Kansas Announces Unfortunate Injury Update For Quarterback Jalon Daniels
Kansas star quarterback Jalon Daniels is done for the day. Daniels was on the receiving end of a crushing hit from the TCU defense this Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, it's resulted in an injury. Daniels came out of the locker room for the second half wearing street clothes on the sideline....
thecomeback.com
Kansas makes major announcement after 5-0 start
One of the most shocking stories in college football has been the success of the Kansas Jayhawks this season. After winning just five games combined in the past three seasons, the Kansas Jayhawks have begun their season with a 5-0 start, and it appears that the program is now taking its football program very seriously.
Sporting News
Refs in Kansas-TCU game swallow whistles on potential horse collar, defensive holding, late in Horned Frogs win
Kansas' undefeated streak ended in heartbreak on Saturday, as the No. 19 Jayhawks failed to score on their last drive of the game, falling 38-31 to visiting, 17th-ranked TCU. Some observers of the battle of unbeaten Big 12 teams were frustrated at the game's ending, when officials failed to call TCU for defensive penalties on consecutive plays. The outcome of those plays ended with the Jayhawks turning the ball over on downs at the TCU 34.
kcur.org
KU football's resurgence is bringing more fans to Lawrence — and headaches to some merchants
Walk down Massachusetts Street on any given Saturday you’ll and probably see a decent amount of people. When there’s a home football game, that amount increases significantly, especially this season. On Saturday, lines for restaurants extended out onto Mass Street, business closed for extended lunch hours to view...
Kansas star QB knocked out of game
The Kansas Jayhawks have been one of the biggest stories in college football this year, and Jalon Daniels is a big reason why. Daniels won the starting quarterback job this year and helped lead Kansas to a 5-0 start. But the junior quarterback suffered a shoulder injury during Saturday’s game against TCU and did not return.
Sporting News
What channel is Kansas vs. TCU on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 college football game
Two undefeated, ranked Big 12 teams will face off on Saturday in a game that could have huge ramifications for the conference. And it's not Texas-Oklahoma. Sonny Dykes' 17th-ranked TCU team (4-0) will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to face off against Lance Leipold and No. 19 Kansas for the Week 6 "College GameDay" game of the week. It's the first time the teams have met as ranked opponents dating back at least to the 1952 season, when No. 17 Kansas beat No. 9 TCU 13-0.
Hundreds camp out overnight at KU for College Gameday show
One of the coldest nights in about six months didn't stop fans from camping out over night to be the first in line for ESPN's College Gameday show.
KCTV 5
Local Lawrence businesses react to Kansas football stadium renovation plans
Sights, sounds and scores from games all across the Kansas City metro. Brrr! Kansas City is going to be chilly Friday night into Saturday morning!. Jayhawks fans camp out for prime College Gameday position Saturday morning. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. University of Kansas students braved the chilly temperatures at...
fox4kc.com
Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
KCTV 5
Family in Gardner, Kansas, fights to stay together
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) – John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Lenexa, KS
Lenexa, Kansas is known for various things. The Great Lenexa Barbecue Battle brings barbecue masters from all over to compete for the championship every year. Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee Paul Rudd and professional wrestler Baron Corbin grew up there. Something the town is known primarily by locals for, however, is the restaurants.
Three dead in crash on Kansas Turnpike South of Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities received a call at 9:08 Saturday morning of a car crash, south of Topeka, at turnpike 335 involving a mini van and a semi truck. When authorities arrived at the scene, three juveniles in the minivan were pronounced dead. The other two were taken to a hospital with non life threatening […]
Bird flu returns to Kansas, detected in 2 counties
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — An illness targeting birds has returned to Kansas, bringing with it renewed warnings for poultry farmers from the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA). According to the KDA, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as the bird flu, has made a comeback in Kansas. This week, positive cases were identified in […]
WIBW
DEVELOPING: Fatality wreck closes Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities were on the scene Saturday morning of a wreck along the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Turnpike Authorities issued an alert at 9:15 a.m. about an incident in the southbound lanes at mile marker 172. The location is just south of Topeka, near the SW 69th St. overpass. A follow-up alert around 9:45 indicated all lanes of the Turnpike were closed, and drivers should exit before or as they entered Topeka.
Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
Six taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on I-435
Six people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Johnson County.
KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
Warning, frost possible tonight, cover your plants
Topeka (KSNT) – We are now officially two weeks into our fall season and there are some signs in the atmosphere that one of our first big cool-downs is on the way. We’ve asked our meteorologists how to protect your gardens. *FREEZE WARNING* – Saturday Morning – Brown, Marshall, Nemaha, and Washington counties *FROST ADVISORY* – […]
Commerce Bank explains unexpected statement fees
Commerce Bank says it is refunding some statement fee charges to certain accounts due to a system issue the company experienced.
koamnewsnow.com
Popular Kansas attraction closes temporarily due to bird flu
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KCTV) — One of the area’s most popular family attractions will be closed on Thursday because of bird flu. The avian influenza virus was discovered in geese at the Deanna Rose Children’s Homestead in Overland Park. The hands-on, early 1900s, farm life experience closed...
