Detroit Red Wings cut 15 players
Who did the Red Wings cut?When is the Red Wings’ season opener?. We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Detroit Red Wings have been making moves to trim down their roster. On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they have...
Dave Dryden, Sabres inaugural season goaltender, mask innovator, dies at 81
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dave Dryden, one of the first goaltenders to play for the Buffalo Sabres franchise, and brother of Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden, has died at age 81. Dryden died Tuesday of complications from chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension surgery, the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home in Oakville, Ontario disclosed. “The Sabres […]
Sharks’ Global Series Performance Indicates Rough Season Ahead
The San Jose Sharks recently completed their games against the Nashville Predators in the NHL’s 2022 Global Series. However, the results were far from ideal, as they found themselves on the wrong side of a victory celebration in both games. If the first two games of the regular season were any indication, this could be a rough year for the Sharks.
Flames’ Treliving Caps Off Incredible Offseason with Sutter Deal
There is no team in the NHL that has gone through a bigger roster overhaul than the Calgary Flames. For most teams, losing two 100-plus point scorers from the roster would result in some serious struggles moving forward. That isn’t the case for this Flames team, however. General manager...
WBS Penguins shut out Lehigh Valley 2-0 in preseason tilt
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins blanked the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for a 2-0 win in their second preseason game at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday night. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is now 2-0 in exhibition play, but a rookie goalie for Lehigh Valley made sure the...
Blue Jackets Must Avoid Foligno Reunion For Now
The Columbus Blue Jackets have an opportunity to reunite with former captain Nick Foligno as he was placed on waivers by the Boston Bruins on Sunday. While this would certainly be a great story for the city and fans, it’s a move that the organization should avoid for the time being.
Nino Niederreiter lifts Predators past Sharks 3-2
Nino Niederreiter scored two goals to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at the 2022 NHL Global Series on Saturday at Prague. Filip Forsberg also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves for the Predators, who beat the Sharks 4-1 in the first game of the series on Friday.
MONTREAL CLAIMS FORMER JETS' THIRD ROUNDER OFF WAIVERS
The Montreal Canadiens have claimed right-shot defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets. Kovacevic, 25, was selected 74th overall by Winnipeg in 2017 after the defender posted 19 points in 36 games during his freshman season at Merrimack College. He would finish with 54 points in total over 101 NCAA games.
3 Senators Who Can Contend for an NHL Award in 2022-23
Ottawa Senators general manager (GM) Pierre Dorion was busy this summer. He made several eye-catching additions to his roster, including forwards Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux. Canada’s capital city club will also benefit from Jake Sanderson’s emergence at the professional level, with the 20-year-old set to slide into the top four.
Rick DiPietro: A Promising Career Cut Short
For years, Rick DiPietro has been considered one of the biggest draft busts of all time, and it’s hard to argue against it. Selected first overall in 2000 by the New York Islanders, he was immediately hailed as the team’s goalie of the future and around whom they would build their franchise. Yet 13 seasons after he was drafted, the team bought him out of a deal that they will be paying until 2028-29. It’s a black mark on the organization, there’s no question about that, but very little of what happened is DiPietro’s fault.
Looking Back: The Logic of the Maple Leafs 2022-23 Roster
For good or for ill, the Toronto Maple Leafs are where they are because the organization employed a particular logic as it shaped its current roster. In this post, I’ll look back to suggest how the Maple Leafs’ roster has been built and shaped over the past few seasons.
Islanders 2022-23 Opening Week: What to Watch For
The New York Islanders start the 2022-23 season on Oct. 13 against the Florida Panthers. The opening night game at UBS Arena will test the team, but along with the first game, there are a lot of questions about how they will look in the opening week of the season. This is an Islanders team that is not only looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs last year but is also looking to compete for the Stanley Cup, as they did in the 2020 and 2021 Playoffs, reaching the Stanley Cup Semifinal.
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Emerges
After eight preseason games, the only thing standing between the Detroit Red Wings and the regular season is time and opening night festivities. Training camp was as upbeat and competitive as we’ve seen in recent memory, and that led to the roster taking shape differently from how most of us expected it would prior to training camp.
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Salary Cap Outlook
Last season, the Detroit Red Wings were among the league leaders in salary cap space. General manager Steve Yzerman had been frugal since joining the organization, opting to only sign role players to supplement Detroit’s young core. This offseason, though, he opened up the checkbook. Over the summer, the...
Blues’ Must Watch Games in October 2022
The St. Louis Blues will begin their season with a relatively favorable schedule in the month of October. They’ll play multiple divisional opponents and a couple of teams expected to compete for the best odds in the 2023 Draft lottery. Either way, this schedule is not all that difficult and should allow for the Blues to get off to a good start.
Projecting Devils’ Roster to Start 2022-23 Season
The preseason has concluded, and the regular season is around the corner. The New Jersey Devils get the 2022-23 campaign underway on Thursday with a visit to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers. But before then, they’ll have to cut their roster to 23 players by tomorrow’s 5 PM deadline. Let’s break down who remains with the team and project what their 23-man roster will look like when the puck drops on Thursday.
Blues Trade Kostin for Defensive Depth in Samorukov
The Klim Kostin era has officially ended in St. Louis. The Blues’ first-round draft choice in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft has been traded to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for 23-year-old defenseman Dmitri Samorukov. After training camp and preseason play did not go the way the Blues and Kostin had hoped for, the club elected to part ways with the Russian forward.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Simmonds, Holl, Anderson & Engvall
This is a difficult time for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The organization has brought veterans and prospects together, each hoping to find a place on this season’s roster. There are only 20-23 spots available. In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share some of the recent...
Lightning & Senators at 30: One Has Been More Successful
Starting with the San Jose Sharks in 1991, the NHL awarded franchises to seven cities during the 1990s. Among the first, were the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Ottawa Senators, who both came into the league during the 1992-93 season. As expansion teams, the road to success and financial stability...
Sabres name Kyle Okposo 20th captain in team history
The next captain of the Buffalo Sabres is Kyle Okposo. General manager Kevyn Adams made the announcement Saturday during a team party for the players’ families. Paul Hamilton has more:
