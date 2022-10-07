ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

WLTX.com

Unidentified body found near exit ramp in south Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An unidentified woman's body was found in Camden County, Georgia on Saturday evening, according to law enforcement. The body was found near the southbound exit ramp at Exit 14 in Woodbine around 6 p.m., the Camden County Sheriff's Office. It is unknown how the woman died or if foul play is involved.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Plane crashes in Nassau County leaving 1 with minor injuries

YULEE, Fla. – A person suffered minor injuries after a plane crashed in Nassau County Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, the incident happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Cessna Drive. The 51-year-old pilot from Fernandina Beach was flying a fixed-wing single-engine airplane when he attempted to land but suffered a hard landing because of an atmosphere change.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix

Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Juvenile girl injured in Cobblestone area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One juvenile was injured during a shooting in the Cobblestone area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on Sunday morning. A juvenile girl was in the passenger seat of a car when an argument broke out at McCormick Road and Kernan Boulevard, investigators believe. The suspect shot into the vehicle. The driver was not injured. The victim is expected to be OK.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Victim in Arlington murder identified as husband of accused killer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The victim in a murder in the Arlington area of Jacksonville has been identified as Nathaniel Heath, his daughter confirmed to First Coast News. Multiple friends of Heath's, including his roommate, also confirmed his identity. Heath was found with gunshot wounds at his home on the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: 12-year-old killed in ATV accident in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy is dead after an all-terrain vehicle accident in St. Augustine Saturday, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. SJCSO says that the boy was riding on the ATV with his father when it flipped over in the Trailmark subdivision. The boy was killed in the accident. The condition of his father has not been released.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man shot through his car while driving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported person shot at the 9300 block of 103rd Street. Reports state that upon arrival, officers discovered a male in his 30′s suffering form a gunshot wound to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Villager’s golf cart snatched from Publix at Magnolia Plaza

A Villager’s golf cart was snatched Friday from Publix at Magnolia Plaza. The matte black and blue Yamaha golf cart was stolen sometime between 5 and 9 p.m. while it was parked at the grocery store by a Villager who works at Publix. The two-seater golf cart has blue pinstripe seats and gray around the roof.
WILDWOOD, FL
Action News Jax

Early morning shooting leaves young victim injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Sunday at approximately 1:45 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Monument and McCormick in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they discovered a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound. JSO states that the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

