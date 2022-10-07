Blotter of the week: Charleston police went to a West Ashley home Sept. 30 after a woman reported her neighbor came onto her property with a long-bladed knife resembling a machete and threatened to kill her roosters. She told police that the man said, “They have been keeping me up for the past two years and I’m tired of it.” She told police she didn’t fear for her life, so she gave the man’s description and they gave her a case number. No chicken soup that night.

