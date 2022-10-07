Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
A Common Medicine Causes Hearing Loss – Scientists Finally Might Know Why
Researchers identify possible treatment targets to prevent antibiotic-induced hearing loss. Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine are exploring new methods to investigate why an antibiotic causes hair cell death and permanent hearing loss in humans. In a study that was published in the journal Developmental Cell, the researchers described...
Study examines brain structure that may help 'super-agers' stay sharp
Researchers have discovered another clue as to how some older people stay sharp as a tack into their 80s and beyond: Their brain cells are really big. The study focused on what scientists have dubbed "super-agers" -- a select group of elderly adults who have the memory skills of people decades younger.
Nature.com
Research round-up: psychedelic medicine
Predicting bad trips, treating depression without hallucinations, and other highlights from studies of psychedelics. Michael Eisenstein is a freelance writer based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You have full access to this article via your institution. Identifying predictors of bad trips. The psychedelic experience can range from the sublime to the terrifying,...
US researchers grow brain organoids in a lab, just like they would develop in the fetus
Researchers at the University of Utah have developed seed-sized brain organoids that can not only organize themselves but also provide us insights into the causes of autism, a press release said. Studying the diseases of the brain is often challenging since it is difficult for scientists to study the organ's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MedicalXpress
Novel technique reveals surprising way to suppress tumor cells
By analyzing key enzymes in a new way, an international team led by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine has discovered how a well-known signaling molecule can either stimulate or suppress tumor growth depending on where it's produced. The work, published Sept. 27 in Cell Reports, reveals a new aspect of tumor cell biology, and points to a promising strategy for treating many types of cancer.
Futurity
AI finds old drugs that can treat new COVID variants
Researchers are using big data and AI to identify drugs already on the market that could be applied to treat new COVID-19 variants. Finding new ways to treat the novel coronavirus and its ever-changing variants has been a challenge, especially when traditional drug development and discovery process can take years.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
archyworldys.com
Advancement in personalized and precision cancer medicine lies in understanding gender
The Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) and the biopharmaceutical company MSDhas brought together leading experts in this field at the XIV Seminar for Journalists to offer a vision of the Diversity and Cancer, and address, among other things, gender differences with respect to this pathology. During the introduction to the seminar, the president of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), Enriqueta Felip, assured that “sex and gender influence and condition not only the appearance, development and treatment of the disease, but also exposure to risk factors, such as tobacco and alcohol, so it is very important to take into account these differences, adapting strategies for cancer prevention and screening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
science.org
Science Immunology
ONLINE COVER Mangled Myelin. This month’s cover depicts a normal myelin sheath wrapped around the axon of a neuron next to a damaged myelin sheath impairing nerve function. Autoreactive T cells specific for epitopes in myelin proteins trigger demyelination in human multiple sclerosis and mice with experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE). Yi and Miller et al. report that chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells displaying a complex of MHC class II and a peptide from myelin oligodendrocyte protein (MOG) selectively target pathogenic T cells for elimination in mouse EAE initiated by MOG immunization, thereby preventing and treating autoimmune symptoms. Using CAR T cells with different functional efficacy, the authors found that higher affinity autoreactive T cells are required for initiation of disease onset but lower affinity cells are sufficient to maintain ongoing disease.
MedicalXpress
Scientists design and validate promising HIV vaccine strategy
Scientists at Scripps Research, IAVI, the Ragon Institute and Moderna, Inc., have come together to make critical advances in developing an effective vaccine against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The findings were published on September 29, 2022, in Immunity in two individual papers. The research describes the first steps in a...
Stanford researchers produce a groundbreaking cancer-fighting compound
In what can be called a major scientific breakthrough, Stanford researchers have discovered a "rapid and sustainable" way to synthetically produce a promising cancer-fighting compound, designated EBC-46, right in the lab, according to a press release published by the institution. This was "something many people had considered impossible," as the...
Cell Programming Opens Up Treatment Possibilities for Parkinson's
Scientists from the University of Haifa, Israel, reported in the journal NPJ Parkinson's Disease a discovery that could lead to treatments, which can potentially stop the spread of Parkinson's disease. Patients with Parkinson's suffer from massive loss of nerve cells in a brain region that's normally packed with dopaminergic neurons....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
curetoday.com
Multi-Chemotherapy Regimen Elicits Improved Outcomes in Rare Form of Pediatric Lung Cancer, But More Research is Needed
The use of a multi-agent chemotherapy regimen resulted in improved outcomes in a group of children with pleuropulmonary blastoma, a rare form of lung cancer, when compared with other regimens. Treatment with a four-chemotherapy regimen was associated with better outcomes in a group of children with pleuropulmonary blastoma compared with...
cancernetwork.com
Recap: Recent Advances in Multiple Myeloma: Applying Real-world Evidence to Clinical Practice
Following the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, experts in multiple myeloma discuss real-world evidence as it relates to the present-day treatment of patients. Following on the heels of the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, several experts in multiple myeloma sat down to discuss real-world...
WTOP
Johns Hopkins researchers say this is how you should be taking pills
Johns Hopkins University researchers examining how quickly pills digest have figured out that your body’s position can quicken things up or slow them down. It has to do with gravity. “Stomachs are a ‘J’ shaped organ,” said Rajat Mittal, a professor of mechanical engineering and medicine at Johns Hopkins...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Brain-Like Organoids Grown in a Dish Provide Window into Autism
Whatever you do, don’t call them “mini-brains,” say University of Utah Health scientists. Regardless, the seed-sized organoids—which are grown in the lab from human cells—provide insights into the brain and uncover differences that may contribute to autism in some people. “We used to think it...
Comments / 0