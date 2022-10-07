Read full article on original website
pajaronian.com
Man arrested for placing credit card readers in two counties
WATSONVILLE—Watsonville Police on Oct. 4 arrested a man who allegedly placed skimming devices on credit card readers inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. George Cristea, 34, is facing several charges following an investigation involving several law enforcement agencies. The case began in Salinas, where officers were...
Hindsight 2050: Revisiting 1980s Santa Cruz predictions casts doubt on current prognostications
A look back at what Santa Cruzans foresaw in 1985 for the city and county is instructive — they were right on the affordability challenges that are a stark reality of 2022, less so about an "inevitable" commuter train from the Bay Area. With Santa Cruz in the midst of enormous development, it's all a reminder about how slippery the future is.
Two dead in head-on car crash on Maher Road in Pruendale
PRUENDALE, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey confirmed with KION that two people have died after a two car crash occurred on Maher Road. CHP told KION that the crash happened at 5:10 a.m. on Monday morning. A 2012 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Maher Road and a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling eastbound on Maher The post Two dead in head-on car crash on Maher Road in Pruendale appeared first on KION546.
Capitola Monte Foundation Fireworks Show returns
Capitola's premier fireworks show as the large performance is scheduled for Sunday, October 9. The post Capitola Monte Foundation Fireworks Show returns appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Indigenous community of Greenfield calls on city officials to recognize Indigenous People's Day
GREENFIELD, Calif. — The community of Greenfield came together to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day on Sunday. With the bright colors of their traditional garments, the sounds of their music, and playing sports together, they showed pride for their indigenous background. Organizers say it’s a celebration to reclaim Columbus...
kion546.com
Woman dies in Hollister crash and the man behind the wheel is arrested
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) A 30-year-old woman is dead after a Telsa veered off the road, hit a concrete cylinder and overturned along State Road 25 south of Briggs Road. The deadly accident happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to California High Patrol. The woman who was the passenger of the Telsa died at the scene, while the driver was taken to Natividad Medical Center.
SFGate
A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months
COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
KSBW.com
Traffic report: Downed utility pole blocks multiples lanes of Del Monte Avenue
MONTEREY, Calif. — Traffic was at a standstill along a section of Del Monte Avenue and Highway 1 in Monterey on Monday morning. According to the city, westbound lanes of Del Monte Ave. were closed from Casa Verde Way. The closure was caused when a car crashed into a...
KSBW.com
2 Watsonville residents killed in head-on crash: CHP
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened on Maher Road around 5:10 a.m. A Ford Explorer was traveling westbound when it crossed into on-coming traffic and collided with a Nissan Pathfinder, according to investigators.
Two dead after head-on collision in Monterey County
Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Prunedale early Monday morning, according to a statement from California Highway Patrol.
KSBW.com
Ukrainian pilot dedicates 2022 Salinas Airshow performance to her home country
SALINAS, Calif. — Ukrainian pilot Anna Serbinenko performed at the 2022 Salinas Airshow, taking to the sky in her blue and yellow plane. This season is especially meaningful to Serbinenko as she is dedicating it to her home country. Her nickname, “sky dancer” came from her love of flying,...
Santa Nella Market shooting leaves 1 dead, authorities say
A shooting at the Santa Nella Market in Santa Nella left one person dead Friday, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.
1 victim identified in possible Pescadero double accidental drowning
Two people were found dead on a farm in Pescadero last week. On Friday, one of the victims was identified as 19-year-old Rosa Perez Jimenez of Salinas, according to the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office.
KSBW.com
Skimming devices found at various convenience stores across Central Coast
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — In light of a recent arrest of a man placing skimming devices at local convenience stores across the Central Coast, officials warn the public to remain vigilant. Surveillance video captured the suspect, 34-year-old George Cristea, placing a card skimmer device on a credit card reader inside...
KSBW.com
Salinas man killed in shooting, police say
SALINAS, Calif. — A Salinas man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning. Investigators say they responded to calls about a fight at a party on San Ysidro Way around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they say they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Police...
Gilroy police investigating girl’s death
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding a girl who was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to a 911 caller who reported that the girl was unconscious. “Upon arrival, the juvenile was found to be deceased,” police wrote. The Santa Clara County Office of […]
Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man has filed a civil lawsuit at the Santa Cruz County Superior Court claiming that the former mayor of Watsonville, Jimmy Dutra molested him when he was 12. The current candidate for Santa Cruz County Supervisor denies the allegations saying the following: It is completely disappointing in today’s age of politics The post Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child appeared first on KION546.
Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville PD arrested 34-year-old George Cristea on charges of placing skimming devices on credit card readers and possession of a stolen car on Tuesday morning. Cristea placed skimming devices inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. According to Watsonville PD, the case originated in Salinas where Cristea placed skimming devices The post Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Another Scandal at the Jail
Alarming developments about sexual harassment at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department are now being compounded with new reports of a commander placed on leave for allegedly receiving drugs illegally obtained for him from the jail’s stockpile. Dustin Hedberg, head of special operations for the Sheriff’s Office, was placed...
Multiple shots fired on Front Street in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday near Front Street and Work Street across from Hayward Lumber. Salinas Police said the shooting occurred around 12:40 p.m., and no victims were found. Police said multiple shots were fired and a suspect fled on foot. This a developing story. The post Multiple shots fired on Front Street in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
