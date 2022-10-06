ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverford, PA

DLN Roundup: D-West’s Gross leads district golf after first round

Ches-Mont League golfers occupy the top two spots after the first day of the District 1 Class AAA Boys Golf Individual Championships at Turtle Creek Golf Course. Junior Nick Gross of Downingtown West has a three-shot lead after a six-under-par 66. Ches-Mont League champion Sam Feeney of West Chester Rustin is second with a 3-under 69.
Strong second period propels Villa Maria to win over Unionville

EAST MARLBOROUGH >> Sometimes it takes a while for young teams to gel. Villa Maria, which lost seven starters to graduation last spring, seems to be getting hot at just the right time. Following up a weekend win over Downingtown West, the top ranked team in District 1 Class 3A, the Hurricanes saw four different players score in a convincing 7-2 nonleague field hockey victory over Unionville on Monday afternoon.
Upper Dublin gets wake up call in win over CR South

UPPER DUBLIN >> Upper Dublin entered Friday night’s game against Council Rock South with a 6-0 record. The Cardinals had wins against Kennett by 24, CB West by 28, North Penn by four, Bensalem by 26, Wissahickon by 47 and Council Rock North by 28. A 26.16 average margin...
Villanova Basketball 2022-23 Player Preview: The Bench Mob

It’s another one-man bench mob this season, after Kevin Voigt was the lone walk-on last season. This time, it’s a brand new face, as Collin O’Toole earns a roster spot after spending last season on the practice squad. O’Toole is a sophomore from Rye, N.Y. He attended...
Football: Williams, Bonner defense swarm Neumann-Goretti for PCL Blue lead

PHILADELPHIA — Mylachi Williams is a freakish athlete with untapped potential. The Bonner & Prendergast junior causes quarterbacks to run for cover. Neumann-Goretti’s Mekhi Wharton discovered how difficult it is to evade Williams’ pass rush. A 6-5, 200-pound defensive end was a disruptive force Saturday. He had...
Pope John Paul II outlasts Upper Merion, remains undefeated through Week 7

UPPER PROVIDENCE >> Upperclassmen were in the spotlight during Pope John Paul II’s Senior Day activities Saturday. Rightly so for the football team, whose seniors have provided inspiration and big performances toward the program’s continuing success in the 2022 season. Alongside the elder statesmen, though, the Golden Panthers have benefitted from key contributions by their youngsters.
Hundreds of Phillies fans attend celebrity bartending event for Darren Daulton Foundation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fever is growing after the team's big clinching victory in the wild card round Saturday night.  From City Hall to South Philly, people are ecstatic after the Phillies swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the playoffs.     "Eleven years and a day to the date that we lost to the Cardinals, being able to come back and avenge that," Philip Carol, a Phillies fan, said.  "They ended kind of a golden period for us and we ended a golden period for them with some of their players." At Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, hundreds...
2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
