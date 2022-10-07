Read full article on original website
Florida Man On Bicycle Attempts To Escape On-Foot Deputy
A Florida man, riding a bicycle, is behind bars after attempting to flee an on-foot deputy for probation violations. According to court records, Tomarius James Wagner, 24, is awaiting trial for various drug possession, concealed weapons charges, and drug distribution charges when the deputy chased
villages-news.com
Pair arrested after suspicious activity at Circle K on Historic Side of The Villages
A man and a woman were arrested after a law enforcement officer spotted what appeared to be suspicious activity at the Circle K gas station/convenience store on the Historic Side of The Villages. The officer was watching this past Tuesday night as 44-year-old Jason Mehlech Hering of Summerfield parked at...
Florida man wanted for kidnapping hid under clothes & trash to avoid capture, sheriff says
A Florida man's attempt at hiding from deputies in a pile of trash didn't work out so well, according to authorities.
WLTX.com
Unidentified body found near exit ramp in south Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An unidentified woman's body was found in Camden County, Georgia on Saturday evening, according to law enforcement. The body was found near the southbound exit ramp at Exit 14 in Woodbine around 6 p.m., the Camden County Sheriff's Office. It is unknown how the woman died or if foul play is involved.
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville woman arrested for murder after gunshot victim found in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a murder in the Arlington area of Jacksonville, according to a release by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO said a man was found inside a home in the 10600 block of Ft. Caroline Road with gunshot wounds Friday....
Jacksonville Police is looking for two burglar suspects
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Police is currently investigating an auto burglary in the area of Atlantic Boulevard and Girvin Road. Jacksonville’s Sheriffs Office says, several items were taken from the victim’s car. The two suspects left the scene in what looks like a 1970′s model Chevrolet.
News4Jax.com
Plane crashes in Nassau County leaving 1 with minor injuries
YULEE, Fla. – A person suffered minor injuries after a plane crashed in Nassau County Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, the incident happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Cessna Drive. The 51-year-old pilot from Fernandina Beach was flying a fixed-wing single-engine airplane when he attempted to land but suffered a hard landing because of an atmosphere change.
News4Jax.com
Woman arrested, accused of shooting, killing husband inside Fort Caroline Road home, family says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was arrested and accused of murder after a man was found dead Friday at a house in the Holly Oaks area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Kimberly Heath, 45, was detained after the incident and faced a judge for murder charges on...
News4Jax.com
Man who tried to enter Jacksonville elementary school wielding ax identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man carrying a large ax who attempted to gain entry Friday afternoon to Ruth N. Upson Elementary School and was shot by a Duval County Public School officer has been identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO identified the man as 37-year-old Eric Hurley.
Vandalism at Florida beach possibly related to TikTok trend, deputies say
Vandalism found at a Citrus County beach is possibly related to a recent TikTok trend, deputies said.
News4Jax.com
Man shot in possible road rage incident says driver pulled out gun when he didn’t let them merge
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The victim involved in a possible road rage incident Friday night in Clay County is speaking out about his experience and what the Clay County Sheriff’s Office has said about the case. Two people in Orange Park were hospitalized -- one for treatment of...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix
Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
Juvenile girl injured in Cobblestone area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One juvenile was injured during a shooting in the Cobblestone area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on Sunday morning. A juvenile girl was in the passenger seat of a car when an argument broke out at McCormick Road and Kernan Boulevard, investigators believe. The suspect shot into the vehicle. The driver was not injured. The victim is expected to be OK.
First Coast News
Victim in Arlington murder identified as husband of accused killer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The victim in a murder in the Arlington area of Jacksonville has been identified as Nathaniel Heath, his daughter confirmed to First Coast News. Multiple friends of Heath's, including his roommate, also confirmed his identity. Heath was found with gunshot wounds at his home on the...
Police: 12-year-old killed in ATV accident in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy is dead after an all-terrain vehicle accident in St. Augustine Saturday, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. SJCSO says that the boy was riding on the ATV with his father when it flipped over in the Trailmark subdivision. The boy was killed in the accident. The condition of his father has not been released.
Clay County Deputies report two injured in shooting in Lakeside area
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that reportedly injured two in the 1100 block of Blanding Blvd. Deputies report two victims have been transported to an area hospital to injuries with non-life-threatening injuries. Clay County Deputy Ford has reported two people...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Teen girl in passenger seat of car shot during argument between drivers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting at the intersection of McCormick Road and Kernan Boulevard. JSO said they responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. and found a girl — under 18 years old — was shot in the passenger seat of a car.
JSO: Man shot through his car while driving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported person shot at the 9300 block of 103rd Street. Reports state that upon arrival, officers discovered a male in his 30′s suffering form a gunshot wound to...
villages-news.com
Villager’s golf cart snatched from Publix at Magnolia Plaza
A Villager’s golf cart was snatched Friday from Publix at Magnolia Plaza. The matte black and blue Yamaha golf cart was stolen sometime between 5 and 9 p.m. while it was parked at the grocery store by a Villager who works at Publix. The two-seater golf cart has blue pinstripe seats and gray around the roof.
Early morning shooting leaves young victim injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Sunday at approximately 1:45 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Monument and McCormick in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they discovered a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound. JSO states that the...
