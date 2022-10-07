Browns quick hits: Jadeveon Clowney questionable vs. Chargers after practice return

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKYC
Jimmy's Take | Jim Donovan says Browns defense is the team's biggest problem after loss to Chargers
CLEVELAND — Hello everybody. Obviously, the magic this weekend in Cleveland was down the street at Progressive Field with the Guardians and their great clutch wins over the Tampa Bay Rays -- not here at FirstEnergy Stadium. More heartbreak. The Browns lose to the L.A. Chargers in a shootout, final score: 30-28. Defensive problems. Big interceptions being thrown by Jacoby Brissett. Missed kicks by the golden boy, the kicker, Cade York. It all adds up to a 2-3 record for the Browns.
What they said during Browns loss to Chargers: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns failed late in a game again to get the job done as Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal, sending them to a 30-28 loss to the Chargers. Jacoby Brissett threw a late interception, but the Browns got the ball back late in Chargers territory after they failed to convert on a fourth down.
Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney will play in game against Chargers
As the Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Los Angles Chargers Sunday inside FirstEnergy Stadium, they'll do so with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney back in the mix.
Cleveland Browns game ends in heartbreak loss to Los Angeles Chargers with Cade York miss
CLEVELAND — The Browns once again found themselves in a shootout with the Los Angeles Chargers. They once again found themselves on the wrong end of that shootout. Exactly 364 days after they played a game in which they combined for 89 points, the two teams met again Sunday in Cleveland. Once again,...
Browns CB Denzel Ward leaves game with concussion vs. Chargers
The Cleveland Browns may be without starting cornerback Denzel Ward the rest of the way as he has left the game with a potential concussion. For a defense that is already struggling this is not a break they can afford. Offensively, the Browns have been able to move the ball...
Another stellar Nick Chubb performance wasted: Browns vs. Chargers Takeaways
CLEVELAND — The run was vintage Nick Chubb. The Browns running back took the handoff at the Los Angeles Chargers 41 and ran to the right behind the pulling block of left guard Joel Bitonio. Chubb avoided the diving grab of linebacker Drue Tranquill about four yards behind the line, the grasp of...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Steelers
Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says when Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns in early December, he will automatically take over as the starter no matter how well QB Jacoby Brissett is playing. Cabot adds Watson has been staying in shape during his suspension and has been completing all the aspects...
Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Prediction poll for Week 5
CLEVELAND, Ohio -The Browns come home to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Browns are coming off a bad 23-20 loss, where Nick Chubb’s 119 rushing yards on 18 carries wasn’t enough. The Chargers come off a solid 34-24 win, behind Justin Herbert’s 340 passing yards and two touchdowns.
numberfire.com
Keenan Allen (hamstring) ruled out for Chargers in Week 5
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Browns. Allen missed practice all week once again due to his hamstring injury which forced him to miss the last three contests. Now, the veteran is sitting out his fourth consecutive game. It's unclear when he'll be back, and Mike Williams will be the No. 1 pass-catching option in Allen's stead.
NFL・
Browns falter in loss to Chargers: Takeaways from Sunday’s game
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns fell to 2-3 on Sunday following a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal after the Chargers failed to convert a fourth down from their own 45-yard line and the Chargers moved to 3-2. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe broke down the loss to the Chargers following the game on Sunday. They discussed the struggles of the defense stopping the run, Kevin Stefanski’s decision-making and playcalling and the play of quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/9/22)
The 2-2 Cleveland Browns take on the 2-2 Los Angeles Chargers today, Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. Winning is at a fever pitch in the city after the Cleveland Guardians swept the AL Wild Card Series in dramatic fashion Saturday. Hayden Grove reported that...
