VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tails are wagging over at the Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society. It's time to check out the first-ever "Wags and wiggles" Dog Walk. Dogs from all over the Wabash Valley showed off their best costumes! It was all to help raise money for the humane society.

VERMILLION COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO