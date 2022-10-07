BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Dunkin’® is keeping guests fueled to fright this season with a whole suite of Halloween treats! Beginning today, Dunkin’ fans can sink their fangs into the full flavor of the season with the Dunk-o-Lantern Donut, Spider Donut and Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005650/en/ Dunkin’ fans can sink their fangs into the Halloween season with the the Spider Donut, Dunk-o-Lantern Donut, Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato, and Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher. (Photo: Business Wire)

