ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

John Fithian Retiring as Head of National Association of Theatre Owners

John Fithian, the top lobbyist for the exhibition industry, will retire as the CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners on May 1, 2023. The group said it has already begun a search for Fithian’s successor, but he leaves big shoes to fill, having been a major force at NATO, as it is called, for 30 years.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Montana State
State
Indiana State
SFGate

Box covering Columbus statue sports colors of Italian flag

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A statue of Christopher Columbus in Philadelphia remains hidden by a plywood box while its fate is decided in the courts, but the box has now been painted with the colors of the Italian flag. City officials told the news station KYW that they painted the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy