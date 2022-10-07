Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents in shelters worry as Daytona Beach hotels are full: 'I just go day by day'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Some people in Daytona Beach are relying on shelters in the area as hotels are very limited. For some people in Daytona Beach whose homes were flooded, staying in the Ocean Center shelter is their only option as many affordable hotels and motels are booked. "We...
850wftl.com
Governor Ron DeSantis gives updates on Fort Myers Beach re-opening
(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers to announce updates about the recovery effort in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Officials stood with Gov. DeSantis to announce that residents are able to return to Fort Myers Beach. Most residents of Fort Myers Beach were evacuated when...
wflx.com
Florida's governor addresses school damage from Hurricane Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday surveyed storm damage from Hurricane Ian in Charlotte County. Speaking at the Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center in Port Charlotte, the governor said all but three schools in Charlotte County have reopened as of Monday. DeSantis said crews have been responding to various issues...
Volusia County faces continued threat of flooding more than a week after Hurricane Ian as governor praises Floridians' resiliency
Volusia County on the Atlantic coast of Florida faces the continued threat of flooding more than a week after Hurricane Ian ripped through the state.
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms,...
click orlando
Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Just days after Hurricane Ian struck, a crowd of locals gathered under a huge banyan tree at a motel’s outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. Less than 10 miles away, crews were finishing the search for bodies on a coastal barrier island. Even closer, entire families were trying to get comfortable for the night in a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims.
fox35orlando.com
Florida flooding: Sanford city leaders will vote to confirm state of emergency proclamation
SANFORD, Fla. - City leaders in Sanford will hold their regular city council meeting Monday and flooding is likely to be the center of the conversation. City commissioners are expected to vote to confirm a state of an emergency proclamation by the city manager. The declaration was made on Sept,...
Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters
Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. “They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”
Casey DeSantis launches Tervis tumbler, bottle to raise money for Hurricane Ian recovery
VENICE, Fla. — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis visited Venice-based drinkware company Tervis on Friday to announce a new fundraising campaign. DeSantis said the new tumbler and water bottle with specific Florida designs will help raise money for residents affected by Hurricane Ian. Proceeds from the “Together We Shine”...
wflx.com
Gov. DeSantis provides latest updates on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Governor Ron DeSantis provided updates on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts from Fort Myers on Saturday. He was joined by local officials to announce that access has been cleared for residents to return to Fort Myers Beach. "And so as of 7am This morning, the first group of residents did return...
WESH
Volusia County woman struggles to find temporary housing after hurricane damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, there have been stories of many residents who were forced out of their homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is helping, putting people in temporary housing until they're able to return home. But some are...
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
TIMELAPSE: Satellite video shows Hurricane Ian’s journey through Florida, U.S.
The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere released a timelapse of Hurricane Ian's progress Friday.
Hurricane Ian drowning victim was "the best big brother"
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Craig Steven Markgraff Jr., a construction worker and the “best big brother ever,” was last seen clinging to a tree as rising waters from Hurricane Ian lashed areas dozens of miles inland from Florida's Gulf Coast. One of the storm's...
fox35orlando.com
Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
wflx.com
As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian’s wrath
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — William Wellema has been living under a bridge for four days, waiting to get to Fort Myers Beach on Florida’s Estero Island to see if his vacation home survived Hurricane Ian. On Friday, he was beyond frustrated as he continued to await permission to drive across.
getnews.info
Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Campaign Dismantles AP Story On Pine Island Bridge
On Twitter, the Associated Press’ motto is “advancing the power of facts, globally.” That slogan assumes the AP has gathered the facts in advance. On Thursday, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign roasted the AP for failing to get the facts part right. On
Daytona Beach woman loses 30 years’ worth of possessions from Ian flooding
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — For nearly a week after Hurricane Ian, communities across Volusia County have felt the aftermath of the storm damage, and the Midtown neighborhood was hit especially hard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. People in the neighborhood on South Kottle Street in Daytona...
