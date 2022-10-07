For years, Rick DiPietro has been considered one of the biggest draft busts of all time, and it’s hard to argue against it. Selected first overall in 2000 by the New York Islanders, he was immediately hailed as the team’s goalie of the future and around whom they would build their franchise. Yet 13 seasons after he was drafted, the team bought him out of a deal that they will be paying until 2028-29. It’s a black mark on the organization, there’s no question about that, but very little of what happened is DiPietro’s fault.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO