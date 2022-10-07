Read full article on original website
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Monday, underperforms market
Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B slipped 0.78% to $266.93 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index falling 0.75% to 3,612.39 and Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.32% to 29,202.88. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $95.17 below its 52-week high ($362.10), which the company reached on March 29th.
U.S. stocks lose ground after Nasdaq’s drop to 2-year low
U.S. stocks opened lower Tuesday, a day after the Nasdaq Composite slumped to its lowest finish in more than two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54 points, or 0.2%, to 29,149. The S&P 500 was down 16 points, or 0.4%, at 3,596. The Nasdaq Composite was down 45...
Dow jumps 350 points as stocks attempt to snap 4-day losing streak
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped Tuesday, while the S&P 500 index erased an early loss that saw the large-cap benchmark fall to a nearly two-year intraday low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 356 points, or 1.2%, to 29,560. The S&P 500 rose 19 points, or 0.5%, to 3,631...
Stocks could fall ‘another easy 20%’ and next drop will be ‘much more painful than the first’, Jamie Dimon says
JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon warned investors on Monday that he expects markets to remain volatile for the foreseeable future, and that the S&P 500 could easily fall another 20% as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates. Asked by CNBC about where he expects stocks to...
