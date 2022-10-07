Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Blog: Pleasant fall-like weather holds, rain by late week
The dry, fall-like weather will hold for the next couple of days – get our and enjoy! Temperatures won’t drop as low as they did last night, but still grab a sweater out the door early Monday morning. There’s enough of the dry, chilly air nearby to prompt...
NRVNews
Freeze Warning Tonight
FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Sunday. *...
It's a cold start to the week in Virginia, then sunshine
Skies will be sunny today with a slightly cooler than average high near 70°. Tonight will be clear and cold with a low in the lower 40s.
Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted in Parts of County Through Wednesday
Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
NWS: Showers, Thunderstorms Expected in SD County Mountains
Daytime heat was expected to be accompanied by some showers and thunderstorms in the San Diego County mountains and inland valleys Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Low pressure centered over the northern Gulf of California was predicted to continue moist easterly flow over Southern California through the weekend.
First frost advisory hits central Pa. early, this year
The National Weather Service has issued its first frost warning of the season for central Pennsylvania this weekend. There could be patches of frost throughout the midstate, especially in low-altitude areas such as valleys and along the Susquehanna, between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. tonight, according to Rachel Buvala, a meteorologist with the NWS.
Smoke persists over Tri-Cities. Now another threat to air quality is forecast
Cooler temperatures are on the way.
Temperatures to Drop Below Freezing as Widespread Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory Issued
Chicagoans will get a taste of winter-like weather much earlier than many anticipated, with widespread frost and temperatures below freezing possible to kick off the weekend. With sub-freezing temperatures expected in several communities, a freeze warning has been issued from 1 to 7 a.m. Saturday in DeKalb, Kane Lake, LaSalle and McHenry counties. Separately, a frost advisory is in effect from 1 to 7 a.m. in southern and Cook counties, as well as DuPage County, according to the National Weather Service.
WDSU
Comfortable local weather & Julia is now a Hurricane
NEW ORLEANS — Wonderful weather remains into early next week before we transition into a wet weather pattern by the middle of next week. Due to tropical moisture from Julia as it weakens into a rain filled area of low pressure Monday. Remnants of Julia will remain a point of interest even from the Eastern Pacific and possibly the southwestern portion of the Bay of Campeche in southeast Mexico as a moisture plume extends to Louisiana and Mississippi Wednesday and Thursday.
Temps near 80 with storms possible Tuesday in Minnesota
It's never too late for severe weather. That's especially true in a volatile weather month like October, and even more true when you consider there was a tornado outbreak ten days before Christmas last year. We're not talking about a crazy severe weather outbreak in this story, but there could be some intense storms Tuesday.
waer.org
La Niña pattern likely means mild winter for CNY, forecaster says
A forecaster with the National Weather Service thinks Central New York’s winter will be milder than usual this year. The La Niña weather patterns in the upper atmosphere jet stream over the Northeast is showing milder patterns here and colder waters off the Pacific West Coast. It's the third year in a row the weather pattern has occurred and is known as a Triple Dip La Niña! But, Central New York is still expected to get its fair share of cold temperatures. South of New York State, several states are under frost and freeze warnings this weekend which shows the effects of the weather pattern can vary greatly, depending on where you live.
Rain, thunderstorms expected over Southwest Florida as region recovers from Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The thousands of people who lost power and crews working on recovery and search and rescue operations across Southwest Florida have had the forecast in their favor since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers nearly two weeks ago, but the FOX Forecast Center is expecting rain and thunderstorms to return to the region.
Here’s how much utilities are expected to jump in West Virginia as winter nears
"They are paying more for food, more for gas, more for childcare, more for clothes, more for everything really," she explained.
How Much Snow Will New Jersey Get During The 2022-2023 Winter Season?
For some, the weather New Jersey gets during the Fall season can be considered the sweet spot. It's not too hot. It's not too cold. It's juuuuust right...and there is chocolate everywhere. But those temperatures will be plummeting in the next month or so and snow will be in our...
WTVR-TV
A full Hunter’s Moon will illuminate the night sky
Look up into the sky Sunday evening and you will get a treat. The Hunter's Moon, which follows September's Harvest Moon, will appear in the sky on Sunday, Oct. 9 just before 5 p.m. ET. Skies will be clear in Central Virginia and tonight will be cold again with lows...
krcgtv.com
What will winter bring Missouri and the rest of the country?
Since 1970, we have seen a slight warming trend for the snow months to the tune of about 3.5 F overall or about 0.01 as per data taken in 2017. When looking back, we can find years similar in conditions leading up to winter to this year and use that data as a rough outlook on how Winter may want to play out.
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
The state has had some wild weather already in October.
wvtf.org
Va. News: Potomac River bridge dispute and alcohol at a busy, Virginia mall
People opposed to the demolition of a Potomac River bridge have taken the issue to federal court. And, one of Virginia's busiest malls wants to add alcohol to its list of attractions. Those have been among the most read stories during the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's...
KYUK
September storm leaves behind treasured beach finds
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok not only battered Alaska’s west coast in September, the storm surge also brought hurricane force winds, high seas, and severe damage to some Western Alaska communities. Homes were flooded and personal belongings were destroyed. But in its wake, the storm also left behind a few treasures.
Family approaching 11 months without running water, statewide contractor backlog plaguing hundreds
A family living without running water for more than ten months is likely going to make it to Month 11.
