Blink 182 tour coming to Charlotte
Blink 182 is set to perform in Charlotte next July. Tickets go on sale Monday at 10am.
The Hilliard Studio Method expands its' reach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we were joined by a guest who is no stranger to Charlotte Today or the fitness community here in Charlotte. Liz Hilliard, Owner of Hilliard Studio Method stopped by to share some exciting news. “I'm proud to announce that we are expanding our reach with HSM here in the Carolinas" says Hilliard. We are opening a new studio in Winston Salem in 2023. It’s a licensed partnership agreement and an excellent opportunity for those interested in owning their own business.
'We didn't have an opportunity' | City of Charlotte awarded $400,000 in work to uncertified talent coach
"We have already proven our support with those residents that live in that opportunity corridor. We are qualified and we didn't have an opportunity."
National Cheese Curd Day is October 15th!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Culver's. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning we talked the countdown to "National Cheese Curd Day" - which is this Saturday, October 15th. We were joined by Dustin Estrada and Chase...
Popular part of Uptown Charlotte set to receive major makeover
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A sleepy section of Uptown is about to get a long overdue makeover. Decades ago, Brooklyn was a thriving African-American neighborhood in Uptown's Second Ward. It was a town within a town with 1,500 homes, shops, restaurants and churches. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
Get new floors before the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: 50 Floor. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. October is flying by, and if you'd like new floors for the holidays act now! On Monday, Guenn Schneider from "50 Floor" joined the show to talk about ways they can help upgrade your floors making the wear, tear and dirt easier to manage.
Nuclear station sirens will be tested on Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't be alarmed; sirens will be heard on Wednesday in the Charlotte area as Duke Energy tests sirens around two nuclear stations. Duke Energy is planning to test 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York, SC and 67 sirens within 10 miles of the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville.
1 dead, 3 injured following house fire in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A family is without a home Tuesday morning after a deadly fire in northeast Charlotte. According to officials, at least one person is dead and three others were seriously hurt and transported to the hospital. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV,...
Pineville councilman censured for misconduct involving police officers
PINEVILLE, N.C. — The Pineville Town Council censured a councilman who is accused of misconduct involving police officers. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Les Gladden was censured by the Pineville Town Council in a meeting on Tuesday after an...
Taking an air taxi to the airport? It could be possible by 2024
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Electric air taxis could help you get to the airport quicker and easier. Delta just announced a huge partnership with an electric air taxi company. The airline is partnering with Joby to use its vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The service will first launch in New...
CMPD to release 3rd-quarter crime trends
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We will soon have a deeper look at where the city stands as far as crime is concerned when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department releases its third-quarter crime stats. The hope is that some of the trends from the mid-year report, which covered the previous quarter of 2022,...
Lake Wylie thrift shop offers gently-used goods with a good cause
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — The small town of Lake Wylie, South Carolina is well-known for its spectacular location right on the lake, with all of the amenities of lake living: boating, fishing, swimming, water-skiing, and more. Lake Wylie is also the location of a very special non-profit, Sweet Repeat...
The BayHaven Food and Wine Festival is here
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're talking two of our favorite topics here on Charlotte Today: food and wine!. We are now just nine days away from "The BayHaven Food & Wine Festival" here in charlotte. On Monday, Chef Gregory Collier and Subrina Collier from BayHaven Restaurant Group dropped by to tell us more about the special event..
CEENTA shares ways to treat Fall allergies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Each season brings its' own allergies. According to Dr. Roy Lewis from Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates, right now we are on the downward slope of grass and weeds allergies, and seeing an uptick in common allergies like dust mites, mold, cats and dogs.
Changes could be coming to the speed limit in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill leaders are considering lowering the speed limit in certain residential areas after a study showed some people are going almost 40 mph. In residential areas where there is no sign showing the speed limit, the law in Rock Hill states the speed limit is 35 mph. However, city leaders said drivers are going too fast. Officials are discussing changing the speed limit from 35 to 30 miles per hour in Monday night’s council meeting.
This is when you should book your holiday flight for the best deal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're planning a trip to grandma's house for Christmas this year, experts say now is the time to book your flights to find the best deal. Even though we haven't gotten to Halloween, airfare experts are warning holiday travelers should make their arrangements sooner rater than later if they're taking a plane for vacation.
Grocery prices hit hard by inflation and not expected to come down anytime soon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The price of groceries has risen more than 13% from last year, marking the largest 12-mont increase since 1979, new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows. The new numbers painted a very grim picture when it comes to food costs. Even the basics...
'No one is safe anymore' | Truck driver caught in gunfire during north Charlotte shooting now fighting to stay alive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a week after a deadly shooting at the Pilot Travel Center in north Charlotte, police say the one surviving bystander continues to recover in the hospital. Vasyl Nesvit, 26, is a truck driver who traveled from Oregon to Charlotte to complete a delivery. Late...
Teen found safe after going missing Tuesday, Chester County deputies say
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said a female student who reportedly walked away from the Chester County School District’s Alternative School Tuesday morning has been found safe. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
Why drivers are more likely to hit deer this fall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the peak season for car crashes involving deer in North Carolina as the number of these types of crashes typically doubles in October, November, and December. In 2021, there were nearly 21,000 animal-related crashes in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of...
