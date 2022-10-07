According to a recent report from ClimateCentral.org, Texas experienced 180 of the 1,542 major power outages between 2000 and 2021. As the second most populated state, these outages affect large numbers of citizens, versus outages that happen in less populated states, making the problem even larger. California, the most populous state, was third, with 129 outages. Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania were also in the top five.

