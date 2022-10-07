Had it not been for Stanford University’s culture of interdisciplinary collaboration, Lucia Huang might never have met her co-founder. Huang, Stanford Graduate School of Business Class of 2020 MBA, met Stanford Medicine candidate Jimmy Qian in a class mixed with students from the university’s acclaimed business, medicine and engineering schools. They shared their mutual dismay at the lack of innovation in mental health, despite the fact that depression is the No. 1 cause of disability around the world. So they decided to work on the problem.

