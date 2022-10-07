ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

49ers fear torn ACL for Emmanuel Moseley, broken hand for Jimmie Ward

The 49ers were hit hard by injuries in today’s win over the Panthers. San Francisco cornerback Emmaunel Moseley is likely out for the season with a torn ACL, coach Kyle Shanahan said after today’s game. Safety Jimmie Ward broke his hand, although at the moment it’s unclear how...
What we learned as 49ers' defense fuels win over Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 49ers turned to a balanced, efficient offensive attack after their best defensive player exited the Week 5 game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The 49ers put together their best offensive showing of the season behind quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and a strong running game in the team’s 37-15 victory over the lowly Panthers and embattled head coach Matt Rhule.
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'not completely healthy' after offseason surgery

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch essentially confirmed this summer that Jimmy Garoppolo would've been traded well before Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season had Garoppolo not undergone shoulder surgery in March. The 30-year-old later admitted he delayed surgery for as long as possible. Things may have worked...
49ers Dominate Panthers on the Road

The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Carolina Panthers on the road, 37-15, and it was led by a stellar defensive performance and effective offensive execution. They 49ers dominated in a game that they needed to win against an inferior team. San Francisco’s double digit win on the road was a statement game showing why they need to be considered a top team in the NFC and NFL.
Jimmy G reveals first thought on sideline after Lance injury

Jimmy Garoppolo was standing on the sideline completing his duties as the 49ers' backup quarterback when Trey Lance went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2. "I thought he got a concussion at first," Garoppolo said on "The TK Show" podcast to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I thought it would be a couple of plays, and then actually [49ers reconditioning director] Ryan Donahue was next to me and he goes, 'I think he dislocated his ankle.'
Matt Rhule on job security: I have nothing to say about that now

The Panthers have played to expectations in 2022 and now sit at 1-4 following Sunday’s 37-15 loss to the 49ers. By all appearances, Carolina head coach Matt Rhule is firmly on the hot seat. His record now stands at 11-27 in three seasons, with the team showing little offensive improvement this year.
Kuminga takes center stage with Draymond out after punch

SAN FRANCISCO -- A mutual decision between Draymond Green and the Warriors has been made where Green will be away from his teammates and team facilities for the time being following his Wednesday practice incident that resulted in him punching Jordan Poole in the face. Green will not suit up...
