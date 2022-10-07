Read full article on original website
BBC
Eurovision in Liverpool will come at a significant cost
If, like me, you follow Eurovision intently throughout the year, you'll know Liverpool beating (the bookies' favourite) Glasgow to host the song contest next year is huge. Ahead of this year's Eurovision final in May, Scott Mills, Rylan and myself were backstage wildly speculating where the song contest would be in 2023 if Sam Ryder won.
BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool will put on best party ever, mayor says
Liverpool's mayor has promised the city will put on the "best party ever" for Eurovision after being chosen as the hosts for the 2023 song contest. The city won a competition to hold the event after it was decided the 2022 winners Ukraine was unable to host. Liverpool Mayor Joanne...
BBC
West Ham 3-1 Fulham: Hammers going in right direction - David Moyes
West Ham manager David Moyes believes his team are "going in the right direction" after they came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1 in the Premier League. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 9th October at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
‘Smile’ Widens With Huge Overseas Increase As It Nears $100M Global – International Box Office
Paramount’s Smile is positively grinning ear-to-ear as the horror pic from director Parker Finn saw a wild 19% upswing in holdovers at the international box office in its second frame. The weekend gross was $17.5M in 61 markets for a $40M offshore cume and $89.9M global to date. The overseas increase is quite literally gobsmacking — even this year’s mega-holder Top Gun: Maverick, also from Paramount, eased (though very slightly) in its sophomore frame. We’re hearing word of mouth is propelling this pic, not a particular holiday/weather scenario. The only new opening market this frame was Korea, where Smile debuted at No....
USWNT defeated by England in front of record Wembley crowd under shadow of Yates report
The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) was defeated 2-1 by England at Wembley in an international friendly that spotlighted both the increasing popularity of women's football and its failures.
BBC
Saturday's gossip: Bellingham, Ronaldo, Aubameyang, Maddison, Messi, Lozano, Griezmann
Real Madrid are set to tempt Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, to sign for them by suggesting the chance may never come around again. (Telegraph subscription required) Liverpool are monitoring a host of Galatasaray players including French defender Sacha Boey, 22, Denmark centre-back Victor Nelsson, 23, and...
BBC
US immigration: Why Indians are fleeing halfway around the world
As an openly gay man living in a deeply conservative part of India's Punjab, life had long been hard for Jashan Preet Singh. Over the years, Mr Singh, 34, had grown accustomed to daily discrimination in his hometown of Jalandhar - harassment and beatings doled out by his neighbours, and a family that had largely turned its back on him.
NBC Sports
UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League live! How to watch, updates, schedule
The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages are in full flow as Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham are all in action. In the Europa League group stage Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonia.
UEFA・
BBC
Buchanan clan has first new chieftain in 340 years
One of Scotland's largest clans has a new chieftain - its first in more than 340 years. John Michael Baillie-Hamilton Buchanan was appointed true heir and chief of the Buchanan clan in a ceremony near Callander at the weekend. The last Buchanan chief, John Buchanan, died in 1681 without a...
U.K.・
Bank of England announces further bond intervention
Amid fledgling economic conditions, the Bank of England announced additional economic measures on Monday related to its intervention into the bond market.
Sabotage hits trains in north Germany, forcing 3-hour halt
BERLIN (AP) — A train communications system in Germany was targeted by sabotage Saturday, forcing both passenger and cargo trains to halt for nearly three hours across the northwest of the country, authorities said. Operator Deutsche Bahn said early Saturday that no long-distance or regional trains were running in...
Swiss pursue home-grown energy panacea - reluctantly
BERN/GRANDE DIXENCE, Switzerland, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Having dodged most of the fuel-driven surge in inflation plaguing its neighbours, Switzerland is moving ahead with plans to boost its energy security and lock in tame power prices - but only reluctantly.
Jürgen Klopp dismisses talk of seven-year itch despite Liverpool’s shaky start
Jürgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool’s troubles this season are not down to a seven-year glitch, despite him failing to make it to an eighth season in his previous two jobs. This weekend marks the anniversary of the German’s appointment as the successor to Brendan Rodgers in 2015. Klopp left Mainz and Borussia Dortmund after seven seasons, with his last campaign at Dortmund particularly painful: the club were in the relegation zone at Christmas before eventually bouncing back to finish seventh.
BBC
Former footballer killed in Glasgow roundabout crash
A former footballer has been named as the man who died in a crash in Glasgow. Gavin Stokes, 30, died in the early hours of Saturday after losing control of his car on Thornwood roundabout in Glasgow's west end at about 01:10. His family have paid tribute to a "beloved...
Championship roundup: Sheffield United beaten while Bruce draws blank
Sheffield United were undone by a familiar face as Phil Jagielka proved instrumental in Stoke’s 3-1 home win over the Championship leaders. The 40-year-old, who made 309 appearances for the Blades across two spells, scored one and set up another, recording a goal and an assist in the same game for the first time in his career.
BBC
FA reviewing Arsenal v Liverpool confrontation
The Football Association is looking into a confrontation between opposing players in Arsenal's 3-2 win against Liverpool in the Premier League. Players from both sides clashed following referee Michael Oliver's award of a penalty to Arsenal at Emirates Stadium. Oliver also spoke to both managers on the touchline after the...
