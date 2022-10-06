Read full article on original website
WTHI
Miracle on 7th Street gets an early start this year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Miracle on 7th Street is getting a head start helping the community this year. The organization collects canned goods during the holiday season to donate to local charities each year. Now, it's starting to collect food earlier to help reach even more people. You can...
WTHI
Wags and Wiggles Dog Walk
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tails are wagging over at the Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society. It's time to check out the first-ever "Wags and wiggles" Dog Walk. Dogs from all over the Wabash Valley showed off their best costumes! It was all to help raise money for the humane society.
WTHI
Gas shoots back up to over $4 per gallon
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The cost of gas has shot back up over four bucks per gallon. In Indiana, prices saw a 22-cent increase in a week. That makes prices 41 cents higher now than they were this time last month. In Indiana, the average cost of gas is $4.22...
WTHI
Hamilton Center to host award ceremony
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Hamilton Center invites community members and organizations to celebrate at an upcoming event. The 2022 Hamilton Awards is an event to recognize people and organizations working in the community to support those struggling with addiction and mental health. Winners will be announced at the...
WTHI
"Rainbow Fentanyl" - Warning parents about the dangers of a new form of drug for Halloween
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Police says rainbow fentanyl hasn't been found in Vigo County. That doesn't mean other forms of the drug aren't still in the Wabash Valley. One local parent, Nasya Noble said, "The article where there was a drug bust here in Terre Haute,...
WTHI
Terre Haute South Band has had a very successful season this year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute South Vigo High School band is in the middle of a successful season. You can help ensure the young musicians can continue their passion. The band has earned several first place wins in Indianapolis, among other awards, this year. The positive momentum...
WTHI
Community Rocks Vegetable Garden is now open to the community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is tackling hunger and staying true to its mission of improving the environment. ReTHink, Inc. is a Terre Haute nonprofit. It just unveiled its new Community Rocks Vegetable Garden in the Ryves neighborhood. The executive director says this is an area that...
WTHI
Annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial brings the community together
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department is using Fire Prevention Week to honor those who died trying to save others. The annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial was held on Sunday at the department's training center. Chief Bill Berry says, "It's a day of remembering. We never forget...
WTHI
Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Mounds Historical Park celebrates a new land donation
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) One historic park in Sullivan County is celebrating a new land donation!. On Thursday, Indiana-Michigan power signed more than 30 acres of land to the Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Mounds Historical Park. The park has been in development for nearly 18 years. The new land will allow them to...
WTHI
Parade kicks off Fire Prevention Week in West Terre Haute
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Did you know the United States has the highest number of people killed by fires each year? That's according to the Fire Equipment Manufacturers'' Association. Now one local fire department is bringing awareness and helping keep your family safe through a special event. On...
WTHI
Vigo County ballot issue finds a $32,000 solution
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During Sunday's emergency board meeting, a vote was made to not make any changes to electronic ballots. But on Monday, Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman held a second emergency meeting to announce that changes will be made. Early Monday morning, News 10 received a call...
WTHI
West Terre Haute fast food restaurant closes temporarily following small kitchen fire
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A kitchen fire will keep Burger King closed until further notice. The Sugar Creek Fire Department said a small fire happened in the kitchen around 7 a.m. No one was injured. The department is not sure what started the fire. The department said the restaurant...
WANE-TV
Indiana man killed in off-road vehicle crash
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) A Martinsville man died Saturday after he crashed his off-road vehicle according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement. The crash took place at around 9:45 p.m. and the initial investigation indicates Jacob Mayes, 30, lost control and was thrown from the ORV...
WTHI
Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
Local architect to restore a famous Vigo Co. home
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A famous Vigo County home welcomed visitors for the first time in decades. The Rocky Edge Estate in southern Vigo County was first purchased by the Root family, who’s famous for the Coca-Cola contour bottle, in the 1920s. They built up the 88-acre property and the home up until the […]
Covered Bridge Festival preparations underway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most popular festivals in the valley kicks off Friday, October 14. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival always starts on the second Friday in October. Booths and tents can already be found surrounding the courthouse square in Rockville. Organizers say the 10-day, 10-location event is the largest […]
WTHI
Support the Exotic Feline Rescue Center through art
CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI) - You can own a beautiful piece of art featuring a majestic creature while also supporting a local rescue center. The Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana is home to hundreds of big cats. The facility runs on donations and ticket sales. Recently, an...
WTHI
Rock-a-Buy Baby hosts open house to showcase products
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local store is here to help you with all of your baby's needs!. Rock-a-Buy Baby opened right before the pandemic. The store decreased its hours to help stay afloat, and customers would schedule their appointments for safety reasons. Now, the store is expanding its...
WTHI
NAVY GUN DEDICATION
Local veterans come together to display a historic anti-aircraft warfare gun to the community. A group of local veterans gathered today for a special dedication at the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park. This is all to introduce an Anti-aircraft warfare or "Ack-Ack" gun to the area.
WTHI
THSO hosts first-ever Sip and Savor event
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra hosted the first-ever Sip and Savor event his weekend at the Hulman Center. Local breweries and restaurants offered a variety of selections for people to try while they got a chance to enjoy some beautiful live jazz music. The goal...
