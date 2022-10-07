Read full article on original website
IGN
Did The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Finale Trailer Just Reveal Sauron's Identity?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just dropped its Season 1 finale trailer at New York Comic-con. Did it just sneakily reveal Sauron's true identity? Join us as we break down the clues!
The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer is here
The first trailer for Nintendo's new computer-animated Super Mario movie is here. Directed by Teen Titans Go! co-creators Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part), [Mario] sees everyone's favorite 8-bit hero face off against Bowser, King of the Koopas and journey through the Mushroom Kingdom.
‘Super Mario Bros.’ trailer released; some fans disapprove of Chris Pratt’s voice
A beloved Nintendo game is heading to the big screen, and fans across the world can hardly contain their excitement the trailer for "Super Mario Bros." launching at New York Comic-Con on Thursday.
Lip reader reveals what Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman said in their Deadpool 3 update video
Look at these two… Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman just delivered the most amazing Deadpool 3 announcement possible, confirming that Wolverine is coming to the MCU in time for him to appear in Avengers 5 and 6. But the image above comes from the Deadpool 3 update clip the two released a day after announcing the film’s big Wolverine surprise and release date.
Our Favorite Shroom-Powered Plumber Comes To Life In ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Teaser Trailer
First look at 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, and more
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
IGN
Werewolf by Night: Why Monsters Are the Future of the MCU
The Marvel Universe may be packed full of colorful heroes and villains, but it's also a place where monsters dwell. Disney Plus’ Werewolf by Night special has begun peeling back the curtain on the monsters of the MCU, and we’re about to meet even more terrifying creatures in upcoming movies like Blade.
How to Watch ‘Werewolf By Night': Is the Marvel Movie in Theaters or Streaming?
Can’t wait to watch Marvel’s monster movie “Werewolf by Night”? The black-and-white horror special stars Gael Garcia Bernal as Jack Russell, a mysterious monster-hunting superhero. Oscar- and Emmy-winning composer Michael Giacchino makes his full-length directorial debut with the film, for which he also wrote the music....
IGN
The Street Fighter 6 Beta Character Creator is Generating Some Truly Cursed Creations
Street Fighter 6 went into beta today, giving some fans the opportunity to test out the game ahead of its launch. While it's in closed beta, luckily for the rest of the internet, the players with access have created some truly incredible (and terrifying) things with its impressively open-ended character creator.
Collider
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': Jack Black Teases the Possibility of Bowser Breaking Into Song
In case you’ve been offline today, the big news for cinema – and video game – fans is the release of the very first trailer for the highly anticipated The Super Mario Bros. Movie. In 2023, Universal and Illumination adapt for the first time one of the most popular video games ever (we’re not counting that time, of course). The 3D animation mirrors the style of the most recent Super Mario games from Nintendo Switch.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Goes Gold Ahead of November 9 Release Date
God of War: Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated titles of 2022, and there is less than a month left for the game to release. God of War: Ragnarok release date has been set as November 9, 2022, which feels like a boon to many as players felt the game will be delayed to 2023 due to the lack of information in the first half of this year. Players would also love to know that God of War Ragnarok has gone Gold before its release.
IGN
These Disney Supersize Figures Are an Animation Fan's Dream Come True | NYCC 2022
There's never any shortage of cool Star Wars, Marvel and DC collectibles on display at comic book conventions, but some companies stand out by venturing a little off the beaten path. That's certainly the case with Super7, whose NYCC booth is a treasure trove of figures from franchises like Disney animation, Transformers and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
CNET
'Super Mario Brothers Movie' Trailer Reveals Chris Pratt Voicing the Iconic Plumber
It's-a him. Chris Pratt as Mario. OK, so Pratt won't use the stereotyped voice of the video game plumber in the upcoming Mario movie. Co-producer Chris Meledandri confirmed that back in 2021. But on Thursday, Nintendo dropped a highly anticipated teaser trailer for The Super Mario Brothers Movie. "It's been...
Deadpool 3 starts filming in January 2023, leak reveals
The past few months have been filled with MCU news, including Ryan Reynolds’ confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be back as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. The long-awaited sequel will see Reynolds and Jackman join forces for the first time since the ill-fated X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Unfortunately, we are going to have to wait until 2024 to see the film, but the latest issue of Production Weekly reveals that filming starts in just a few months.
IGN
How to Watch the Child's Play and Chucky Movies in Chronological Order
Child’s Play is among the most enduring horror movie franchises of all time. The original film introduced us to Chucky in 1988, with the iconic slasher appearing in eight feature films since and, most recently, a TV series in 2021 – which returned for season 2 this October.
IGN
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 10-03-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 10/03/22!. 00:00 - Microsoft Flight Simulator - Official Canada World Update Trailer. 02:59 - Untitled Game (The Bird That Drinks Tears) - Official Concept Trailer. 05:38 - Marauders - Official Early Access Date Reveal Trailer. 06:08 - Super Buckyball Tournament -...
ComicBook
Nintendo Fans are Begging for a Movie Based on Zelda
On Thursday, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment released the first teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Fans will have to wait until April 7, 2023 to see how the finished product looks, but the teaser clearly has the internet buzzing. Naturally, many fans are wondering what Nintendo franchise could see an adaptation next, and some are hoping for an animated or live-action take on The Legend of Zelda. The series has been trending on Twitter today as fans have shared their hopes for a Zelda adaptation, and there are certainly a lot of interesting directions it could go in!
IGN
NYCC 2022 Gallery: Super7's Disney, Transformers and Power Rangers Figures
Click through to see the impressive and diverse lineup of collectibles from Super7's NYCC booth. (Photos by Tyler Robertson)
IGN
Titans Season 4 Release Date Announced With a New Trailer
DC's Titans will return to HBO Max for its fourth season on Thursday, November 3, and a new teaser trailer features a bloody ritual that looks anything but good news. Season 4 of Titans will have a two-episode premiere on November 3, and new episodes will be released weekly until December 1. There will then be a mid-season break and six new episodes will conclude the season later in 2023.
