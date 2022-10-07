Read full article on original website
texomashomepage.com
Lowrider community forms family-like environment
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Cruising, hydraulics, and a clean paint job. “I take pride in mine and everything because this is me,” Ronde Nino said. It doesn’t happen overnight, but over time, these classics look better than the year they were made. With fresh paint and shiny...
texomashomepage.com
Friday evening fire damages Wichita Falls home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters responded to a housefire on the city’s southeast side. According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Jody Ashlock, on Friday, October 7, 2022, around 6 p.m., the fire department was dispatched to a housefire at 113 Devonshire Drive. They found heavy fire and smoke...
Graham Leader
Fields of Faith next week at Newton Field
Students from Graham ISD and surrounding districts will return to Newton Field Wednesday to share in their Christian faith for the 17th annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith national event. Graham High School, hosting its 14th event, will welcome the student-to-student ministry. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and...
texomashomepage.com
Woman hospitalized in vehicle-pedestrian accident
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman was hospitalized after she was reportedly hit by a vehicle on U.S Highway 287 Saturday night. According to Wichita Falls Police, around 9 p.m., officers were sent to a call between City View Drive and Wellington Road. They found the victim, a 65-year-old...
Graham Leader
GRMC Auxiliary raises $70,000 through auction, golf fundraiser
The Graham Regional Medical Center Auxiliary announced last week the organization raised $70,000 through its golf tournament and silent auction featuring former NFL and Rodeo Hall of Fame celebrities. The volunteer members of the GRMC Auxiliary raise funding through memorials, fundraisers and the gift shop at the hospital to purchase...
texomashomepage.com
Police look for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. According to police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, around 9 p.m., Saturday, a woman exited her car in the 5400 block of Northwest Freeway (U.S Highway 287) after it broke down.
texomashomepage.com
That’s not sap all over your car
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nothing’s more annoying than getting the car home from a fresh car wash, only to wake up the following day to find it covered in a sticky substance. For Wichita Falls residents, it’s not uncommon. In fact, during the spring and summer months, it’s...
thewichitan.com
Growing up Latino in Wichita Falls: Marlem Martinez
After immigrating to the U.S. in order to keep a family together. Jose Martinez from Zacatecas, Mexico, then 18-years-old, along with his wife; Monica Martinez from Guanajuato, Mexico awaiting their first born, were wed in the church Our Lady of Guadalupe here in Wichita Falls, TX. That child would become a first-generation college student, studying Spanish and criminal justice in hopes to make an impact in the world around her. That child is Marlem Martinez.
texomashomepage.com
Local non-profit latest catalytic converter theft victim
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The latest victim of a catalytic converter theft is a local nonprofit that relies on its van for its mission to serve area kids. This week, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County discovered the catalytic converter was cut and stolen from their van, affectionately known as “Purple Beast”. It cost about $2,500 to get the van back on the road and getting “littles” where they need to go.
newschannel6now.com
Graham-Hirschi game to not resume after being suspended
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Graham versus Hirschi football game was suspended Friday night with 23 seconds left in the third quarter. Officials ended the game following a fight on the field after a play. When the game was suspended, Hirschi was leading 24-14. Tensions seemed high from the start...
Bacon theft lands Texas woman with 34 arrests back behind bars
A woman with 10 previous convictions for theft faces a state jail felony charge after police said she left a Wichita Falls grocery store with multiple packs of bacon valued at over $100 without paying.
newschannel6now.com
Firefighters battle fire on Grandview E
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a house fire Thursday in the 1600 block of Grandview E. Our photographer on scene could see smoke showing around 1 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel...
texomashomepage.com
Suspected murderer and seafood thief make Texoma’s Most Wanted
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers has released a list of suspects that the Wichita Falls Police Department is currently looking to place under arrest. On October 7, 2022, the following suspects were listed on Crime Stoppers’ Texoma’s Most Wanted list. Adan Chavez: According to WFPD Chavez...
texomashomepage.com
City warns public to take precautions around sick or dying birds
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is warning the public to be cautious around sick and dying birds. According to a press release sent Friday afternoon, The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District is aware of several dead geese around Sikes Lake. The...
texomashomepage.com
Graham-Hirschi game suspended after unsportsmanlike conduct
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Racist posts on a high school football app before Friday night’s game between Graham and Hirschi may have been part of what ultimately led to a brawl on the field before tonight’s game was suspended. The posts were extremely derogatory toward Hirschi, but...
Graham Leader
Fight breaks out during Graham, Hirschi football game
A fight broke out on the field with 23.1 seconds remaining in the third quarter of Friday night’s football game between the Graham Steers and Hirschi Huskies at Newton Field. As a result, the game was suspended. Tensions rose throughout the game in which a combined 22 penalties were...
Graham Leader
GJHS football earn wins against Kirby, Stephenville
Graham Junior High School was represented by four football teams Monday and Tuesday with games at home against Kirby on Tuesday and two Monday games at Stephenville. In Stephenville, the seventh grade B team lost 12-6 and the eighth grade C team earned a 20-6 win. On Newton Field, the seventh-grade A team earned a 28-0 shutout victory and the eighth-grade A team closed the evening with a 34-14 win.
texomashomepage.com
Hearing explosions near SAFB? Here’s why
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — People in the vicinity of Sheppard Air Force Base Friday might hear the occasional explosion, but there’s nothing to worry about. According to Public Affairs Officer 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi, the explosions are the result of demolition testing by the explosive ordinance disposal school (EOD) on base.
Graham Leader
Grand jury indicts Newcastle man in indecency with a child arrest
A Newcastle man is facing the alleged charge of indecency with a child following a Sept. 14 indictment. Michael Lee Moore, 35, was indicted last month by a Young County Grand Jury and charged with the second-degree felony. The recently unsealed indictment alleges Moore, on or about May 14, 2020,...
