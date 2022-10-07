Read full article on original website
FramBark Hosting Growl-O-Ween on October 23
FRAMINGHAM – FramBark is hosting a growl-o-ween celebration at Farm Pond Park on Sunday, October 23 at 1 p.m. Enter our pet costume contest and pet parade. Prizes will be given for unique pet costumes, said organizers.
VIDEO: Merry Go Round Fun at Hoops & Homework 10th Anniversary Celebration
FRAMINGHAM – Hoops & Homework had a 10th anniversary open house today, October 11 at its Interfaith Terrace location in Framingham. Hoops and Homework is an afterschool program for kids ages 5-14 where they engage in physical activities and academic enrichment time. The program’s founder is Herb Chasan.
SLIDESHOW: 5th Annual Framingham Repair Cafe
FRAMINGHAM _ The Framingham Rotary Club, Transition Framingham, and Open Spirit held the 5th annual Framingham Repair Cafe Saturday afternoon, at Open Spirit on the grounds of Edwards Church in the Saxonville section of the City of Framingham. There was a huge crowd for the event, with a wait for...
Rep. Gentile Presents ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ Award To Pearl’s Premium Lawn Seed Founder
NATICK – Wayland business owner Jackson Madnick was recognized by State Representative Carmine Gentile on Friday as a “Manufacturer of the Year” for his outstanding leadership in the industry and positive contributions to sustainability and the environment. A plaque and citation were presented to Jackson at the...
Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Hoops & Homework on October 17
FRAMINGHAM – Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Hoops & Homework program in Framingham with its founder Herb Chasan on Monday, October 17. The Zoom event is from 7 to 8 p.m. Register at: https://buff.ly/3bnFZ1P. Hoops and Homework is an afterschool program for kids ages 5-14 where they engage...
Natick Mall To Reveal 25th Anniversary Time Capsule Contents
NATICK – In 1992, as part of the Natick Mall’s 25th-anniversary celebration a time capsule was created. The capsule was sealed on April 26, 1994. It will be opened on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. The capsule was filled with memorabilia from the mall’s first 25 years, including newspaper...
Richard Stephen Belli, 88
SOUTHBOROUGH – Richard “Dick” Stephen Belli, 88, of Southborough passed away on October 6, 2022. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Stephen & Josephine (Sannicandro) Belli. Dick grew up with his sister, Ginger, & his beloved Nona, Ardovina Belli, in Framingham. He graduated...
Open Spirit To Celebrate 10th Anniversary on October 22
FRAMINGHAM – On October 22, Open Spirit will present its annual Day of Spirit workshop day, taking place on our campus at 39 Edwards Street or via Zoom, and featuring wellness workshops and a keynote address titled “So much more than bouncing back: Reflections on resilience in community.”
Paul Spooner, Executive Director of MetroWest Center For Independent Living
FRAMINGHAM – The Boston Center for Independent Living announced the sudden death of Paul Spooner. “We are most saddened to share the news that Paul Spooner, a disability rights leader for four decades, passed unexpectedly over the weekend,” wrote the organization in an email. “Paul was Executive Director of the Metrowest Center for Independent Living in Framingham since the early 1990s, a past president of the National Council of Independent Living, and always a fierce advocate for independent living, equal access, and the dignity of people with disabilities.”
Framingham Responding To Truck Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Expect delays on Route 9 in Framingham near Temple Street, as firefighters deal with a truck fire.. The fire happened just before 9 p.m. today, October 11. SOURCE will update when we have more facts. Photos by Joseph Norton.
Learning Center For Deaf Holding Community COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on October 22
FRAMINGHAM – The Learning Center for the Deaf will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the community on Saturday, October 22. The 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. clinic will be held at the school’s main campus, 848 Central Street in Framingham. ASL interpreters will be available. The clinic...
Hopkinton Responds To House Fire; Stresses Smoke Alarms
HOPKINTON — Chief William Miller and the Hopkinton Fire Department responded to a fire Monday morning, October 10. At about 11:15 a.m., the Hopkinton Communications Center received a 911 call from a resident at 29 Elizabeth Road reporting a fire in their home on the second floor. While en...
Framingham Library & Community Vibes Hosting Movie Night Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library and Community Vibes Framingham are hosting a community movie night on Saturday, October 8. The event will be held at the main Framingham Library in the outdoor learning yard from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Movie to be shown is Space Jam: A New...
Framingham Defeats Braintree at Wayland Country Club
WAYLAND – “The Framingham High boys varsity golf team “pulled out a huge win today versus Braintree at Wayland Country Club,” said head coach Peter Eliot. The final score was 85-83. “Powered by big performances by junior Robert Geltman (16 points), and seniors Jake Cahn (13...
Framingham Police Presentation on School Resource Officers Thursday Night
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police Department will give a presentation on school resource officers (SROs) at the top of the Police Advisory Committee’s monthly meeting on Thursday, October 13 at 7 p.m. Officer Kathy McGrath and Officer Wayne Jordan will be presenting. Officer Kathy McGrath is the school...
Framingham Police: Cyclist Struck Saturday Night
FRAMINGHAM – A cyclist was struck Saturday night on Rose Kennedy lane, said police. The adult male was hit by a vehicle turning onto Rose Kennedy, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The cyclist was not injured, said Lt. Mickens. The driver did not receive a citation, said the police spokesperson.
Framingham Police Warn of Apartment Rental Scam
FRAMINGHAM – Police are warning residents of an apartment rental scam. A person tried to put a security deposit on an apartment via Facebook, and lost $300. The apartment did not exist. The U.S Department of Housing & Urban Development advises “Never pay with cash, wire transfers or gift...
Framingham & Brookline Battle To 1-1 Tie
BROOKLINE – The Framingham High girls soccer team travelled to Brookline for a game against the Warriors today, October 11. The two teams battled to a 1-1 tie. Framingham will host Natick High at the Fuller Middle turf field at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, October 13.
Framingham Special Education Department Holding Preschool Screenings
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Schools Department of Special Education announces the Fall 2022 Preschool Screening Program. Free screenings will be offered for 3 and 4 year old children, who may have speech, language, physical, motor, social-emotional, or cognitive learning problems. Screenings will take place on Wednesday, October 19,...
PHOTOS: Brookline Defeats Framingham Girls Volleyball 3-0
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls volleyball team hosted the Warriors of Brookline High today, October 11. The Flyers are back on the court on Wednesday against Cambridge Ridge and Latin at 6 p.m. ***. Photos by Mike Spring.
