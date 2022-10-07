Read full article on original website
montavilla.net
PDX Nutrition Opens on NE Glisan
PDX Nutrition will open at 6824 NE Glisan Street in the former DB Dessert Company location. The cafe is hosting a soft opening on Monday the 10th, beginning at 8 a.m. This supplement-focused shop marks the 20th such location started by owner Hiram Silva. The NE Glisan location is the first in Portland, but other restaurants are anticipated in the coming years.
opb.org
Portland rapper Cool Nutz inducted in Oregon Music Hall of Fame
You may not be familiar with the name Terrance Scott. But if you’ve followed Portland music at any point in the last 30 years, you know his pseudonym, Cool Nutz. In honor of his three-decade career of propping up the city’s music scene, primarily as a performer, producer and promoter, Scott is being inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame this weekend.
WWEEK
Christine Drazan’s Strategic Masterstroke Started With a Case of FOMO
For the first time in 40 years, a Republican might be elected Oregon’s governor. I know, young radicals, just breathe through it. It’s OK to feel nervous. Portland is a weird liberal city, and it has been for as long as a lot of us have been alive, but Oregon’s rural counties are often quite conservative and it makes for an uncomfortable dichotomy.
Oregonian NewsQuiz: Portland’s been named best city in America for what?
Every Sunday, we challenge your recollection of news recently published by The Oregonian/OregonLive. Answer all 10 questions to earn a final score.
This Absolutely Alluring Floating Home is on the Market in Portland, Oregon, for Under $300K
Address: 1615 North Jantzen Ave., Portland, Oregon. From the vibrant teal exterior to the sunset orange front door, this floating home is eye-catching in the best way. Docked right along the Columbia River, this charming home lives on scenic Hayden Island in Portland, Oregon. At a glance, the multi-angled roof lines and asymmetrical windows marry with the wood siding to give the home a look that is modern, funky, and rustic all at once. When the sun sets, seeing the windows aglow with warm light beckons you inside.
thatoregonlife.com
An Exciting Giant Pumpkin Race Across an Oregon Lake Is Happening in October
Have you ever seen a giant pumpkin and thought to yourself, that thing’s so big I could just climb inside it? As it turns out people have been coming to Oregon since 2004 to climb inside gigantic pumpkins each October and paddle them in a one-of-a-kind race across a lake. The West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta is one fall event you don’t want to miss this year in Oregon!
hereisoregon.com
8 Oregon outdoor excursions perfect for this balmy start to fall
Let’s call it a summer encore. While some Portlanders may feel a bit unnerved about this unseasonably warm and dry start to fall, we might as well take advantage of the weather by extending our favorite summer activities into the dark season. As any seasoned Pacific Northwesterner can tell...
hereisoregon.com
7 chilling wine tips for Halloween haunts and treats
Every Halloween activity, whether it involves eye of newt or bag of Butterfinger, deserves an excellent wine. These three bottles might just be the best thing to happen to Halloween since Thing squeezed grapes to make wine for Gomez and Morticia Addams. Haven’t found a party yet? Here are four...
Try Portland’s new double-decker drinking experience
The bar, which opened in April this year, is named after the owner’s grandmothers: Rachel and Rose.
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in America
A new study said that this city is the "foodie city" in America.Forbes. There is a never-ending debate among foodies that will never end - "which city is the best foodie city in America?" There have been a plethora of articles written about the topic, however, a new study just recently released an article and it subsequently set a firestorm on social media! According to wallethub.com, Portland, Oregon is the "best foodie city" in America! Let's take a look at why Portland was ranked as the best foodie city in America as well as see where other cities were ranked - some will shock you!
Indigenous Peoples Day in Oregon: What’s open, what’s closed
In the spring of 2021, Oregon formally designated Indigenous Peoples Day as a state holiday to be celebrated on the second Monday of October. This year, Indigenous Peoples Day falls on Oct. 10, which is also the federal holiday Columbus Day. Here’s a list of what’s closed and what services...
Channel 6000
October record Oregon warmth expected to finish up weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – All things come to an end…except what seems to be this warm October. Record warmth will last through the weekend as temperatures jump to the 80s for another day. This weekend will go down as one of the warmest in October. Many locations picked up a record high on Saturday, with many in sight again on Sunday. Portland hit 87 on Saturday, which topped the record of 82 (1971).
Readers respond: Portland needs help now
I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
Portland could break temperature records this weekend with temperature in the low 80s
Portland could see record high temperatures this weekend as the extended summer weather stretches into mid-October. The National Weather Service predicted a high of 83 degrees at Portland International Airport on Saturday, which would break a record high of 82 degrees set in 1971. Tomorrow could see a high of...
The Portland Mercury
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Thorns' Retribution, Cops are Defunding Themselves, and Your Last Chance to Eat Wings... EVER!
GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
nwlaborpress.org
For a Portland fire fighter, pipe dreams now reality
Greg Rose was a kid on Vancouver Island the first time he heard the bagpipes. “I was with my grandpa at the Parliament Buildings, and they had a piper standing out there,” Rose recalls. “I just wouldn’t leave. I was probably seven or eight. And ever since then, I’ve been fascinated and wanted to learn how to play.”
domino
Even on Gloomy Days, a U-Shaped Kitchen Promises Good Views in This Portland Home
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. For some, a body of water or a soaring mountain range makes for a good view. For interior designer Jessica Hansen, it was simply the ability to look out into the distance that sold her on her hillside Oregon home back in 2018. “The Portland fog can feel so claustrophobic, so being able to see out really helped,” says Hansen, the founder of Tandem Design. Naturally, once her Vladimir Kagan sofa finally arrived (she bought the vintage piece from a seller in Florida who was kind enough to stow it in a storage unit for a year as her renovations took place), there was only one spot to put it: smack-dab in front of the extra-long window overlooking the backyard.
‘More than corporate logo’: Portland deli vandalized by swastika
Vandals spray-painted a swastika on the sign outside a Northeast Portland deli, the most recent vandalism targeting the Jewish-owned business.
lovelakeoswego.com
10 Reasons Why It’s FUNtober in Lake Oswego
STORYWALK® AT LUSCHER FARM. Lake Oswego Parks and Recreation has partnered with the Lake Oswego Public Library to bring you and your little ones a festive StoryWalk® at Luscher Farm. StoryWalks® combine literacy, the outdoors, healthy activity, and family time. This month the featured story is The Scarecrow by Beth Ferry, illustrated by the Fan Brothers. It’s a perfect excuse to visit the Luscher Farm scarecrows. Then just follow the numbered signs while you read the story together. Be sure to sign the guest book at the end! 125 Rosemont Road.
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
