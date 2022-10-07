Read full article on original website
Fall Craft Shows Continue from Oct. 13 – 18 in Coral Springs
After a Covid-imposed hiatus, Fall Craft Shows are coming back to Coral Springs for another season. “Everyone is very excited to present these shows again. The crafters have been creating for the past two years, so there will be plenty to see,” said Stephanie Kraft, Chair of St. Elizabeth’s Craft Show and publicity chair of Coral Springs Craft Guild and Southern Handcraft Shows.
downbeach.com
Margate Library to investigate lighthouses, Oct. 13
The Margate Public Library will celebrate New Jersey’s role in maritime history 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, when it hosts the New Jersey Lighthouse Historical Society to speak about lighthouse history, their structure and characteristics. Those who attend the free talk will be able to view lighthouse related exhibits....
Legendary NJ Shore restaurant closure leaves people heartbroken
When a restaurant has been around nearly 70 years and the place you went to as a kid is the place you then brought your grandkids, hearing it’s gone is hard. Voltaco's, probably the most loved eatery in Ocean City, is finished. Sunday was their final day. They served...
camdencounty.com
Fall Events and Festivals
Camden County is busy this fall with great town events and fall festivals. Check out this list below and plan out a wonderful fall season for you and your family. Saturday, October 8th (10 am – 4 pm) Clements Bridge Rd., Barrington, NJ 08007. Bellmawr. The Bellmawr Fall Festival.
Hammonton Gazette
Classic subs, fresh ingredients and a taste of home
Located in Broadway Square off of the White Horse Pike, PrimoHoagies offers a taste of Philly with their hoagies and subs. Famous for Italian hoagies, the original PrimoHoagies was founded on Ritner Street in South Philadelphia. Since it’s initial launch, PrimoHoagies has been expanding, with nearly 100 locations currently. John Perrotta, the owner of the Hammonton location, was excited about new locations popping up in state as well as out of state.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City’s Fall Block Party a Mega Blockbuster
Ocean City sure knows how to do it up – big – if the Fall Block Party was any indication. In what officials believe was a record-breaking crowd Saturday, the resort was packed. Families came to enjoy beautiful weather, spectacular food, discounts on an array of household items...
9 Atlantic and Cape May County Roads That Locals Hate to Drive
"Well the midnight headlights blind you on a rainy night. Steep grade up ahead, slow me down, makin' no time,. Keepin' perfect rhythm with the song on the radio,. But I got to keep rollin'...." Those are the opening lines of that old Eddie Rabbit hit song, "Drivin' My Life...
Missing Egg Harbor Township found safe
A missing Egg Harbor Township teen has been found safe, police said. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father after not returning home Friday evening. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described...
987thecoast.com
North Wildwood’s “Boots at the Beach” Cancelled Indefinitely
North Wildwood’s popular “Boots at the Beach” country music festival is no longer. The Anglesea Irish Society announced that the special event is cancelled indefinitely due to financial stresses that linger after the pandemic. Donations and income have dropped in recent years. The post North Wildwood’s “Boots...
A Visit to This Pink-Themed Bar in Atlantic City NJ Supports a Great Cause
If you find yourself saying phrases like, 'pink is my signature color' and 'on Wednesdays we wear pink', you'll want to check out this bar in Atlantic City dedicated to a great cause. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and there's a new pop-up hot spot in its honor called...
Residents Are Concerned – Chelsea Heights, Atlantic City Neglect
We publicly revealed the results of an investigation that we conducted about dangerous concrete, rebar and other debris spewed all over the Atlantic City Chelsea Heights School property back on April 1, 2022. Here’s what the Chelsea Heights School looked like then:. We wrote two additional articles and spent...
Pedestrian, 42, Struck, Killed In South Jersey
A 42-year-old pedestrian was killed while crossing the road in Cape May County, authorities said. Eric Sloan of Lower Township was crossing Bayshore Road near the CVS pharmacy at 8:28 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 when he was hit by a 2016 Ford Escape, according to Lower Township police. Sloan died...
Watch Out, I Might Ram Your Car on Tilton Road in Northfield, NJ
Possibly by accident, though. Every day I drive down Northfield's Tilton Road (where our offices and studios are located) and sometimes, I feel like I'm living in some sort of demolition derby scenario. As I move down the roadway (at the speed limit!) cars are always waiting to pull into...
New Jersey Globe
Torrissi: ‘I couldn’t be prouder of my Italian heritage’
Today is Columbus Day and I couldn’t be prouder of my Italian Heritage. My family immigrated here to NJ in the early 1920’s and settled in Hammonton NJ in Atlantic County, one of the most Italian towns in the state. Sorry Essex County and the rest of Northern NJ, but we are in Atlantic County, south of 195 where the oldest running Italian Festival takes place every year on the 16th of July. You are all invited next year to pin some money on Saint Joseph or Michael or your own patron saint. Hammonton has a strong history of farmers who grow fields, wineries, gardens and trees from Italy and more importantly Sicily.
downbeach.com
Margate bond ordinance will finance installation of smart water meters
MARGATE – The Board of Commissioners Oct. 6 introduced a $2.5 million bond ordinance appropriating funds to cover the cost of replacing approximately 5,500 water meters throughout the city. Grant consultant Jim Rutala of Rutala Associates of Linwood is applying for state funding to finance the project through a...
camdencountypd.org
Missing person – Nelia Williams
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old from Glassboro. Nelia Williams was reported missing in Camden after last being seen at the Bonsall Uncommon Charter School. She is described as a black female, 5’9”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan shirt and brown tights. She is known to frequent Centerville and Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Burlington County 2-alarm apartment fire displaces nearly a dozen people
FLORENCE TWP., N.J. - An early morning Burlington County two-alarm fire forces nearly a dozen people from their homes, as investigators work to figure out what sparked the flames. And, it’s the quick action of a nearby firefighter that spotted smoke coming from the building that very well could have saved lives.
Dirt bike rider killed by tractor trailer that left scene, cops say
A Vineland man was killed Sunday night after he fell from his dirt bike and was then struck and killed by a tractor trailer that left the scene. Wilbur Alexia Cea Alvarado, 24, was riding the bike east on the shoulder of Route 56/Delsea Drive in Pittsgrove Township shortly after 10 p.m. when he struck the rear wheel of another dirt bike rider, who was identified as a 19-year-old Vineland man, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Egg Harbor Twp Police Need Help With ID’s of Suspects
Egg Harbor Township Police have put out the word that they could use your help identifying two suspects in an unnamed investigation. Tuesday morning, police posted on the Egg Harbor Township Police Facebook page asking for help from anyone who recognizes two men seen on a surveillance video leaving a commercial business.
Wildwood looks to triple fines for unsanctioned events following deadly car rally
Following a pop-up H2oi car rally in Wildwood last month that left two people dead another person seriously injured, city officials said they were looking to triple fines for similar unsanctioned events as a way to deter them from happening in the future. “While the County Prosecutor’s Office conducts its...
