Orangeville, IL

97ZOK

Illinois Teacher’s Savage Thermos is One of Many Reasons He’s So Loved

Is there a teacher in your past that left a mark that never fades? Their voice still guides you in some way. One unique Rockford teacher left that mark on many. Many of us have at least one teacher from our past that we never forget. What is it that makes them unforgettable? The teacher in this story was remembered in a wonderful letter from a former student. That letter was sent to nominate him for a special honor, an honor we're proud to give him.
ROCKFORD, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

While there are lots of great burger places in the state of Illinois, some of them really stand out and have a really impressive reputation of serving high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you are looking for new places to try, you in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known in Illinois for their tasty burgers.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Which Halloween candy is the most popular in Illinois?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While the kids focus on finding the perfect costume - adults will be thinking about the candy.You want to be the house handing out the best treats. So, what will most kids get in their bags when they go trick or treating? Well, it depends on where you live. According to candystore.com, Sour Patch Kids are the most popular treat in Illinois. Indiana likes to give out Starbursts and the top candy in Wisconsin is a Butterfinger.Halloween is big business. Americans will spend an estimated $3 billion on candy.Nationwide, Reese's peanut butter cups are the most popular Halloween candy followed by Skittles and M&M's.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

What is your favourite thing to order when you go out? If it's a nice steak with sunt vegetables on the side then keep on reading because you are in the right place, especially if you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for serving delicious food that makes you want to keep going back for more time and time again.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love exploring new places, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I have put together a list of four absolutely amazing places in Illinois that are usually underrated but are definitely worth exploring, even if you don't have much time on your hands. So next time you feel like exploring new places in this beautiful state, make sure to add some of these places to your list too.
ILLINOIS STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Walmart Hit With Illinois Class Action For Biometric Violations

Another day, and another really big company is finding itself on Illinois' hot seat for violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA. As we've seen with others who have run afoul of BIPA, it may very well end up that Walmart has to part with some money to make this whole thing go away. And that's where you come in, potentially.
ILLINOIS STATE
theoldmotor.com

Peoria Illinois: The First Midwestern Sandy’s Drive-In Restaurant

This Sandy’s Drive-In photographed in the early-1960s is reported to be in Peoria, Illinois. It was the first in a chain of Sandy’s midwestern drive-ins and built circa 1957. Later the number of other locations grew to include a total of thirty-five in the state. Although the story...
PEORIA, IL
Q985

68 Dog Couples Just Got Married in Illinois Because Why Not

It's one of the ultimate commitments when you say "I do" to your significant other. That's even true for dogs as 68 canine couples just took the big leap into matrimony in what attempted to be a world record ceremony in Illinois. This "unique" event in Geneva, Illinois was just...
GENEVA, IL
Q985

These Illinois School Districts Pay Teachers Up To And Over 100K

Data compilation site Niche says that Illinois is one best states in the country for teacher salaries, with one Illinois school district being highlighted as the best place to teach, another Illinois school district grabbing the #2 spot, and yet a third district being named the 3rd best place to teach in America.
ILLINOIS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa's offense reaches rock bottom in loss to Illinois

It can’t get any worse, right? Like seriously, this has to be rock bottom. When the clock struck zeros and the final whistle blew just past 10 p.m., Iowa fans could go to sleep. They could close their eyes and escape the 3 ½-hour nightmare they just endured being a fan of this yellow-and-black offense.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

247Sports analyst explains why Illinois’ 4-1 start is not a ‘fluke’

Illinois is off to a hot 4-1 start with big wins over teams like Virginia and Wisconsin. The Fighting Illini are making a case for themselves, and one 247Sports analyst believes it isn’t a fluke. “I think there’s a lot of excitement and there should be,” 247Sports’s Jeremy Werner...
NORMAL, IL
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Illinois Man Grows Biggest Pumpkin in the State, Displays it in Front of House

October is here! We’re smack dab in the middle of the fall season. And there’s one thing in season Halloween lovers can’t get enough of. The humble pumpkin. The big orange squash has practically become a cultural milestone when it comes to this time of year. Stores and loaded with pumpkin spiced treats and people display their artwork proudly carved into pumpkins in the front of homes all over the country.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Norm’s Piggy Pen makes a grand opening in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A small animal boutique offering unique products for little furry friends, makes it’s grand opening in Rockford Saturday. Norm’s Piggy Pen is located at the Edgebrook Center, where staff says the store will offer boarding, grooming services, and even manicure clippings for small animals. The boutique is a partner with Winnebago County Animal Services, to promote and assist in adoptions of small animals.
ROCKFORD, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois defense stands alone in FBS in this stat after Week 6 win over Iowa

Bret Bielema has Illinois in a great position after six games. The defense has complimented how well the offense has played this season in Champaign. The Fighting Illini are the only team in the FBS to not allow a touchdown at home. The most points that the defense has allowed to be scored on them at home is just six points. Iowa and Wyoming made two field goals each against Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois.

