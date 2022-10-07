Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Manchester University Offers Fall Career Fair Oct. 20
NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University is gearing up for its Fall Career Fair. The fair will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Jo Young Switzer Center on the North Manchester campus. Businesses and organizations with opportunities for full-time and part-time employment, internships...
WANE-TV
Veteran opens screen printing business in Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Veteran Jonathon Strack announced the opening of Beary Crafty Designs LLC, a screen printing business in Columbia City, Friday. The business specializes in printing on clothing and hats, but offer prints on almost any kind of surface including fabric, paper, wood and plastic. Beary...
inkfreenews.com
Penny Groves — UPDATED
Penny L. Groves, 62, Warsaw, died Oct. 7, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Penny was born July 3, 1960. She married Rick Groves; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Collin (Kaitlyn) Groves; her two grandchildren; her mother, Anna Clay; her brothers, Steven Hill (friend Anita Combs), Jeff (Diane) Clay and James (Nancy) Clay; and her sister, Brenda Barefoot.
inkfreenews.com
Ingeborg Mathews
Ingeborg Mathews, 93, of Milford, died on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Paddock Springs in Warsaw. She was born on Aug. 8, 1929, in Goshen, the daughter of Willy and Liddy (Fritz) Riedel. On Nov. 25, 1948, she married Paul Mathews in Goshen; he preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2002.
inkfreenews.com
Anita Jo Gaman Dunlavy — PENDING
Anita Jo Garman Dunlavy, 87, Fort Wayne, formerly of Claypool, died Oct. 4, 2022. Arrangements are pending at McKee Mortuary.
inkfreenews.com
Local Photos Sought for Parkview Kosciusko Hospital
WARSAW — As construction expanding Parkview Warsaw to become Parkview Kosciusko Hospital continues, hospital leaders continue to gather local photos for consideration as possible artwork in the new facility. With the deadline for submissions coming up on Nov. 1, photographers still have time to capture shots of seasonal beauty...
inkfreenews.com
James W. “Jimmy” Coburn – PENDING
James W. “Jimmy” Coburn, 51, died at home surrounded by his family at 11:54 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Donation Of Land From Salvation Army A Big Boost To Habitat
WARSAW – In an era of exceedingly strong demand for affordable housing, the Salvation Army is coming through for Habitat for Humanity of Kosciusko County like never before. On Saturday, Oct. 8, the countywide Habitat group celebrated its 35th build with a new home at the corner of Lyon and Ellsworth streets in Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Rose Ann Stover
Rose Ann Stover, 94, Goshen, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. She was born March 16, 1928. On Feb. 14, 1947, she married Donald Ray Stover; he preceded her in death. Rose is survived by her children, Gary (Linda) Stover, Syracuse, Vickie Newman, Osceola and...
abc57.com
Elkhart River Restoration Association to release 3,000 walleye fish into the river
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart River Restoration Association will launch boats from Shanklin Park and Violett Cemetery on Monday, with the intention of releasing approximately 3,000 walleye fish into the Elkhart River. The community is invited to watch when the boats launch around 12:30 p.m. According to officials with the...
inkfreenews.com
Time To Think About Ordering Tree Seedlings
GOSHEN — Fall is an excellent time to plan for a spring tree planting. I get calls from two different groups of people wishing to plant trees. One group is the conservationists, who wish to plant trees for reforestation, wildlife habitat, erosion control, or similar purposes. The other category of people wishing to buy trees are homeowners, who want to buy that special tree, or a group of trees to improve the landscaping and environment around their property.
inkfreenews.com
Horses In Kosciusko, LaGrange Test Positive For EEE Virus
INDIANAPOLIS — State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to use caution with mosquitoes after a rare virus was identified in Kosciusko and LaGrange Counties. Kosciusko County Health Department forwarded an announcement from the state health department urging people to protect themselves from mosquito...
rvbusiness.com
WAY Celebrates Grand Opening of Expansive Elkhart HQ
Hundreds of well-wishers on Wednesday (Oct. 5) helped WAY, the Elkhart, Ind.-based distributor of a wide variety of RV components and appliances, celebrate the grand opening of its impressive new 800,000-square-foot headquarters. Located on the north side of the Indiana Toll Road, just west of County Road 17, WAY’s massive...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Addie and Ruger
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress and Todd Bontrager from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with a King German Shepherds siblings that are looking for a new home. Addie and Ruger are brother and sister who want to live together. Both are fun loving, high energy dogs that love to play.
abc57.com
Firefighters investigating fire at Polito's Pizza
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire at Polito's Pizza on Saturday, October 8. It started around 10:25 a.m. No one was injured because of the fire and firefighters say the building only had smoke damage.
midwestliving.com
6 of the Best Midwest Apple Orchards to Explore This Fall
Delectable apples aren't the only draw at Midwest apple orchards. Super-scenic venues, on-tap cider, corn mazes, hayrides and barnyard animals are all part of the experience at these family-friendly favorites. Cook's Orchard, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Immerse yourself in the bucolic green fields of Cook's Orchard and you'll almost forget you're...
wrtv.com
Fort Wayne house listing goes viral after 70s-themed photo shoot
FORT WAYNE — When Real Estate Broker Ian Barnhart entered a Fort Wayne home recently, he says it felt like he was traveling back in time. "It's just wildly different. The architecture, the design — it's not everyday you see a mid century modern or, you know, contemporary style that hasn't been sometime remodeled in the 80s ... it was still immaculate," Barnhart said. "It kind of dawned on me, like, I need to stage it with people and deliver the full experience."
Deadly mosquito-transmitted virus found in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Health is warning that potentially deadly mosquito-transmitted Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been found in two Northern Indiana counties.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Total Recovery Service Inc. v. Owen Family Funeral Home v. General Audit Corporation v. Geraldine Slaymaker, $2,030.12. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler...
wfft.com
Allen County Commissioners address secrecy about jail location search
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County Commissioners defended their apparent lack of transparency of which locations they’re looking at for the new jail. At Friday's meeting, Commissioner Richard Beck explained their secrecy. He said with real estate transactions anything can go wrong at any point. He said...
