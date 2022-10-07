ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate City, NJ

Talk Media

Fall Craft Shows Continue from Oct. 13 – 18 in Coral Springs

After a Covid-imposed hiatus, Fall Craft Shows are coming back to Coral Springs for another season. “Everyone is very excited to present these shows again. The crafters have been creating for the past two years, so there will be plenty to see,” said Stephanie Kraft, Chair of St. Elizabeth’s Craft Show and publicity chair of Coral Springs Craft Guild and Southern Handcraft Shows.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
downbeach.com

Margate Library to investigate lighthouses, Oct. 13

The Margate Public Library will celebrate New Jersey’s role in maritime history 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, when it hosts the New Jersey Lighthouse Historical Society to speak about lighthouse history, their structure and characteristics. Those who attend the free talk will be able to view lighthouse related exhibits....
MARGATE, FL
camdencounty.com

Fall Events and Festivals

Camden County is busy this fall with great town events and fall festivals. Check out this list below and plan out a wonderful fall season for you and your family. Saturday, October 8th (10 am – 4 pm) Clements Bridge Rd., Barrington, NJ 08007. Bellmawr. The Bellmawr Fall Festival.
CAMDEN, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Classic subs, fresh ingredients and a taste of home

Located in Broadway Square off of the White Horse Pike, PrimoHoagies offers a taste of Philly with their hoagies and subs. Famous for Italian hoagies, the original PrimoHoagies was founded on Ritner Street in South Philadelphia. Since it’s initial launch, PrimoHoagies has been expanding, with nearly 100 locations currently. John Perrotta, the owner of the Hammonton location, was excited about new locations popping up in state as well as out of state.
HAMMONTON, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City’s Fall Block Party a Mega Blockbuster

Ocean City sure knows how to do it up – big – if the Fall Block Party was any indication. In what officials believe was a record-breaking crowd Saturday, the resort was packed. Families came to enjoy beautiful weather, spectacular food, discounts on an array of household items...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Missing Egg Harbor Township found safe

A missing Egg Harbor Township teen has been found safe, police said. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father after not returning home Friday evening. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
987thecoast.com

North Wildwood’s “Boots at the Beach” Cancelled Indefinitely

North Wildwood’s popular “Boots at the Beach” country music festival is no longer. The Anglesea Irish Society announced that the special event is cancelled indefinitely due to financial stresses that linger after the pandemic. Donations and income have dropped in recent years. The post North Wildwood’s “Boots...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian, 42, Struck, Killed In South Jersey

A 42-year-old pedestrian was killed while crossing the road in Cape May County, authorities said. Eric Sloan of Lower Township was crossing Bayshore Road near the CVS pharmacy at 8:28 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 when he was hit by a 2016 Ford Escape, according to Lower Township police. Sloan died...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Torrissi: ‘I couldn’t be prouder of my Italian heritage’

Today is Columbus Day and I couldn’t be prouder of my Italian Heritage. My family immigrated here to NJ in the early 1920’s and settled in Hammonton NJ in Atlantic County, one of the most Italian towns in the state. Sorry Essex County and the rest of Northern NJ, but we are in Atlantic County, south of 195 where the oldest running Italian Festival takes place every year on the 16th of July. You are all invited next year to pin some money on Saint Joseph or Michael or your own patron saint. Hammonton has a strong history of farmers who grow fields, wineries, gardens and trees from Italy and more importantly Sicily.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
downbeach.com

Margate bond ordinance will finance installation of smart water meters

MARGATE – The Board of Commissioners Oct. 6 introduced a $2.5 million bond ordinance appropriating funds to cover the cost of replacing approximately 5,500 water meters throughout the city. Grant consultant Jim Rutala of Rutala Associates of Linwood is applying for state funding to finance the project through a...
MARGATE, FL
camdencountypd.org

Missing person – Nelia Williams

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old from Glassboro. Nelia Williams was reported missing in Camden after last being seen at the Bonsall Uncommon Charter School. She is described as a black female, 5’9”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan shirt and brown tights. She is known to frequent Centerville and Philadelphia.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Dirt bike rider killed by tractor trailer that left scene, cops say

A Vineland man was killed Sunday night after he fell from his dirt bike and was then struck and killed by a tractor trailer that left the scene. Wilbur Alexia Cea Alvarado, 24, was riding the bike east on the shoulder of Route 56/Delsea Drive in Pittsgrove Township shortly after 10 p.m. when he struck the rear wheel of another dirt bike rider, who was identified as a 19-year-old Vineland man, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
VINELAND, NJ

