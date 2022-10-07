ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

Amazon recently performed a 20-for-1 stock split and is trading at around $122 per share. Bank of America has been the top-performing mega bank stock over the past 10 years, up by a compound average of 13.5% per year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Business Insider

There's a new generation of investors gearing up to lead some of the world's largest hedge funds as billionaire founders eye succession plans

Morning! Michelle Abrego here. Founders of the largest hedge funds are eyeing their legacy and appointing their successors. Before we dive into that, also on deck is a VC with a novel approach, what investors should know about President Joe Biden's surprise move to reclassify cannabis, and the latest on Credit Suisse.
NFL
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Calamos L/S Equity Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Calamos L/S Equity CPZ. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 14 cents per share. On Thursday, Calamos L/S Equity will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 14 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
crowdfundinsider.com

MakerDAO Allocates $500M into US Treasuries, Corporate Bonds

MakerDAO, the “longest-standing” DeFi lending protocol and creator of DAI, the “original,” decentralized stablecoin, announced “the strategic investment of $500M USD (converted from $500M DAI) into a combination of US Short Treasuries and Investment Grade Corporate Bonds.”. The move, which will be initiated by DeFi...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

2 Consumer Staple Stocks with 60+ Years of Dividend Increases

The Procter & Gamble Company and Colgate-Palmolive Company exhibited their strength during the current economic downturn. Both companies feature fantastic dividend-growth track records while appearing well-positioned to keep hiking their payouts over time. During uncertain times, investors tend to find shelter in securities that have historically maintained predictability and a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$2.3 Million Bet On JELD-WEN? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
moneyweek.com

A macro hedge fund to buy in trying times

The runaway champion of the current market turbulence has been the Brevan Howard fund called BH Macro (LSE: BHMG), which is up 20% in share-price terms year-to-date. Its returns are so good that it has left traditional defensive funds such as Personal Assets (down 5%), Ruffer Investment Company (up 4.5%) and Capital Gearing (up 5.4%) in the dust.
MARKETS

