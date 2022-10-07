Read full article on original website
SFGate
Report: Walker encouraged woman to have second abortion
WASHINGTON (AP) — The woman who says Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for a 2009 abortion claims he encouraged her to have another abortion two years later, according to a new report. She declined to have the second abortion, according to the report, and the relationship ended.
SFGate
GOP makes push to weaken Democrats' grip on Texas border
HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — Just weeks before Election Day in Texas, once again there is big money, new signs of shifting voters and bold predictions of an upset that will turn heads across the U.S. But this time, it's coming from Republicans. “We are going to turn the Rio...
Kevin McCarthy claimed Trump had no idea his supporters carried out Capitol attack – live
Top Republican House made claim in meeting with police officers despite ex-president having urged supporters to ‘fight like hell’
'The View' host Sunny Hostin fumes over being called racist on social media
Sunny Hostin said Monday that she is called "racist" everyday on social media for calling out "racism" and added that it's being used as a "political wedge issue."
To win in November, Democrats must reclaim jobs and family values
About a month out from the midterms, progressives must act quickly to seize on what’s working and fix what isn’t. One of the major fixes regarding Democrats’ standing is with non-college voters (i.e. working-class voters), who comprised 65 percent of the nationwide electorate last cycle. Between 2012...
SFGate
California congressman apologizes to Jewish congregants for Nazi remark
When it comes to defending former President Donald Trump, there's no end of awful and obnoxious things his supporters will say and do. Whether ignoring his admitted sexual predations (see "Access Hollywood") or rioting at the Capitol to reverse the 2020 election (which Trump lost handily), there is apparently no bar too low for some of his slithering sycophants.
