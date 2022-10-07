ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
scitechdaily.com

A Common Medicine Causes Hearing Loss – Scientists Finally Might Know Why

Researchers identify possible treatment targets to prevent antibiotic-induced hearing loss. Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine are exploring new methods to investigate why an antibiotic causes hair cell death and permanent hearing loss in humans. In a study that was published in the journal Developmental Cell, the researchers described...
Nature.com

Research round-up: psychedelic medicine

Predicting bad trips, treating depression without hallucinations, and other highlights from studies of psychedelics. Michael Eisenstein is a freelance writer based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You have full access to this article via your institution. Identifying predictors of bad trips. The psychedelic experience can range from the sublime to the terrifying,...
MedicalXpress

Novel technique reveals surprising way to suppress tumor cells

By analyzing key enzymes in a new way, an international team led by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine has discovered how a well-known signaling molecule can either stimulate or suppress tumor growth depending on where it's produced. The work, published Sept. 27 in Cell Reports, reveals a new aspect of tumor cell biology, and points to a promising strategy for treating many types of cancer.
Futurity

AI finds old drugs that can treat new COVID variants

Researchers are using big data and AI to identify drugs already on the market that could be applied to treat new COVID-19 variants. Finding new ways to treat the novel coronavirus and its ever-changing variants has been a challenge, especially when traditional drug development and discovery process can take years.
archyworldys.com

Advancement in personalized and precision cancer medicine lies in understanding gender

The Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) and the biopharmaceutical company MSDhas brought together leading experts in this field at the XIV Seminar for Journalists to offer a vision of the Diversity and Cancer, and address, among other things, gender differences with respect to this pathology. During the introduction to the seminar, the president of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), Enriqueta Felip, assured that “sex and gender influence and condition not only the appearance, development and treatment of the disease, but also exposure to risk factors, such as tobacco and alcohol, so it is very important to take into account these differences, adapting strategies for cancer prevention and screening.
science.org

Science Immunology

ONLINE COVER Mangled Myelin. This month’s cover depicts a normal myelin sheath wrapped around the axon of a neuron next to a damaged myelin sheath impairing nerve function. Autoreactive T cells specific for epitopes in myelin proteins trigger demyelination in human multiple sclerosis and mice with experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE). Yi and Miller et al. report that chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells displaying a complex of MHC class II and a peptide from myelin oligodendrocyte protein (MOG) selectively target pathogenic T cells for elimination in mouse EAE initiated by MOG immunization, thereby preventing and treating autoimmune symptoms. Using CAR T cells with different functional efficacy, the authors found that higher affinity autoreactive T cells are required for initiation of disease onset but lower affinity cells are sufficient to maintain ongoing disease.
MedicalXpress

Scientists design and validate promising HIV vaccine strategy

Scientists at Scripps Research, IAVI, the Ragon Institute and Moderna, Inc., have come together to make critical advances in developing an effective vaccine against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The findings were published on September 29, 2022, in Immunity in two individual papers. The research describes the first steps in a...
Newsweek

Cell Programming Opens Up Treatment Possibilities for Parkinson's

Scientists from the University of Haifa, Israel, reported in the journal NPJ Parkinson's Disease a discovery that could lead to treatments, which can potentially stop the spread of Parkinson's disease. Patients with Parkinson's suffer from massive loss of nerve cells in a brain region that's normally packed with dopaminergic neurons....
curetoday.com

Multi-Chemotherapy Regimen Elicits Improved Outcomes in Rare Form of Pediatric Lung Cancer, But More Research is Needed

The use of a multi-agent chemotherapy regimen resulted in improved outcomes in a group of children with pleuropulmonary blastoma, a rare form of lung cancer, when compared with other regimens. Treatment with a four-chemotherapy regimen was associated with better outcomes in a group of children with pleuropulmonary blastoma compared with...
WTOP

Johns Hopkins researchers say this is how you should be taking pills

Johns Hopkins University researchers examining how quickly pills digest have figured out that your body’s position can quicken things up or slow them down. It has to do with gravity. “Stomachs are a ‘J’ shaped organ,” said Rajat Mittal, a professor of mechanical engineering and medicine at Johns Hopkins...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com

Brain-Like Organoids Grown in a Dish Provide Window into Autism

Whatever you do, don’t call them “mini-brains,” say University of Utah Health scientists. Regardless, the seed-sized organoids—which are grown in the lab from human cells—provide insights into the brain and uncover differences that may contribute to autism in some people. “We used to think it...
