Helping at Harvest
Missouri Soybeans is providing harvest lunches at elevators in each of its seven districts. Outreach and Education Director Baily Asberry says it’s a matter of feeding farmers and staying in touch. On many matters Missouri Soybeans is the grower’s voice. The harvest lunch at elevators is a chance for the organization to hear from farmers about issues and the checkoff.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza confirmed in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a Madison County commercial poultry flock. The farm, located in Northwest Arkansas, is one of the state’s top chicken and turkey production counties. This is the first detection of HPAI in a commercial operation since 2015. The detected virus is the highly pathogenic H5 type, which is more severe and can cause increased mortality in flocks. The same strain has been confirmed in other states and wild birds in the Atlantic flyway.
National 4-H highlights opportunities for all
The National 4-H program is celebrating its impact on youth across the country. Jodi Schulz oversees Michigan’s 4-H program. “Right now, is the 80th consecutive National 4-H Week and our theme for National 4-H Week is opportunity for all,” she shares. Schulz says educational opportunities for young people...
