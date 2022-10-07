ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Business Insider

The 25 best deals from Target's Deal Days event, including savings on Apple, KitchenAid, and more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you missed out on Target's Deal Days event earlier this year, you're in luck. The retailer is bringing back its three-day sale event for a second time in 2022, promising discounts on electronics, home goods, kitchen appliances, and more. The savings begin today and end October 8.
laptopmag.com

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Best deals to shop now

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale deals are set to jump-start the holiday shopping season. The retailer's Prime Day in October 48-hour shopping event will offer exclusive deals for Prime members. From October 11-12, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) is expected to offer Black-Friday-like deals. Bargain shoppers...
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578

The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
GOBankingRates

9 Biggest Deals at Costco in October

This October, Costco is offerings its members some fantastic exclusive deals to help them achieve the highest possible savings on the groceries, electronics, furniture items and household products...
IGN

UK Daily Deals: Score an Xbox Series X for £383, or a PS5 SSD for £150

Deals season is finally in full swing, and we've got a massive couple of months ahead of us, so stay tuned for all the best deals content in the UK. This includes Prime Day 2 (Prime Early Access), and the Black Friday sales hitting in November. For now, I've got a super deal for you on an Xbox Series X. It's down to £382.87, and it's pretty much completely new. It's an 'Open Box,' but you're getting a huge discount courtesy of Amazon (~£67 overall). Just add the 'Like New' console to your basket, which is listed at £425.41, and you'll receive an extra discount on top to bring it down to £382.87 in total - that's an absolute bargain!
People

All the Best Early Deals Under $50 Before Amazon's October Prime Day — Including an Echo Dot for Just $35

Shop customer-loved brands like Adidas, Calvin Klein, L'Oreal, and Revlon Although Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is still a few days away (if you've forgotten, mark down October 11 and 12 in your calendar!), you can start saving now. There are already plenty of big discounts available at Amazon, whether you're looking to upgrade your cleaning supplies with a brand new vacuum or prep for fall weather with this season's fashion must-haves.  And luckily, you don't have to spend a chunk of change to score big. To...
IGN

Prime Early Access: Amazon Is Offering Tons of Deals on Kindle Readers

Tuesday, October 11 is the official start of Amazon's Prime Early Access deal event, but as Amazon does ahead of all sales events (Prime Day and Black Friday, for example), it's already offering discounts on Amazon devices like Echo, Fire TV and (of course) Kindle. As you can see from...
People

Walmart's Fall Sale Is Here! Shop 26 Can't-Miss Deals, Including $2,000 Off an OLED Smart TV

And more than $200 off a robot vacuum, too Walmart just launched a fall sale full of its famous rollback deals — and many of them simply cannot be missed. The department store's sale overlaps with the debut of Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, pinning the rivals in a low-prices battle where savvy shoppers are the winner.  Walmart's Rollbacks Sale features savings across the board, including big-ticket holiday gifts that are on the top of everyone's wish list, like crystal clear OLED TVs. Right now, Walmart has...
