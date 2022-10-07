OAHU (KITV)- It's been ONE YEAR since a whistleblower came forward and exposed a fuel leak that contaminated water in parts of Oahu. Song rang out through the air of what looked like a protest outside the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center. The translation of the words are “water is life”. That means a lot to those there who were speaking out against how fuel has leaked out of the Navy's Red Hill Fuel storage facility into the water supply.

HONOLULU COUNTY, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO