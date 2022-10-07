Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy
Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Rise 34% to 100%, According to Wall Street
Buffett is known as one of the great value investors of our time. Not only does Berkshire Hathaway have faith in these three stocks, but Wall Street analysts see lots of potential upside as well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
Amazon recently performed a 20-for-1 stock split and is trading at around $122 per share. Bank of America has been the top-performing mega bank stock over the past 10 years, up by a compound average of 13.5% per year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Hide Out in Until the Market Finally Bottoms
Further federal funds rate increases and the third-quarter earnings reporting season could stir up the volatility cauldron. The best move for spooked investors may be to the top Warren Buffett stocks, as playing it safe now just makes sense.
There's a new generation of investors gearing up to lead some of the world's largest hedge funds as billionaire founders eye succession plans
Morning! Michelle Abrego here. Founders of the largest hedge funds are eyeing their legacy and appointing their successors. Before we dive into that, also on deck is a VC with a novel approach, what investors should know about President Joe Biden's surprise move to reclassify cannabis, and the latest on Credit Suisse.
Motley Fool
Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This
Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade
Rivian, MercadoLibre, and Twilio are all potential multibaggers.
3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands
These companies are pouring heaps of passive income into the accounts of their shareholders.
Are Treasury Notes Better Investments than Dividend Stocks Right Now?
A juicy 4%-or-greater yield may make Treasuries seem attractive, but there's a long-term trade-off.
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000
MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Calamos L/S Equity Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Calamos L/S Equity CPZ. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 14 cents per share. On Thursday, Calamos L/S Equity will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 14 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
crowdfundinsider.com
MakerDAO Allocates $500M into US Treasuries, Corporate Bonds
MakerDAO, the “longest-standing” DeFi lending protocol and creator of DAI, the “original,” decentralized stablecoin, announced “the strategic investment of $500M USD (converted from $500M DAI) into a combination of US Short Treasuries and Investment Grade Corporate Bonds.”. The move, which will be initiated by DeFi...
tipranks.com
2 Consumer Staple Stocks with 60+ Years of Dividend Increases
The Procter & Gamble Company and Colgate-Palmolive Company exhibited their strength during the current economic downturn. Both companies feature fantastic dividend-growth track records while appearing well-positioned to keep hiking their payouts over time. During uncertain times, investors tend to find shelter in securities that have historically maintained predictability and a...
Is This High-Yielding Dividend Stock a Buy?
Darden Restaurants offers income investors a near 4% dividend yield.
$2.3 Million Bet On JELD-WEN? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Bank of America To $36? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On Citigroup
Morgan Stanley cut Bank of America Corporation BAC price target from $40 to $36. Bank of America shares fell 2.4% to $31.62 on Wednesday. BMO Capital cut Xcel Energy Inc. XEL price target from $80 to $71. Xcel Energy shares fell 2.6% to $64.74 on Wednesday. B of A Securities...
Ford Stock Slumps On UBS Downgrade to 'Sell'; GM Rating, Price Target Also Cut Amid Recession Risk
Ford Motor (F) shares slumped lower in pre-market trading after analysts at UBS lowered their rating and price target on the carmaker, citing a sharp demand hit linked to the looming U.S. recession. UBS analyst Patrick Hummel cut his rating on the stock to 'sell', from 'neutral', and took $3...
moneyweek.com
A macro hedge fund to buy in trying times
The runaway champion of the current market turbulence has been the Brevan Howard fund called BH Macro (LSE: BHMG), which is up 20% in share-price terms year-to-date. Its returns are so good that it has left traditional defensive funds such as Personal Assets (down 5%), Ruffer Investment Company (up 4.5%) and Capital Gearing (up 5.4%) in the dust.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 115% and 154% Upside in the Bear Market, According to Wall Street
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are both in a bear market, but some Wall Street analysts see buying opportunities. Joseph Vafi of Canaccord Genuity has a price target of $150 per share on Block, which implies 154% upside. Andrew Rosivach of Wolfe Research has a price target of...
