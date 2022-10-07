ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

Vols WR Jalin Hyatt sends message to defensive backs in the SEC

Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt had a message for defenses in the SEC after UT’s 40-13 shellacking of the LSU Tigers on Sunday. If teams play man coverage, the Vols are going to take it as disrespect. “We wanted to see if they (LSU) were going to be...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Report: Tennessee Vols player arrested on felony charge

Tennessee Vols senior defensive back Jaylen McCollough was arrested on October 9 according to a report from Outback.com’s Trey Wallace. McCollough was arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge. McCollough is a former four-star recruit who signed with the Vols during the 2019 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native started...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Touchdown Friday Night: Week 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Eight of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed six exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Centennial wins against Ravenwood with a final score of...
NASHVILLE, TN
lipscomb.edu

Flatt to be inducted into the TICUA Hall of Fame

National Healthcare Corporation (NHC) CEO and former Lipscomb University President Stephen F. Flatt has been named a member of the Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA) third class of Hall of Fame inductees. Flatt is one of 24 alumni selected by TICUA and its member institutions as part of the 2022 class for their contributions to the community in a variety of disciplines.
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

The Savannah Bananas to Bring “Baseball Circus” to Nashville

Maybe you’ve seen their viral videos but now you can see them in person- The Savannah Bananas are coming to Nashville. Known as the “World Famous Baseball Circus” they will be at Horizon Park on June 2, 2023. The team will travel to 32 cities in 2023. Banana Ball is a fast-paced, action-packed style of […] The post The Savannah Bananas to Bring “Baseball Circus” to Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

Summertown Sonic Named #1 Sonic in the United States

IN SEPTEMBER THE SUMMERTOWN SONIC WENT TO DALLAS TX WHERE THEY WERE NAMED THE #1 SONIC IN THE NATION FOR THE 2ND YEAR IN A ROW. AFTER ATTENDING THE 2022 DR. PEPPER SONIC GAMES OVER THE SUMMER. WITH THIS TEAM MEDAL, THEY ARE ALSO TIED FOR THE MOST TEAM GOLD MEDALS IN DR. PEPPER SONIC GAMES HISTORY. THE DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES IS THE BRAND’S PREMIER TRAINING PROGRAM. DURING A SPAN OF NINE MONTHS, THE HIGHWAY 20 TEAM WORKED TOGETHER THROUGH A SERIES OF TRAININGS, QUIZZES AND TEAM BUILDING CHALLENGES IN ORDER TO MAKE IT INTO THE FINAL 12. EACH STAGE PRESENTED NEW CHALLENGES FOR THE CARHOPS, COOKS AND MANAGERS. THE LOCAL SUMMERTOWN CREW EARNED ITS SPOT IN THIS LAST LEG OF THE COMPETITION BY EXCELLING ABOVE AND BEYOND THEIR PEERS IN THE FIELDS OF CUSTOMER SERVICE AND ON-SITE TRAINING. CONGRATULATIONS TO SUMMETOWN SONIC ON THIS ACCOMPLISHMENT.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
Sidelines

Controversial MTSU police altercation videos circulate on social media

Video clips of four Middle Tennessee State University police officers apprehending a non-student attending what campus police termed an non-sanctioned student event have raised questions about the measure of force used by the officers. But MTSU President Sidney McPhee said the clips circulating on social media “do not reflect the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
travellemming.com

3 Days in Nashville Itinerary (A Local’s Perfect Weekend)

If you’re looking for the perfect Nashville itinerary, then you’re in the right place. Nashville has a lot of great restaurants, museums, music venues, and other attractions. If you only have 3 days in Nashville, it can be difficult to pick out just a few things. You can’t do every single thing in only one weekend in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Vanderbilt doctors predict early and severe flu season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center doctors say flu season is starting early this year, and it’s already hitting one population hard. Doctors say this is the earliest we tend to see the flu season start, but it’s not uncommon. Adolescents, specifically teenagers, come down with it the most.
NASHVILLE, TN
