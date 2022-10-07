Read full article on original website
Related
Charleston City Paper
Our View: Pick Cunningham to be South Carolina’s next governor
What we like about former Congressman Joe Cunningham’s race to unseat a longtime Republican incumbent is how the Charleston resident focuses on South Carolina issues, not the mess that goes on in Washington. While the incumbent fills the airwaves with garbage about Washington, it’s important to remember that South...
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: S.C.’s Bernanke is co-winner of Nobel Prize in economics
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, born in Georgia but raised in Dillon, S.C., was named co-winner of the Nobel Prize in economics today for work on banks and financial crises. Bernanke, who graduated from Dillon High School before attending Harvard, won the major prize with Douglas W. Diamond of...
Charleston City Paper
What it takes to harvest Charleston oysters
Early on the coldest mornings, Jodie Holder dons neoprene waders and big rubber boots. In her gloved right hand she holds a hammer. Her left hand is encased in a tough chain mail glove. Holder harvests oysters and is part of the backstory most of us never think about as...
Charleston City Paper
Sean Keefer’s The Code mines local history for adventure
Charleston lawyer Sean Keefer didn’t study creative writing as a student at the University of South Carolina, but he did read Stephen King’s classic nonfiction book about the art called On Writing. When the idea for his first novel sparked into his head 15 years ago on a plane ride, he remembered something in King’s book that stuck with him: “Write what you know.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston City Paper
6 noted pitmasters offer tips for great barbecue
Barbecue has two meanings in the South. It’s a noun used to describe a melt-in-your-mouth, finger-lickin’ bite of meat cooked slowly on a grill or a smoker. In South Carolina, the go-to barbecue is pork, but it’s more common these days to see beef or other barbecues on menus or whiteboards at restaurants and dives.
Charleston City Paper
What to do this week
A Night of Illusions with mentalist Howard Blackwell. Local performer Howard Blackwell the Mentalist is known for his versatile magic shows at Holy City Magic almost every weekend. He’s teaming up with Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary in Hollywood, South Carolina, for two benefit shows that will help the shelter fund its medical care of nearly 200 animals. Blackwell is known for his witty acts that meld a cabaret aesthetic with parlor entertainment and illusions. Hallie Hill is a nonprofit that shelters and organizes adoptions for abandoned and neglected animals.
Charleston City Paper
MYSTERY PHOTO, 10/10: Another mural
This week’s mystery shows more wall art somewhere in the Charleston area. What and where is it? To enter, send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com. SWAG BONUS: Win some City Paper swag by submitting a local mystery photo taken by you for us to...
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Cocka-doodle-do
Blotter of the week: Charleston police went to a West Ashley home Sept. 30 after a woman reported her neighbor came onto her property with a long-bladed knife resembling a machete and threatened to kill her roosters. She told police that the man said, “They have been keeping me up for the past two years and I’m tired of it.” She told police she didn’t fear for her life, so she gave the man’s description and they gave her a case number. No chicken soup that night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charleston City Paper
10 veggie-forward restaurants in Charleston
Charleston has a handful of vegan and vegetarian restaurants dedicated to serving all plant-based dishes, like Neon Tiger. But other restaurants cater to meat-eaters and herbivores alike, offering more than just veggie burgers or salads. Some have entire sections dedicated to veggie-forward dishes, while others make vegetables the star of an appetizer or entree.
Charleston City Paper
My Dream Dinner winner, 10/10
Mary Moore McLaughlin of downtown Charleston said she would like to dine with the late singer-songwriter and civil rights activist Nina Simone, the late newspaper columnist Molly Ivins and actor Martin Short for her dream dinner. Together, they’ll enjoy fancy Champagne, a traditional Greek dish and a sweet yet tart dessert.
Charleston City Paper
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lowcountry searches for mentors
About 400 school children are currently on a waiting list to get help developing life skills from the local mentorship chapter of the nonprofit Big Brothers Big Sisters. The organization is currently trying to recruit 160 more mentors by April 2023, with a focus on attracting men and people of color.
Charleston City Paper
Celebrate the best of Disney at the North Charleston Coliseum
Charleston’s Disney-loving audiences are in luck, as Disney on Ice returns to the North Charleston Coliseum Oct. 27-30 with its show Let’s Celebrate. Disney on Ice features elaborate, well-crafted costumes and a roster of world-class skaters, including Callista Vojvodich, a former member of the Team USA figure skating team who competed in five World/Junior World championships before joining Disney on Ice. Vojvodich, who spoke with City Paper ahead of this month’s shows, has been with Disney on Ice for five years and has performed in Let’s Celebrate for the last two seasons.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charleston City Paper
Axeman Steve Vai to play Music Hall
In the Grammy Award-winning guitarist Steve Vai’s early days, he played major arenas and embarked on recording projects with a myriad of high-profile artists. His seemingly meandering professional path led Vai to the precise place he longed for: releasing what just might be his best work yet, an LP entitled Inviolate.
Comments / 0