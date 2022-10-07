Read full article on original website
Can Will Levis return for Kentucky football in time for Mississippi State? Stoops isn’t sure.
The importance of Will Levis to Kentucky was pounded home with a stagnant offensive performance in a loss to South Carolina.
Tennessee-Alabama 'College GameDay': Guest picker nominations
No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup. ESPN “College GameDay” will broadcast from the University of Tennessee’s campus ahead of the Vols...
Random notes: Analytics aside, why won’t football coaches just take the points?
Notes on the Bengals, NFL rules, Indiana basketball, Kirk Herbstreit, plus UK football, volleyball, women’s golf and more.
KSR Today: Kentucky Football's Must-Win Week 7; Hello, Kentucky Basketball
Good morning and Happy Monday, Big Blue Nation. How are we feeling after the 24-hour cool-down period to process Saturday’s loss? Still not good? I get it. Same here. That loss was one of the worst we’ve seen out of Kentucky Football in a while and now the “don’t let one loss turn into two” conversation is a “don’t let two turn into three.” The dream season is suddenly in a spiral after back-to-back losing efforts and there’s a tough matchup ahead in Week 7 in the Pirate’s Mississippi State.
Northwestern coach Chris Collins reflects on Coach K's legacy, time together at Duke
Before he became the head coach at Northwestern, Chris Collins spent many years alongside Mike Krzyzewski at Duke. He played for Coach K from 1992-96 before joining the staff as an assistant from 2000-2013, meaning he got to know the legendary coach well. But this year’s going to be different....
SEC Shorts Pokes Fun at Tennessee Fans Needing to Be Retrained
After years of losing, Vols fans have to learn to appreciate winning before Alabama officially hits schedule
College Football World Reacts To GameDay's Week 7 Decision
The biggest college football matchup of Week 7 is going to play host to ESPN College GameDay as the Tennessee Volunteers host No. 1 ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium in what could be an SEC Championship Game preview. Week 7 will mark the second time in just four weeks that...
Billy Napier details first SEC victory as Florida head coach
The Florida Gators earned a 24-17 victory over Missouri Saturday to improve to 4-2 at the halfway point of the season and head coach Billy Napier finally earned his first SEC victory. The Gators previously lost to Kentucky and Tennessee by a combined 15 points for their lone two losses of the season. A bowl game is well within reach in his debut season, but Napier did not want to stop at just one win within a loaded conference.
Maybe Now We Know Why Hogs' Malik Hornsby Was Pouting
Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman says wide receiver experiment is officially over.
Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks to the Media on Monday Ahead of Mississippi State
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday afternoon at his seventh game-week press conference of the season. The No. 22 Wildcats are looking to end a two-game skid on Saturday night, welcoming the red-hot Mississippi State Bulldogs to Kroger Field. "Looking forward to ...
At .500, is Season Slipping Through Razorbacks' Fingers?
Three straight losses this year have very different feel than last season.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Lady Vols record seventh shutout in 2022 at Georgia
No. 19 Tennessee (9-3-1, 5-1-0 SEC) defeated Georgia (8-5-1, 2-3-1 SEC), 2-0, on the road Sunday, extending its winning streak to four games. Claudia Dipasupil scored for Tennessee on an unassisted goal in the 77th minute. Jaida Thomas extended the Lady Vols’ advantage to 2-0 less than one minute later....
Matt Rhule rumors: Greg McElroy predicts where Rhule will wind up for 2023
Matt Rhule, a highly successful college coach has been fired from his NFL job, which means the rumors of his return to college football are pouring out. Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning, so he has now been thrown into the mix for every vacancy that there is right now.
New study ranks roads in each state from worst to best
A study ranks the states’ road conditions based on roughness and how much money is put towards maintenance.
