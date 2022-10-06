BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Quadric, the GPNPU intellectual property (IP) licensor, today announced that Dhanendra Jani, a former vice president of engineering at Cadence, has joined the company’s executive team as vice president of engineering. This new role reflects Quadric’s growth and expansion of the engineering team in advance of its upcoming IP product introduction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005900/en/ Dhanendra Jani (Photo: Business Wire)

SOFTWARE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO