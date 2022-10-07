Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
49ers fear torn ACL for Emmanuel Moseley, broken hand for Jimmie Ward
The 49ers were hit hard by injuries in today’s win over the Panthers. San Francisco cornerback Emmaunel Moseley is likely out for the season with a torn ACL, coach Kyle Shanahan said after today’s game. Safety Jimmie Ward broke his hand, although at the moment it’s unclear how...
Buccaneers security tackles young intruder during game vs. Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers security tackled a boy who rushed onto the Raymond James Stadium field during the Bucs' game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Detroit Lions DB Saivion Smith taken off field by ambulance after terrifying in-game moment vs. Patriots
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith has been taken off the field in an ambulance. Smith suffered an injury during the first quarter of the Lions’ game against the New England Patriots and was strapped to a board after suffering the injury. Smith was injured while defending Patriots tight end...
NBC Sports
What we learned as 49ers' defense fuels win over Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 49ers turned to a balanced, efficient offensive attack after their best defensive player exited the Week 5 game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The 49ers put together their best offensive showing of the season behind quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and a strong running game in the team’s 37-15 victory over the lowly Panthers and embattled head coach Matt Rhule.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rams to face Carolina days after Panthers fire coach Matt Rhule following 1-4 start
The Rams' next opponent, the Carolina Panthers, have fired coach Matt Rhule five games into his third losing season.
Kings head coach Mike Brown on Warriors fight video, figuring out Sacramento’s roster
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KXTL) – Following Friday’s session of training camp, Kings head coach Mike Brown discusses Sacramento’s rotations, when he will begin to trim the roster, teaching his team the little things that lead to big results and the video of the fight between his former Warriors players Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.
Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Jaire Alexander For His Comments Following the Packers’ Upset Loss to the Giants in London
Aaron Rodgers isn't happy with some of his Packers teammates after Green Bay lost to the Giants in London. The post Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Jaire Alexander For His Comments Following the Packers’ Upset Loss to the Giants in London appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Damian Lillard Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
Damian Lillard had a different stance than how players have reacted on Twitter.
RELATED PEOPLE
4 top Carolina Panthers coaching candidates to replace Matt Rhule
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is squarely on the NFL hot seat, a favorite to be one of the
Yardbarker
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'not completely healthy' after offseason surgery
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch essentially confirmed this summer that Jimmy Garoppolo would've been traded well before Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season had Garoppolo not undergone shoulder surgery in March. The 30-year-old later admitted he delayed surgery for as long as possible. Things may have worked...
NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Vikings
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Parity, or mediocrity, continues to reign in the NFL in the Year of Our Lord 2022. The Bears, unsurprisingly, are right in the thick of the bleh stew the league is cooking up. The...
Yardbarker
49ers Dominate Panthers on the Road
The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Carolina Panthers on the road, 37-15, and it was led by a stellar defensive performance and effective offensive execution. They 49ers dominated in a game that they needed to win against an inferior team. San Francisco’s double digit win on the road was a statement game showing why they need to be considered a top team in the NFC and NFL.
IN THIS ARTICLE
49ers fans taking over Bank of America Stadium in Week 5
The friendly confines of Bank of America Stadium have become far too friendly. For yet another home game, the Carolina Panthers appear to be the victims of a takeover. This time, it’s the San Francisco 49ers faithful who are flooding the seats for the Week 5 matchup in Charlotte, N.C.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G reveals first thought on sideline after Lance injury
Jimmy Garoppolo was standing on the sideline completing his duties as the 49ers' backup quarterback when Trey Lance went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2. "I thought he got a concussion at first," Garoppolo said on "The TK Show" podcast to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I thought it would be a couple of plays, and then actually [49ers reconditioning director] Ryan Donahue was next to me and he goes, 'I think he dislocated his ankle.'
NBC Sports
Matt Rhule on job security: I have nothing to say about that now
The Panthers have played to expectations in 2022 and now sit at 1-4 following Sunday’s 37-15 loss to the 49ers. By all appearances, Carolina head coach Matt Rhule is firmly on the hot seat. His record now stands at 11-27 in three seasons, with the team showing little offensive improvement this year.
NBC Sports
Kuminga takes center stage with Draymond out after punch
SAN FRANCISCO -- A mutual decision between Draymond Green and the Warriors has been made where Green will be away from his teammates and team facilities for the time being following his Wednesday practice incident that resulted in him punching Jordan Poole in the face. Green will not suit up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One theory on how TMZ got video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at Warriors practice
A video of the incident was released to the entire world by TMZ on Friday morning.
Rapper Tracy Lynn Curry, AKA the D.O.C., provides Dallas Cowboys with inspiration
The rapper met with Dallas Cowboys players and coaches prior to their game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Comments / 0