is no more interesting one about to begin this week than Yankees vs. Guardians, as Terry Francona’s kids come into Yankee Stadium like they’re trying to take over the principal’s office.
MLB

How will Guardians pitch to Aaron Judge?

NEW YORK -- The two swings look like they could’ve come at any chapter during Aaron Judge’s record-setting season. Turns out, his two-homer game against the Guardians was the opening statement. Twice, Judge worked ahead in the count vs. Cleveland pitching, then he sent two fastballs on the...
MLB

Guardians return to Yankee Stadium for 1st time since April fan incident

NEW YORK -- The last time the Guardians were at Yankee Stadium, chaos broke out in the outfield. It was April 23, and Cleveland carried a one-run lead into the ninth inning. Fans in the left-center-field seats made comments that caught the attention of all three Guardians outfielders. Right fielder Oscar Mercado started yelling up into the stands before center fielder Myles Straw climbed the wall to continue the verbal battle. The game ended with trash getting thrown onto the warning track in right field near Mercado, which prompted Straw to express his frustration with the fans in his postgame interviews.
MLB

Taylor? Treinen? Breaking down NLDS roster decisions

LOS ANGELES -- With the announcement that Julio Urías will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Padres, the Dodgers have answered most of their big questions ahead of Tuesday’s opener. • NLDS Game 1: Tonight, 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 PT on FS1. At this...
MLB

Strongest arms to watch in the postseason

The Division Series are sure to feature big home runs from superstar sluggers, big strikeouts from aces, big catches from Gold Glovers and big stolen bases from elite speedsters. But some players can also change a game with their arm, and with Statcast, we can see how like never before.
MLB

Guardians-Yankees Game 2 FAQ (Thurs., 7:30 ET, TBS)

NEW YORK -- If the Yankees learned anything from a late-summer swoon that threatened their place atop the American League East standings, it’s that a hot start doesn’t guarantee anything. So even though the Bombers took Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday evening, they know the Guardians didn’t come this far to roll over.
