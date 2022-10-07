Read full article on original website
Related
UNR NevadaNews
Student-run professional closet reinstated during annual Business Week
Business Week, an annual event at the College of Business at the University, provides students with events to connect with other business students and network with professionals from companies in Reno and beyond. This year’s Business Week, which had the theme “Business is Beautiful,” included a Kickoff BBQ with Microsoft,...
UNR NevadaNews
Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Today marks Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which we commemorate on our campus and throughout our community by celebrating the achievements, talents, traditions and cultures of all Indigenous People. We are extremely proud to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day at our University, where students, faculty, staff and alumni who are members of...
UNR NevadaNews
Indigenous futures in the era of climate displacement
This October, the University of Nevada, Reno’s Department of Gender, Race and Identity is addressing the topic of “Indigenous Knowledge for Climate Justice” with an upcoming lecture by Jessica Hernandez (Binnazá & Maya Ch’orti’), a transnational Indigenous scholar, scientist and community advocate based in the Pacific Northwest.
UNR NevadaNews
Celebrating what we should be condemning
The first Columbus Day celebration in the United States took place in New York on October 12, 1792, on the 300th anniversary of Columbus’s arrival in America. Organized by the Columbian Order, its members wanted to honor the country’s Italian American heritage. One hundred years later, President Benjamin Harrison proclaimed October 21, 1892, “Discovery Day,” recognizing Columbus as “the pioneer of progress and enlightenment.”
Comments / 0