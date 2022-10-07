Read full article on original website
Amazon to invest $972M for electric vans, trucks in Europe
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Monday it will invest 1 billion euros ($972.1 million) to add thousands of more electric vans, long-haul trucks and cargo bikes to its delivery network in Europe. The company says the investment would grow the number of electric delivery vans it has in Europe from roughly 3,000 to 10,000 by 2025. Amazon is also hoping to purchase more than 1,500 electric trucks, up from five in the United Kingdom. And it says it will double its 25 “micro-mobility hubs,” or more centrally located delivery stations in dense European cities, by 2025. Those hubs allow the company to try out different delivery methods, such as bike and foot deliveries.
