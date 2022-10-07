Hempstead, NY - The dream start to the Colonial Athletic Association schedule continued for the Hofstra volleyball team as the Pride cruised to a four-set win over Charleston on Sunday afternoon at the David S. Mack Physical Education Center. Set scores were 25-19, 25-19, 15-25, and 25-15. The win was Hofstra's eighth consecutive victory and moves the Pride to 8-0 in conference play. The win streak is the longest since a nine-match win streak in 2018 and the 8-0 CAA start is the second best in the program's CAA-era and only bested by the 13-0 CAA start to the 2006 conference slate.

