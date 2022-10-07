Read full article on original website
Join Y105 for “Stocktober Fest” at Big Apple Bagels This Week!
Last month, Judy Faulhaber of Big Apple Bagels stopped by the studio to announce that the shop will be holding their annual "Stocktober Fest" event in collaboration with St. Stephens Food Bank. At last, the week is here, with the event set to take place October 13th - 15th!. Big...
Recapping Dubuque’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at River’s Edge Plaza
It was a picturesque albeit chilly morning at Dubuque's River Edge Plaza on Saturday, October 8th. Hundreds of people gathered for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's, an annual walk predicated on raising money for Alzheimer's research. One day, we might see a cure for the debilitating disease that starts what becomes known as "the long goodbye" to a loved one.
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Motion This Saturday (10/8) in Dubuque
Dubuque's 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's is almost here. Set to commence on Saturday, October 8th at 9:30am, this is part of the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Dubuque's Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place at the scenic...
Fareway in Monticello to Host Camp Courageous Fundraiser
If you know me at all you know I'm a big-time meat eater. Beef, pork, chicken, turkey...I like them all. But if I had to pick a favorite, it's Bar B-Q Ribs. So this fundraiser has me written all over it!. Duane “Speed” Herrig, also known as “The Sauceman,” is...
Scoop There It Is Wrapping Up First Summer in Business
Scoop There It Is is getting ready to wrap up their first season. Jaimie Meyer and her husband own and operate the ice cream shop, which opened on the north side of Backbone State Park in late April. And Scoop There It Is isn’t your typical ice cream shop –...
Riverview Center Hosting Duck Derby in Galena This Sunday
I've been anxiously anticipating this event for months now. On Sunday, October 9th, Riverview Center will be hosting the 2022 Duck Derby. One of the center's oldest traditions, it was put on hold over the last couple years due to the ongoing pandemic. But this year, it returns with a bang and a chance for you to win BIG!
Grant County Law Enforcement to host “Faith and Blue” Event
This weekend is National Faith and Blue weekend. Three Grant County Law Enforcement organizations are joining forces for a community outreach event Friday, October 7th. According to a press release, The Grant County Sheriff's Department and the Platteville and University of Wisconsin-Platteville police departments will participate in an event this Friday aimed at "engaging law enforcement officers along with local residents through the connections of faith-based organizations".
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Longtime Dubuque business changes hands, moving to new location
A longtime Dubuque business has changed hands, and the new owner is readying to move to a new location. Hendricks Feed & Seed Co., which currently occupies both 880 and 898 Central Ave., officially came under the ownership of Rodney Schroeder last week. He plans to move the store to 2040 Kerper Blvd. in March.
Free Financial Help Available at Dubuque Library
It's never been more important to keep an accurate account of your finances. With prices skyrocketing for everything from gas to groceries, unless you're expecting a big raise at work...or planning to win the lottery, you may need to find ways to make the money you do have go further.
Celebrate October Pork Month With Annual Dinner at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds
Here we are getting ready for the first full weekend of October. A time when the leaves begin to change, it's get's dark a little earlier each night, and family and friends gather to celebrate October Pork month. Come one come all to the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Friday, October...
Eastern Iowa Nursing Home Accused of Locking Resident Out For 11 Hours
A swift policy change that resulted in an unhappy resident could spell big trouble for an eastern Iowa nursing home. It all happened late one afternoon this summer and ended with the man, who was wheelchair-bound, being taken to the hospital just over an hour before sunrise. Wednesday, June 22,...
Fundraising Toy Show to Benefit Wisconsin Badger Camp
Everyone loves to play with new toys. And everyone wants to help kids...especially those with special needs. Here's your chance to do both. The 19th Annual Cuba City Toy Show will be held on Sunday, October 16th at Banfield’s Swiss Haus in rural Cuba City, Wisconsin. The public is welcome to view vendor displays and tables from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Admission is $2.00 for individuals 13 years and older. Vendors will have an assortment of farm toys, toy cars, and more. Door prizes and drawings will be held throughout the day.
Du-boo-que Library to Host Paranormal Society
Just in time for Halloween, a Du-boo-que...I mean Dubuque library will host a ghost hunting program for those folks interested in the paranormal. Carnegie-Stout Public Library welcomes the Great River Investigative Paranormal Society (GRIPS) on Sunday, October. 23rd at 6 p.m. for a Ghost Hunting 101 program. This program is for adults ages 18+. Registration is required. Sign up to attend via the events calendar at carnegiestout.org. Registration ends October 21st at 5pm or when all seats are gone, whichever comes first.
Galena Stars in Illinois Tourism Campaign
Emmy Award-winning comedy actress Jane Lynch was in Galena to produce commercials on behalf of the Illinois tourism campaign. Lynch is best known for her work on TV's Glee and Christopher Guest's comedy film Best in Show. The marketing campaign proclaims Illinois is in "the middle of everything." But, of...
Drive the Great River Road & Leaf the Cooking to the Firefighters
The Tri-States are heading toward peak leaf season. What better way to enjoy than including a road trip to a firefighter's breakfast or a chili cook-off fundraiser?. From Dubuque, head south on highway 52 to Bellevue. This 24-mile stretch of the Great River Road offers stunning rolling hills and tree-lined bluffs that are sure to provide a collection of spectacular fall colors.
Peosta Park and Trail Plans Advance with $475k DBQ County Funds
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Monday, October 3, to approve $475,000 in funding for the further development of 14-acre Kelly Oaks Park in the City of Peosta. The approved funds are made available as part of The American Rescue Plan. The overall project is budgeted to...
“State of the City” Luncheon, “Politics & Eggs” Part of Dubuque Chamber’s October Agenda
With the leaves changing colors, and the mercury in the thermometer dropping, fall is officially here. It's a busy time for businesses and organizations alike, and the Dubuque Area Chamber is not exempt. After all, their schedule is a reflection of all the Key City has going on. The month of October looks to be busy and fruitful for all involved.
(UPDATED) IA DCI assists in eastern Iowa homicide investigation: person of interest identified
Bellevue, Iowa – Authorities in eastern Iowa report during the early morning hours of October 9, 2022, Jackson County resident, Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30, 2022 for: Adjudicated Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact Order/Protective Order-Contempt. Original Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt. Prichard is currently being housed in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail.
Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire ravaged a barn on the edge of Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5511 Tower Terrace Road NE. The report initially came from a person living in the home near the barn, with flames visible from an opening on the side. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, much of the barn had caught fire.
