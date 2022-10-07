Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dumpster diving for marijuana in Denver: Don’t do itDavid HeitzDenver, CO
RTD plans disruption to Highlands Ranch, Greenwood Village light rail serviceHeather WillardGreenwood Village, CO
Cars careening into yards along Aurora’s Havana corridorDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Social media helps lost pets in Denver find their way homeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Evermore Partners acquires flex/office property in BoulderMargaret JacksonBoulder, CO
A Popular Italian Restaurant Says Arrivederci to Fort Collins
There is one less option for Italian food in the Choice City after the Italian eatery, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen has closed their doors. On September 28, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen announced via Facebook that the restaurant would be closing its doors permanently. To all our wonderful guests, at this...
This Is Colorado's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
Denver’s Schomp Family’s Lavish Mansion is For Sale
A piece of Denver history is available for purchase - but it comes with a hefty price tag. The Schomp Mansion, known for its ties to the long-standing Colorado automotive group, has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. Step Inside...
This Colorado Restaurant’s Crazy Food Challenge Features A Colossal 96oz Burrito
Even those with the heartiest of appetites might have a hard time stomaching this entire dish. Over the weekend, I was scrolling through TikTok when I stumbled across this video:. Initially, I was too busy drooling to notice that this gigantic, mouthwatering, too-big-for-one-human-to-eat burrito is made right here in Colorado.
Westword
What’s Denver Drinking Right Now? We Asked Some of Our Favorite Watering Holes
With the leaves changing color and football season in high gear, bars are packed, and many places are busier than they’ve been since the start of the pandemic. So we wanted to know: What’s popular in Denver? And what’s changed since COVID first uprooted the local bar scene? From dive bars to fancy cocktail lounges to old neighborhood haunts, we talked to the staff at some of our favorite bars to get the lowdown on what Denver is drinking right now (hint: Old Fashioneds are hot).
Westword
Lizzo, Costume Contests and All the Best Halloween Concerts in Denver
Ah, Halloween — you magnificent bastard of a holiday. It's a day for those of us who want to go to work dressed as Count Dracula or a Real Housewife of Transylvania, without the subsequent HR emails about proper workforce attire. But at night, the adult perks don't really extend to trick-or-treating (neighbors can get uptight about a full-grown Dracula going door to door for candy).
Westword
The Fight to Save Architect Richard Crowther's Amazing Home
Richard Crowther, a green building pioneer, was a giant in Colorado's modern architecture movement, and the residence he designed for himself and his wife, built in 1978-’79 at 401 Madison Street in Denver, is a masterpiece of both high-style formalism and environmentally friendly engineering. It is in the very top tier of the state's architectural achievements, and among the state’s finest structures.
Westword
Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week
The gold in the hills is spilling into town, and this week is full of golden opportunities to expand your mind and horizons. Listen to authors talk about ghosts and punk, make some art, take a hike or simply sing. Keep reading for ten of the best free things to...
Westword
Social Sightings: Our Food Editor's Five Favorite Recent Bites
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. As the weather turns colder, I turn to carbs, which come in...
Westword
Imagining a Low-Stress Bike Network in Denver
Avi Stopper, founder of the Bike Streets Project, which uses crowdsourcing to identify Denver streets that are cycling-friendly and provides maps that help riders reach destinations safely, is scheduled to meet this week with officials from the city's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and other agencies to pitch VAMOS, an initiative with the goal of constructing a low-stress bike network for the Mile High City.
Westword
Colorado Breweries Nab 27 Medals at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival
The 2022 Great American Beer Festival is in the books. Colorado breweries took home over two dozen medals at the fest — the second highest total for any state, behind only California. Over 9,000 beers from over 2,000 breweries were judged during this year's competition, with representation from every single state plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.
One of the most haunted roads in the country is just a few miles from downtown Denver
THORNTON, Colo. — Editor's note: This story was first published in 2019. It takes a lot to scare Stephanie Smith. She’s one of the co-founders of the Denver Ghost Hunters, and spends a lot of time doing investigations in the city’s spookiest places. But she said she...
milehighcre.com
Boyd Lake Commerce Center Breaks Ground in Loveland
The new Boyd Lake Commerce Center, an industrial manufacturing and distribution project totaling ±1 million square feet, has broken ground in Loveland. The new Northern Colorado project is launching with the speculative construction of a 100,117-square-foot freestanding building on 9 acres that can accommodate a single or multi-tenant user along with outdoor storage space and expanded trailer/auto parking.
Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds
Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
travellemming.com
15 Lakes Near Denver for 2022 (By a Local)
I’m a Colorado local living in the Denver area and in this post I’ve rounded up the best lakes near Denver. Getting out on a lake is a fun thing to do around Denver, and these convenient destinations are easy to get to. They offer plenty to do, along with places to stay for a nearby getaway. Discover popular picks and my personal favorite lakes in this comprehensive guide.
Westword
Small Business Spotlight: Angel Concept Celebrates Ten Years of Changing Lives Through Retail
What happens when an ICU nurse decides to start a new chapter in her life? After serving patients for thirty years, Sue Hosier began serving her community through volunteer work and quickly realized she wanted to do more. That's how she founded Angel Concept, a nonprofit boutique in the heart of the action in downtown Littleton.
Alcohol, eroticism and spookiness converge at Paranormal Palace
(Denver, Colo.) Take one part spooky, one part sexy, and one part alcohol. Mix with fine art, “groovy” music, smart people, loud music and special effects. That’s Denver’s Paranormal Palace, an annual event held near Civic Center Park in the city owned McNichols Building. The huge party, which includes throngs of scantily clad women, has the backing of Mark Larson.
Rocky Mountain High: This Home Has the Best Backyard in the World
This Inflatable Paradise In Colorado Is So Much Fun. Ever Been?. Northern Colorado's bounce house King, Jumpin', is fun for kids of all ages. Peek Inside Denver's Luxurious Osage Street Castle. An opportunity like this doesn't come around very often!
secretdenver.com
This Breathtaking Life-Size Sistine Chapel Exhibition Is Heading To Denver
Michelangelo’s most famous work is coming your way!. This November, doors will officially open for a spectacular exhibition of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel at Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. These well known pieces have decorated the walls in Vatican City for over 500 years, but now you can see them come to life in your own city!
Meetings begin on proposal to change to the name of Mount Evans
Colorado's Geographic Naming Advisory Board will start meetings Tuesday on the proposal to change the name of Mount Evans. It follows a weekend in which Native Americans walked from the site of the Sand Creek Massacre to Mount Evans calling for change. Most of the group favors the name "Mount Blue Sky" suggested by the Cheyenne-Arapaho tribe. "The Arapahoe people were called the Blue Sky People because they were under this amazing sky that we get to be under now so we have to do something to acknowledge and honor that legacy," said Connor Ryan, a Hunkpapa Lakota tribe member...
