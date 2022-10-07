Browns quick hits: Jadeveon Clowney questionable vs. Chargers after practice return

CLEVELAND — Hello everybody. Obviously, the magic this weekend in Cleveland was down the street at Progressive Field with the Guardians and their great clutch wins over the Tampa Bay Rays -- not here at FirstEnergy Stadium. More heartbreak. The Browns lose to the L.A. Chargers in a shootout, final score: 30-28. Defensive problems. Big interceptions being thrown by Jacoby Brissett. Missed kicks by the golden boy, the kicker, Cade York. It all adds up to a 2-3 record for the Browns.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO