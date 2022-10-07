ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy is dead after an all-terrain vehicle accident in St. Augustine Saturday, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. SJCSO says that the boy was riding on the ATV with his father when it flipped over in the Trailmark subdivision. The boy was killed in the accident. The condition of his father has not been released.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO