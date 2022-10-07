ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conor Burns sacked from government following a complaint of ‘serious misconduct’

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ssbgh_0iQIetSG00

Conor Burns has been sacked from the government following a complaint of “serious misconduct,” with his Tory whip suspended pending investigation.

The investigation will examine “allegations of inappropriate behaviour” made against the MP for Bournemouth West earlier this week at the Conservative conference.

The former trade minister says he will cooperate fully with the probe and “looks forward to clearing his name.”

Liz Truss had appointed Mr Burns as minister of state in the Department for International Trade.

BBC

Conor Burns sacked as minister after touching man's thigh, witness says

Conor Burns was sacked as a Conservative minister and suspended as a Tory MP after eyewitnesses saw him touching a young man's thigh at a hotel bar, the BBC has been told. An eyewitness said they saw him in the early hours of Tuesday in the Hyatt Regency hotel bar in Birmingham with the man during the party's conference.
U.K.
The Guardian

Boris Johnson took accommodation worth £10,000 from Tory donor’s wife

Boris Johnson accepted free accommodation worth £10,000 from the wife of the leading Tory donor who hosted his wedding party this summer, it has emerged. The updated register of MPs’ interests shows that the former prime minister accepted a £10,000 gift from Lady Carole Bamford, for “concessionary use of accommodation for me and my family in September”.
INDIA
BBC

DUP conference: Dose of reality given by Donaldson

After a week of apologises and bullish predictions of a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol, we got a dose of DUP reality on Saturday. No return to power sharing until its protocol demands are met was the blunt message from the leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson at the party conference.
POLITICS
The Independent

Home Secretary ‘receptive’ to calls to upgrade cannabis to Class A

Suella Braverman believes cannabis has been “effectively” legalised as it has not been “policed properly” and is “receptive” to calls for the drug to be upgraded from Class B to Class A, according to a Home Office source.However, the PA news agency has been told it is a “very big stretch of the imagination” to suggest the Home Secretary herself wants to change its classification to put it on par with substances such as cocaine, ecstasy and heroin.The Times reported that Ms Braverman has told allies she is on the “same side” as a group of Tory police and crime...
HEALTH
BBC

Angry mob leaves Warrington councillor fearing for her life

A councillor has told how she thought she was going to die when an angry crowd surrounded her after a fractious planning meeting. Cathy Mitchell, deputy leader of Warrington Borough Council, said the ordeal had knocked her confidence and made her feel less safe in her role. Speaking as part...
U.K.
