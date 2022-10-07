Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
atozsports.com
Vols WR Jalin Hyatt sends message to defensive backs in the SEC
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt had a message for defenses in the SEC after UT’s 40-13 shellacking of the LSU Tigers on Sunday. If teams play man coverage, the Vols are going to take it as disrespect. “We wanted to see if they (LSU) were going to be...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss on upset alert? Fans react to Vanderbilt leading No. 9 Rebels at halftime
Vanderbilt is leading No. 9 Vanderbilt 20-17 at halftime. The Commodores have looked nothing like the team they were last season Saturday. Vanderbilt is playing strong defense and has found the end zone twice in what is turning into a disaster for Ole Miss. It’s hard to imagine anyone saw...
atozsports.com
Report: Tennessee Vols player arrested on felony charge
Tennessee Vols senior defensive back Jaylen McCollough was arrested on October 9 according to a report from Outback.com’s Trey Wallace. McCollough was arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge. McCollough is a former four-star recruit who signed with the Vols during the 2019 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native started...
WSMV
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 8
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Eight of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed six exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Centennial wins against Ravenwood with a final score of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
Nashville Spot Makes Southern Living’s 2022 List of Top 50 Best BBQ Joints in the South
Southern Living has released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”. Due to COVID-19, Southern Living skipped a few years in publishing this list; the last time Southern Living released this list was 2019. In compiling the 2022 list, Southern Living noted that several...
lipscomb.edu
Flatt to be inducted into the TICUA Hall of Fame
National Healthcare Corporation (NHC) CEO and former Lipscomb University President Stephen F. Flatt has been named a member of the Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA) third class of Hall of Fame inductees. Flatt is one of 24 alumni selected by TICUA and its member institutions as part of the 2022 class for their contributions to the community in a variety of disciplines.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Savannah Bananas to Bring “Baseball Circus” to Nashville
Maybe you’ve seen their viral videos but now you can see them in person- The Savannah Bananas are coming to Nashville. Known as the “World Famous Baseball Circus” they will be at Horizon Park on June 2, 2023. The team will travel to 32 cities in 2023. Banana Ball is a fast-paced, action-packed style of […] The post The Savannah Bananas to Bring “Baseball Circus” to Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Clarksville ranked among most popular metros for young homeowners, data finds
These metro areas have the highest share of homeowners under the age of 35, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Scattered frost is expected this weekend
Another strong blast of colder air is moving toward Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky this weekend. This time, the air will be cold enough for areas of frost to develop on Saturday & Sunday mornings.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radio7media.com
Summertown Sonic Named #1 Sonic in the United States
IN SEPTEMBER THE SUMMERTOWN SONIC WENT TO DALLAS TX WHERE THEY WERE NAMED THE #1 SONIC IN THE NATION FOR THE 2ND YEAR IN A ROW. AFTER ATTENDING THE 2022 DR. PEPPER SONIC GAMES OVER THE SUMMER. WITH THIS TEAM MEDAL, THEY ARE ALSO TIED FOR THE MOST TEAM GOLD MEDALS IN DR. PEPPER SONIC GAMES HISTORY. THE DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES IS THE BRAND’S PREMIER TRAINING PROGRAM. DURING A SPAN OF NINE MONTHS, THE HIGHWAY 20 TEAM WORKED TOGETHER THROUGH A SERIES OF TRAININGS, QUIZZES AND TEAM BUILDING CHALLENGES IN ORDER TO MAKE IT INTO THE FINAL 12. EACH STAGE PRESENTED NEW CHALLENGES FOR THE CARHOPS, COOKS AND MANAGERS. THE LOCAL SUMMERTOWN CREW EARNED ITS SPOT IN THIS LAST LEG OF THE COMPETITION BY EXCELLING ABOVE AND BEYOND THEIR PEERS IN THE FIELDS OF CUSTOMER SERVICE AND ON-SITE TRAINING. CONGRATULATIONS TO SUMMETOWN SONIC ON THIS ACCOMPLISHMENT.
This Is The Best Haunted House Attraction In Tennessee
Ranker found the spookiest haunted houses in each state promising the scare of a lifetime, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
Sidelines
Controversial MTSU police altercation videos circulate on social media
Video clips of four Middle Tennessee State University police officers apprehending a non-student attending what campus police termed an non-sanctioned student event have raised questions about the measure of force used by the officers. But MTSU President Sidney McPhee said the clips circulating on social media “do not reflect the...
Sidelines
MTSU Activist Coalition Protests On-Campus Screening of Matt Walsh Documentary
A screening of a documentary that questions many transgender issues, including surgery, in America was met with a protest by a coalition of political and pride groups on Oct. 5. The film, “What is a Woman?” starring conservative podcast host and children’s author Matt Walsh was shown on campus by...
travellemming.com
3 Days in Nashville Itinerary (A Local’s Perfect Weekend)
If you’re looking for the perfect Nashville itinerary, then you’re in the right place. Nashville has a lot of great restaurants, museums, music venues, and other attractions. If you only have 3 days in Nashville, it can be difficult to pick out just a few things. You can’t do every single thing in only one weekend in Nashville.
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the coziest places around the country to enjoy a meal, including this spot in Tennessee.
WSMV
Vanderbilt doctors predict early and severe flu season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center doctors say flu season is starting early this year, and it’s already hitting one population hard. Doctors say this is the earliest we tend to see the flu season start, but it’s not uncommon. Adolescents, specifically teenagers, come down with it the most.
Gas price spike could hit Tennessee harder, expert says
Tennessee saw a spike in gas prices after OPEC plus announced it's slashing oil production by two million barrels a day.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0