Twenty people were killed in a shooting in the southern Mexico small town of San Miguel Totolapan, including the current and former mayor. The group of shooters wearing ski masks drove two SUVs to the municipal hall and a smaller house in the town, where they killed Conrado Mendoza, the current mayor, and his father Juan Mendoza, the former mayor. Ten victims have been identified by the authorities, with most of them serving in local government, according to the newspaper Reforma. The governor of Guerrero state, Evelyn Salgado Pineda, requested a quick investigation by the state office of the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO