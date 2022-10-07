ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jean Segura makes huge impact in first postseason game for Philadelphia Phillies

ST. LOUIS — In his 11th MLB season, Jean Segura made his first-ever postseason hit count in a big way for the Philadelphia Phillies. With the Philadelphia Phillies down 2-0 entering the ninth inning at Busch Stadium on Friday afternoon, Segura came through with a two-run single as part of a six-run final frame that pushed the Phillies to a 6-3 win over the host St. Louis Cardinals. Segura’s single through the Cardinals infield on a 2-2 pitch provided Philadelphia with the tying and go-ahead run, helping Philadelphia take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three Wild Card matchup.
Phillies-Braves position-by-position breakdown

The Braves won 11 of their 19 games against the Phillies this season, but the run differential -- Atlanta outscored Philadelphia, 88-85 -- shows how thin the margin was between the two National League East rivals. When they take the field Tuesday at Truist Park to open the best-of-five NL...
NBC Sports

Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, probable pitchers and notes

The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they haven't been home since September 25, more than two weeks ago. But by winning their wild-card series in St. Louis, the Phillies guarantee they'll play at least one home playoff game at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies sweep Cardinals, headed to NLDS for first time since 2011

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Saturday, it was a late night for Phillies fans but it was well worth it. It's been 11 years since the Phillies have been to the playoffs and it's safe to say they are looking great. Local fans have a lot to celebrate.  Throughout Philadelphia, fans were posted up at their favorite sports bar as the Phillies bring home a win.  Just after midnight, Phillies fans enjoyed a second celebration in less than a week as they are now moving on to the Atlanta Braves after going head-to-head against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Phillies are ranked third in the National League East. The last time they were in the playoffs was in 2011.  Many fans are hopeful that this is the beginning of a winning streak.The Phillies will be back home at Citizens Bank Park next Friday as they take on the Atlanta Braves.
