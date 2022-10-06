PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fever is growing after the team's big clinching victory in the wild card round Saturday night. From City Hall to South Philly, people are ecstatic after the Phillies swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the playoffs. "Eleven years and a day to the date that we lost to the Cardinals, being able to come back and avenge that," Philip Carol, a Phillies fan, said. "They ended kind of a golden period for us and we ended a golden period for them with some of their players." At Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, hundreds...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO