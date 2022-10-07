ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

SLIDESHOW: 5th Annual Framingham Repair Cafe

FRAMINGHAM _ The Framingham Rotary Club, Transition Framingham, and Open Spirit held the 5th annual Framingham Repair Cafe Saturday afternoon, at Open Spirit on the grounds of Edwards Church in the Saxonville section of the City of Framingham. There was a huge crowd for the event, with a wait for...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Richard Stephen Belli, 88

SOUTHBOROUGH – Richard “Dick” Stephen Belli, 88, of Southborough passed away on October 6, 2022. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Stephen & Josephine (Sannicandro) Belli. Dick grew up with his sister, Ginger, & his beloved Nona, Ardovina Belli, in Framingham. He graduated...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
Paul Spooner, Executive Director of MetroWest Center For Independent Living

FRAMINGHAM – The Boston Center for Independent Living announced the sudden death of Paul Spooner. “We are most saddened to share the news that Paul Spooner, a disability rights leader for four decades, passed unexpectedly over the weekend,” wrote the organization in an email. “Paul was Executive Director of the Metrowest Center for Independent Living in Framingham since the early 1990s, a past president of the National Council of Independent Living, and always a fierce advocate for independent living, equal access, and the dignity of people with disabilities.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Responding To Truck Fire

FRAMINGHAM – Expect delays on Route 9 in Framingham near Temple Street, as firefighters deal with a truck fire.. The fire happened just before 9 p.m. today, October 11. SOURCE will update when we have more facts. Photos by Joseph Norton.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Police: Cyclist Struck Saturday Night

FRAMINGHAM – A cyclist was struck Saturday night on Rose Kennedy lane, said police. The adult male was hit by a vehicle turning onto Rose Kennedy, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The cyclist was not injured, said Lt. Mickens. The driver did not receive a citation, said the police spokesperson.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Police Warn of Apartment Rental Scam

FRAMINGHAM – Police are warning residents of an apartment rental scam. A person tried to put a security deposit on an apartment via Facebook, and lost $300. The apartment did not exist. The U.S Department of Housing & Urban Development advises “Never pay with cash, wire transfers or gift...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham & Brookline Battle To 1-1 Tie

BROOKLINE – The Framingham High girls soccer team travelled to Brookline for a game against the Warriors today, October 11. The two teams battled to a 1-1 tie. Framingham will host Natick High at the Fuller Middle turf field at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, October 13.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

