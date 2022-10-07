Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B slipped 0.78% to $266.93 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index falling 0.75% to 3,612.39 and Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.32% to 29,202.88. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $95.17 below its 52-week high ($362.10), which the company reached on March 29th.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO