Read full article on original website
Related
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Quadric Appoints Former Cadence VP Dhanendra Jani as New VP of Engineering
BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Quadric, the GPNPU intellectual property (IP) licensor, today announced that Dhanendra Jani, a former vice president of engineering at Cadence, has joined the company’s executive team as vice president of engineering. This new role reflects Quadric’s growth and expansion of the engineering team in advance of its upcoming IP product introduction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005900/en/ Dhanendra Jani (Photo: Business Wire)
'Surprised': Enormous Asian Hornet Nest Discovered in Toilet Block
"I was very surprised. I have found nests up trees, in bramble patches and in a polly tunnel but never in a toilet!" hornet hunter Jane Osborne told Newsweek.
Comments / 0