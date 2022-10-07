ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns quick hits: Jadeveon Clowney questionable vs. Chargers after practice return

By Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal
WKYC

Jimmy's Take | Jim Donovan says Browns defense is the team's biggest problem after loss to Chargers

CLEVELAND — Hello everybody. Obviously, the magic this weekend in Cleveland was down the street at Progressive Field with the Guardians and their great clutch wins over the Tampa Bay Rays -- not here at FirstEnergy Stadium. More heartbreak. The Browns lose to the L.A. Chargers in a shootout, final score: 30-28. Defensive problems. Big interceptions being thrown by Jacoby Brissett. Missed kicks by the golden boy, the kicker, Cade York. It all adds up to a 2-3 record for the Browns.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Steelers

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says when Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns in early December, he will automatically take over as the starter no matter how well QB Jacoby Brissett is playing. Cabot adds Watson has been staying in shape during his suspension and has been completing all the aspects...
numberfire.com

Keenan Allen (hamstring) ruled out for Chargers in Week 5

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Browns. Allen missed practice all week once again due to his hamstring injury which forced him to miss the last three contests. Now, the veteran is sitting out his fourth consecutive game. It's unclear when he'll be back, and Mike Williams will be the No. 1 pass-catching option in Allen's stead.
Cleveland.com

Browns falter in loss to Chargers: Takeaways from Sunday’s game

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns fell to 2-3 on Sunday following a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal after the Chargers failed to convert a fourth down from their own 45-yard line and the Chargers moved to 3-2. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe broke down the loss to the Chargers following the game on Sunday. They discussed the struggles of the defense stopping the run, Kevin Stefanski’s decision-making and playcalling and the play of quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/9/22)

The 2-2 Cleveland Browns take on the 2-2 Los Angeles Chargers today, Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. Winning is at a fever pitch in the city after the Cleveland Guardians swept the AL Wild Card Series in dramatic fashion Saturday. Hayden Grove reported that...
