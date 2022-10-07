ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSR Today: Kentucky Football's Must-Win Week 7; Hello, Kentucky Basketball

Good morning and Happy Monday, Big Blue Nation. How are we feeling after the 24-hour cool-down period to process Saturday’s loss? Still not good? I get it. Same here. That loss was one of the worst we’ve seen out of Kentucky Football in a while and now the “don’t let one loss turn into two” conversation is a “don’t let two turn into three.” The dream season is suddenly in a spiral after back-to-back losing efforts and there’s a tough matchup ahead in Week 7 in the Pirate’s Mississippi State.
Billy Napier details first SEC victory as Florida head coach

The Florida Gators earned a 24-17 victory over Missouri Saturday to improve to 4-2 at the halfway point of the season and head coach Billy Napier finally earned his first SEC victory. The Gators previously lost to Kentucky and Tennessee by a combined 15 points for their lone two losses of the season. A bowl game is well within reach in his debut season, but Napier did not want to stop at just one win within a loaded conference.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
