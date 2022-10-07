ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Blog: Pleasant fall-like weather holds, rain by late week

The dry, fall-like weather will hold for the next couple of days – get our and enjoy! Temperatures won’t drop as low as they did last night, but still grab a sweater out the door early Monday morning. There’s enough of the dry, chilly air nearby to prompt...
ENVIRONMENT
NRVNews

Freeze Warning Tonight

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Sunday. *...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Ridge, VA
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
PennLive.com

First frost advisory hits central Pa. early, this year

The National Weather Service has issued its first frost warning of the season for central Pennsylvania this weekend. There could be patches of frost throughout the midstate, especially in low-altitude areas such as valleys and along the Susquehanna, between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. tonight, according to Rachel Buvala, a meteorologist with the NWS.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Chicago

Temperatures to Drop Below Freezing as Widespread Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory Issued

Chicagoans will get a taste of winter-like weather much earlier than many anticipated, with widespread frost and temperatures below freezing possible to kick off the weekend. With sub-freezing temperatures expected in several communities, a freeze warning has been issued from 1 to 7 a.m. Saturday in DeKalb, Kane Lake, LaSalle and McHenry counties. Separately, a frost advisory is in effect from 1 to 7 a.m. in southern and Cook counties, as well as DuPage County, according to the National Weather Service.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Preparedness#The Blue Ridge
WDSU

Comfortable local weather & Julia is now a Hurricane

NEW ORLEANS — Wonderful weather remains into early next week before we transition into a wet weather pattern by the middle of next week. Due to tropical moisture from Julia as it weakens into a rain filled area of low pressure Monday. Remnants of Julia will remain a point of interest even from the Eastern Pacific and possibly the southwestern portion of the Bay of Campeche in southeast Mexico as a moisture plume extends to Louisiana and Mississippi Wednesday and Thursday.
LOUISIANA STATE
waer.org

La Niña pattern likely means mild winter for CNY, forecaster says

A forecaster with the National Weather Service thinks Central New York’s winter will be milder than usual this year. The La Niña weather patterns in the upper atmosphere jet stream over the Northeast is showing milder patterns here and colder waters off the Pacific West Coast. It's the third year in a row the weather pattern has occurred and is known as a Triple Dip La Niña! But, Central New York is still expected to get its fair share of cold temperatures. South of New York State, several states are under frost and freeze warnings this weekend which shows the effects of the weather pattern can vary greatly, depending on where you live.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WTVR-TV

A full Hunter’s Moon will illuminate the night sky

Look up into the sky Sunday evening and you will get a treat. The Hunter's Moon, which follows September's Harvest Moon, will appear in the sky on Sunday, Oct. 9 just before 5 p.m. ET. Skies will be clear in Central Virginia and tonight will be cold again with lows...
VIRGINIA STATE
krcgtv.com

What will winter bring Missouri and the rest of the country?

Since 1970, we have seen a slight warming trend for the snow months to the tune of about 3.5 F overall or about 0.01 as per data taken in 2017. When looking back, we can find years similar in conditions leading up to winter to this year and use that data as a rough outlook on how Winter may want to play out.
MISSOURI STATE
KYUK

September storm leaves behind treasured beach finds

The remnants of Typhoon Merbok not only battered Alaska’s west coast in September, the storm surge also brought hurricane force winds, high seas, and severe damage to some Western Alaska communities. Homes were flooded and personal belongings were destroyed. But in its wake, the storm also left behind a few treasures.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy