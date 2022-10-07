ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana Man Catches Rare Black Fish in Tennessee River

Greg Ursin from Lafitte, Louisiana, recently enjoyed a catch of a lifetime. And he knew something was a bit different the moment he hooked it. Ursin was fishing the French Broad River in East Tennessee with a guide when he hooked a gar. Being from the Bayou State, he surely knew what a gar looked like, but this one stood out.
Sean Payton Is Considered A Top Coaching Candidate For Carolina; Here Is How It Could Happen

In breaking news earlier today, the Carolina Panther have parted ways with head Coach Matt Rhule. This is not extremely shocking news considering that many experts already suspected The third-year head coach was on the hot seat coming into this season. After a 1-4 start and an embarrassing loss on Sunday to the 49ers, the Panthers organization made the decision official.
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

