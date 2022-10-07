ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gohofstra.com

Hofstra And Delaware Battle To 0-0 Draw

Newark, DE - Hofstra and Delaware played to a scoreless draw Sunday afternoon in a Colonial Athletic Association game at Stuart & Suzanne Grant Stadium. The 0-0 tie was Hofstra's second of the season. The Pride moved to 6-6-3 overall and 1-3-2 in the CAA with the tie. Delaware is...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Still Perfect; Hofstra Cruises To Eighth Straight Win And 8-0 CAA Start

Hempstead, NY - The dream start to the Colonial Athletic Association schedule continued for the Hofstra volleyball team as the Pride cruised to a four-set win over Charleston on Sunday afternoon at the David S. Mack Physical Education Center. Set scores were 25-19, 25-19, 15-25, and 25-15. The win was Hofstra's eighth consecutive victory and moves the Pride to 8-0 in conference play. The win streak is the longest since a nine-match win streak in 2018 and the 8-0 CAA start is the second best in the program's CAA-era and only bested by the 13-0 CAA start to the 2006 conference slate.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Wraps Up Play At ITA Northeast Regional

Philadelphia, PA - Bo Cautaerts and Vincent Turina advanced to the second round of the singles draw at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Northeast Regional at the University of Pennsylvania. The pair were eliminated in the round of 64 by seeded players. Cautaerts defeated Niagara's Tanner Bedard, 6-4 and 6-3, in...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy