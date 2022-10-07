ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
850wftl.com

Governor Ron DeSantis gives updates on Fort Myers Beach re-opening

(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers to announce updates about the recovery effort in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Officials stood with Gov. DeSantis to announce that residents are able to return to Fort Myers Beach. Most residents of Fort Myers Beach were evacuated when...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Florida's governor addresses school damage from Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday surveyed storm damage from Hurricane Ian in Charlotte County. Speaking at the Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center in Port Charlotte, the governor said all but three schools in Charlotte County have reopened as of Monday. DeSantis said crews have been responding to various issues...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Just days after Hurricane Ian struck, a crowd of locals gathered under a huge banyan tree at a motel’s outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. Less than 10 miles away, crews were finishing the search for bodies on a coastal barrier island. Even closer, entire families were trying to get comfortable for the night in a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Toni Koraza

Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters

Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. “They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#National Hurricane Center#Hurricane Ian#Scripps Only Content 2022
click orlando

‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
wflx.com

As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian’s wrath

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — William Wellema has been living under a bridge for four days, waiting to get to Fort Myers Beach on Florida’s Estero Island to see if his vacation home survived Hurricane Ian. On Friday, he was beyond frustrated as he continued to await permission to drive across.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
getnews.info

WKL Roofing Outlines Its Services to Ormond Beach Residents

WKL Roofing is a top-rated roofing company. In a recent update, the firm shared the services it offers Ormond Beach residents. Ormond Beach, FL – In a website post, WKL Roofing shared the services it offers Ormond Beach residents. The team mentioned that it offers roof installation. They acknowledged...
ORMOND BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy