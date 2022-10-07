Read full article on original website
ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin restaurant.
papercitymag.com
Austin’s 5 Coolest Hotels — Where to Stay If You Want Something Extra Distinctive
Goldie's at Austin Proper Hotel & Residences helps make it one of the coolest hotels in Texas' coolest city. It’s a long-known fact that some things are just a little cooler — and dare we say better — in Austin. When it comes to hotels and standout places to stay, that may be (arguably) even more the case. From a private retreat reconceived by a lauded international designer to a farmhouse brewery turned inn poised on 165 acres in the Texas Hill Country, here are The 5 Coolest Hotels in Austin:
Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid
AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair taking place comes over 100 years of history including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
Texas Pumpkin Fest returns to Leander bigger than ever
Along with accommodating more people, Thomas said the fest had concerns about inflation and the ongoing drought interfering with the price and availability of pumpkins.
Georgetown to host several art events later this month
The city of Georgetown will host a luncheon, an art stroll, a ribbon-cutting and a festival to celebrate National Arts & Humanities Month. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) The city of Georgetown is celebrating National Arts & Humanities Month with several upcoming events for residents and visiting art lovers to enjoy. Lunch...
hellogeorgetown.com
Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets Coming to Georgetown, TX
Pops Dirty Soda and Sweets is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The business will serve dirty drinks including sodas, lemonade, sweet and unsweet tea, sparkling and flat water, and hot chocolate, all “made dirty,” by adding flavors, fruit purees and creams. “Dirty Soda has been a huge trend in...
Four neighborhood convenience stores opening in Austin
Foxtrot will open four locations in Austin. (Rendering courtsey Magic Architecture) Foxtrot, a neighborhood convenience store, will open four locations in Austin in late 2022 and early 2023. The first location to open will be at 1804 S. First St., Austin. Co-founders Mike LaVitola and Taylor Bloom, who met in...
Austin Emergency Center brings service to the The Arboretum
The new location of Austin Emergency Center stands between H-E-B and Arbor Car Wash on Jollyville Road, near The Arboretum in Northwest Austin. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) A new location of Austin Emergency Center is now open at The Arboretum, 10407 Jollyville Road, Austin. The 24-hour freestanding private ER location is...
virtualbx.com
Georgetown: Multifamily Project in Wolf Lakes Village Breaks Ground
Georgetown (Williamson County) —Novak Brothers Development has broken ground on a 12-acre parcel located inside of the new, master development Wolf Lakes Village. Construction began this week on Rise 510, a 301-unit, luxury, multifamily Novak community with completion expected summer of 2024. The development will feature first-class amenities on...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Austin
Austin has a wide variety of Italian cuisine, including authentic Neapolitan pizza, fresh, springy pasta, and restaurants serving Italian-American red sauce. Austin’s abundance of Italian restaurants might be a little overwhelming, but in the nicest manner possible. Italian cuisine comes in a vast range, which Austin is fortunate to have.
10 latest commercial permits in Georgetown, including new ambulatory surgery center
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas sells Downtown Austin headquarters for $108 million
AUSTIN, Texas — Friday, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) announced the sale of its 3.8-acre headquarters property located on the Red River. The property sold for $108 million to a real estate investment trust. TRS aims to help educators by investing assets as well as managing and...
Guadalupe Brewing Co. makes unique brews in the Hill Country
Guadalupe Brewing Co. owners Keith and Anna Kilker started the business ten years ago. (Photos by Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Guadalupe Brewing Co. was created by husband and wife Keith and Anna Kilker 10 years ago with the intention of bringing a unique concept to the Texas Hill Country. The brewery offers a menu made of fresh ingredients, live music and a variety of options for customers with 67 beer taps composed of beer, cider, wine and meads.
The Austin Steam Train Association puts history on wheels; local school district tangles with opioid overdoses.
The Austin Breakdown host Olivia Aldridge and Austin Steam Train Association board Chair Ben Sargent tour ASTA's rail yard in Cedar Park. (Morgan O'Neal/Community Impact) The Oct. 7 episode of the Austin Breakdown shines a light on the Austin Steam Train Association, which operates the only nonprofit railroad in Texas—the Austin & Texas Central Railroad. The railroad organization restores and preserves vintage train cars, and keeps historic steam and diesel engines running with excursions on the Hill Country Flyer, which runs from ASTA's main railyard in Cedar Park to Burnet.
Food Box convenience store now open on Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville
Food Box sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Food Box opened Sept. 30 at 208 E. Wells Branch Parkway, Pflugerville. The Central Texas-based convenience store chain sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. The store also has an attached Deli Box kitchen offering sandwiches, burgers and tacos. www.foodboxtx.com.
Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030
From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
Multiple departments respond to fire at northwest Austin home
Crews responded to a two-story residential home in the 9900 block of Palmbrook Drive in northwest Austin for a fire Friday afternoon, according to the Austin Fire Department.
kut.org
$1,700, $2,900, $3,200 a month? What’s the real cost of rent in Austin?
The rent in Austin is too damn high. But how high?. Recently, Axios published data showing the median rent in Austin is a whopping $2,930 per month. (That includes rental homes of all sizes.) Another report from Bloomberg published in July, and which cites data from Rent.com, says a one-bedroom in Austin goes for $3,257 a month.
New sandwich shop in Bee Cave set to open in mid-October facing hiring issues
Capriotti’s, a nationwide sandwich chain, is seeking to open in Bee Cave in October amid staffing issues. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is a made-to-order sandwich eatery tentatively opening at 3944 S. RM 620, Ste. 130, Bee Cave, in mid-October. The opening has been delayed several times...
Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?
In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
