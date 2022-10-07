I have a confession to make: Though my job is writing about wellness and green living, some of my choices are… less than well, and a questionable shade of green. When, for example, it comes to my hair, I will use whatever chemical creation makes it look best and smell best. Lightbulbs? I’m addicted to the soft glow of eco-unfriendly incandescents; never shall a long-lasting LED cross my threshold. And laundry? My dryer sheet of choice is a popular supermarket brand, chemical-laden and “disposable” — as in, contributing to the landfill — not to mention pricey. The cost of those sheets really does add up. So when I heard about a set of six natural wool dryer balls for only $20 on Amazon, I had to give them a whirl.

