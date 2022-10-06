Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ ScamZack LoveDeptford Township, NJ
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society opens Green Resource Center in Norristown Farm Park to the PublicMarilyn JohnsonNorristown, PA
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
DLN Roundup: D-West’s Gross leads district golf after first round
Ches-Mont League golfers occupy the top two spots after the first day of the District 1 Class AAA Boys Golf Individual Championships at Turtle Creek Golf Course. Junior Nick Gross of Downingtown West has a three-shot lead after a six-under-par 66. Ches-Mont League champion Sam Feeney of West Chester Rustin is second with a 3-under 69.
Delaware County Roundup: Five birdies has Strath Haven’s Debusschere in district title hunt
Strath Haven’s Tyler Debusschere is in the hunt for the District 1 boys Class 3A golf championship. He is in a third-place tie after firing a 2-under par 70 in the first round of the tournament at Turtle Creek Golf Course Monday. Debusschere managed five birdies, the most of...
Mercury Football Review: Euker brothers at center of Perkiomen Valley’s rivalry victory
Perkiomen Valley’s ‘next man up’ mentality allows the team to keep rolling, enjoying a 6-1 record so far this season despite injuries to key contributors. Of course, it’s a lot easier when you can find suitable replacements within the same household. Senior offensive lineman/linebacker Grant Euker...
Strong second period propels Villa Maria to win over Unionville
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> Sometimes it takes a while for young teams to gel. Villa Maria, which lost seven starters to graduation last spring, seems to be getting hot at just the right time. Following up a weekend win over Downingtown West, the top ranked team in District 1 Class 3A, the Hurricanes saw four different players score in a convincing 7-2 nonleague field hockey victory over Unionville on Monday afternoon.
Upper Dublin gets wake up call in win over CR South
UPPER DUBLIN >> Upper Dublin entered Friday night’s game against Council Rock South with a 6-0 record. The Cardinals had wins against Kennett by 24, CB West by 28, North Penn by four, Bensalem by 26, Wissahickon by 47 and Council Rock North by 28. A 26.16 average margin...
Boys Cross Country: Patrick Lawson keeps Haverford’s Delcos streak alive
UPPER PROVIDENCE — Patrick Lawson admitted feeling a little pressure as he lined up for the start of the 58th Delaware County cross country championships Saturday at Rose Tree Park. As the top runner for Haverford a lot was expected of the All-Delco senior. The last three individual boys...
Mercury roundup (Oct. 8): Methacton’s Hana Nouaime, Alice Liange win PAC doubles championship
Top-seeded Hana Nouaime and Alice Liange — the reigning PIAA Class 3A doubles champions — won the Pioneer Athletic Conference doubles championship for Methacton at Perkiomen Valley. Nouaime and Liange defeated Spring-Ford’s Chloe Moore and Alexis Luo with a pair of 6-1 sets in the semis before outdueling...
Football: Jihad Cave, Kaleel Mclaughlin help Upper Darby hold off Marple Newtown
NEWTOWN SQUARE — The signals were coming daily, the thuds defining every football practice at Upper Darby High. One night, the Royals believed, their defense would show the ability to be one of the best in the Central League. Friday was that night, a 7-6 victory over Marple Newtown...
Football: Jack Westburg’s short night doesn’t lack tradition in GV victory
CONCORD — Jack Westburg has been going to football games at Garnet Valley since he was in third grade. Having two older brothers – Nick, in the class of 2019, and Alex in 2020 – who played prominent roles for the Jaguars will tend to monopolize your Friday night plans.
Villanova Basketball 2022-23 Player Preview: The Bench Mob
It’s another one-man bench mob this season, after Kevin Voigt was the lone walk-on last season. This time, it’s a brand new face, as Collin O’Toole earns a roster spot after spending last season on the practice squad. O’Toole is a sophomore from Rye, N.Y. He attended...
Girls Cross Country: Cieslak shows off her winning strategy again as Haverford lifts title
UPPER PROVIDENCE — Olivia Cieslak has developed a highly successful strategy for cross country. She goes out conservative in the first mile, and then takes over the race. That approach has worked out quite well for the Haverford sophomore, who is four-for-four in races this season. Cieslak’s latest victory...
Football: Williams, Bonner defense swarm Neumann-Goretti for PCL Blue lead
PHILADELPHIA — Mylachi Williams is a freakish athlete with untapped potential. The Bonner & Prendergast junior causes quarterbacks to run for cover. Neumann-Goretti’s Mekhi Wharton discovered how difficult it is to evade Williams’ pass rush. A 6-5, 200-pound defensive end was a disruptive force Saturday. He had...
Pope John Paul II outlasts Upper Merion, remains undefeated through Week 7
UPPER PROVIDENCE >> Upperclassmen were in the spotlight during Pope John Paul II’s Senior Day activities Saturday. Rightly so for the football team, whose seniors have provided inspiration and big performances toward the program’s continuing success in the 2022 season. Alongside the elder statesmen, though, the Golden Panthers have benefitted from key contributions by their youngsters.
Pennridge can’t finish rally, falls to Pennsbury for 3rd straight close loss
BRISTOL TWP. >> Down three points late in the fourth quarter, the Pennridge football team had a second-and-goal just two yards for the end zone. Pennsbury, however, did not yield. The Falcons defense knocked the Rams back on consecutive plays and after a penalty pushed the ball to the 13,...
Woman Who Spent Elementary Years in Wayne Now Leads Admissions Team at University of Pennsylvania
Since becoming vice provost and admissions dean at the University of Pennsylvania a little over a year ago, Whitney Soule, who spent her elementary years in Wayne, has already started making changes in the application process which is one of the most competitive in the country, writes Susan Snyder for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Hundreds of Phillies fans attend celebrity bartending event for Darren Daulton Foundation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fever is growing after the team's big clinching victory in the wild card round Saturday night. From City Hall to South Philly, people are ecstatic after the Phillies swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the playoffs. "Eleven years and a day to the date that we lost to the Cardinals, being able to come back and avenge that," Philip Carol, a Phillies fan, said. "They ended kind of a golden period for us and we ended a golden period for them with some of their players." At Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, hundreds...
West Chester Man, Longtime Executive at Rohm and Haas and Galápagos Advisors Founder, Dies at 79
From left, daughters Sharla and Lesya, Gustav Franco and his wife Carol. Gustav Franco, of West Chester, a longtime executive at Rohm and Haas, founder of Galápagos Advisors, and veteran, died on July 21 aged 79, writes Gary Miles for the Philadelphia Inquirer. Franco was born in Ecuador and...
New Pizza Shop in West Chester Carries a Bit of a Mystique. Here’s Why
Pizza West Chester, a new addition to the local dining scene, is the very embodiment of the business advice to “stay in your lane.” In its case, that “lane” is two varieties of delicious pizza. And nothing more. Michael Klein profiled this laser-focused shop for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Temple University struggles with security as number of robberies near campus grows
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Temple University students say they are keeping their guard up, after two students were victims of a robbery near campus, the second Saturday night in a row. "I saw it on Citizens App. Omg…that’s horrifying," Temple freshman Amya Jones said. "Just kinda used to it,...
2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
