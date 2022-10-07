Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Water restored at Tripler Army Medical Center; resuming normal operations underway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tripler Army Medical Center said water service to the Tripler Community has been restored as of Saturday morning. Water was restored at approximately 8 a.m. This comes after a water main break near the hospital’s visitor center had canceled all Friday appointments. Officials said the system...
Wahiawa fire under control, road now open
Kaukonahua Road is blocked in both directions near Wilikina Drive due to a fire in North Shore, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
KITV.com
Local residents commemorate first whistleblower of Red Hill contamination
OAHU (KITV)- It's been ONE YEAR since a whistleblower came forward and exposed a fuel leak that contaminated water in parts of Oahu. Song rang out through the air of what looked like a protest outside the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. The translation of the words are “water is life”. That means a lot to those there who were speaking out against how fuel has leaked out of the Navy's Red Hill Fuel storage facility into the water supply.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Veterans Affairs Secretary: “We need to hire 45,000 nurses in three years”
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of Veterans Affairs was in Honolulu last week to share how the government is working to better serve those who served. One of the biggest challenges to reducing wait times -- a shortage of nurses and medical practitioners. VA Secretary Denis McDonough said the VA...
HFD rescues swimmer off the shore of Aulani
The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a swimmer who was on the rocks in the channel near the Aulani Disney Resort in Kapolei.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Supporting children with learning challenges
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - October happens to be Learning Disabilities, Dyslexia, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Awareness Month. An estimated 1 in 5 American children experience learning challenges, and demand is high for affordable programs to serve them, especially in Hawaii. Rachael Cook’s son Kawika was diagnosed with ADHD when...
Motorcycle, bus crash leaves 1 in critical condition
A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle entered an intersection and collided with a bus.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘A good option’: City to allow Oahu restaurants to apply for outdoor dining permits
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As part of a two-year pilot program, the City is opening permit applications for eateries interested in outdoor dining. Oahu restaurants can apply on the Department of Transportation Services online application portal starting on Monday. Hotels, clubs and bars can also participate. The Other Side Diner was...
Bystanders help passengers escape car in canal
The Honolulu Police Department announced a road closure at the intersection of Kokea Street and North King Street due to a motor vehicle accident.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD officer arrested in Waipahu, accused of domestic violence
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu police officer was arrested after being accused of domestic violence. Police confirmed 44-year-old Antonio Mendoza was taken into custody on Awanei Street in Waipahu Saturday. Sources said the victim is another HPD officer and it allegedly happened in a Waipahu home. Mendoza is assigned to...
Vehicle fire shuts down parts of Wilder Avenue
A vehicle fire has prompted Wilder Avenue to close, according to Honolulu Police.
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Neighbors use garden hoses to help HFD battle Kaneohe house fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighbors jumped into action with garden hoses to help the Honolulu Fire Department battle a house fire in Kaneohe Friday afternoon. Flames sparked around 2:30 p.m. on Nawahine Loop. HFD said the fire was fully extinguished at 3:30 p.m. and no one was injured. A damage estimate...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Open House: Well-managed unit at One Kalakaua and resort like living at Makaha Valley Towers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings!. Welcome to the vibrant energy and excitement of One Kalakaua! This lower floor unit...
rtands.com
HART Executive Director wants to move on from frog issue, but red flags are still flapping
Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) Executive Director Lori Kahikina said problems surrounding frogs on the light rail system are a dead issue. Officials, however, are worried that those problems will someday rise again. Concerns were brought to the table during a board meeting on Oct. 6, but HART leadership...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Woman dies at hospital after apparently collapsing on sidewalk
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman has died at the hospital after apparently collapsing on the sidewalk in Kapahulu, HPD said Friday. According to Honolulu police, officers were sent to a report of an injured person. Witnesses on scene told Hawaii News Now that the woman collapsed on the sidewalk and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH issues red placard to Chinatown shrimp market for food safety violations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health ordered a Chinatown shrimp market to shut down after a recent inspection found multiple food safety violations. The DOH issued a red placard on Tuesday to Yan’s Shrimp Market, located on 1039 Kekaulike St. After responding to complaints of food illness,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HAZMAT unit called to assist in Kaimuki death investigation after fentanyl is suspected
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A HAZMAT crew was called to assist in a death investigation in Kaimuki after officers discovered powder believed to be fentanyl, sources say. Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a Honolulu Fire Department HAZMAT unit responded to a home on Pahoa Avenue. Sources told HNN a powdery substance was found as officers were investigating the death of a 28-year-old man.
hawaiinewsnow.com
BWS, environmental groups commemorate anniversary of reported Red Hill fuel leak
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been nearly a year since a reported whistleblower revealed Navy officials knew a fuel leak at the Red Hill facility was contaminating water. Environmental groups and the Honolulu Board of Water Supply commemorated the anniversary today outside the Pearl Harbor National Memorial Visitor Center. They...
Crews rescue injured hiker at Haiku Stairs
It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to go down the trail, even with the help of her hiking companion.
