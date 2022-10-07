Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Teacher’s Savage Thermos is One of Many Reasons He’s So Loved
Is there a teacher in your past that left a mark that never fades? Their voice still guides you in some way. One unique Rockford teacher left that mark on many. Many of us have at least one teacher from our past that we never forget. What is it that makes them unforgettable? The teacher in this story was remembered in a wonderful letter from a former student. That letter was sent to nominate him for a special honor, an honor we're proud to give him.
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
While there are lots of great burger places in the state of Illinois, some of them really stand out and have a really impressive reputation of serving high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you are looking for new places to try, you in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known in Illinois for their tasty burgers.
Which Halloween candy is the most popular in Illinois?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While the kids focus on finding the perfect costume - adults will be thinking about the candy.You want to be the house handing out the best treats. So, what will most kids get in their bags when they go trick or treating? Well, it depends on where you live. According to candystore.com, Sour Patch Kids are the most popular treat in Illinois. Indiana likes to give out Starbursts and the top candy in Wisconsin is a Butterfinger.Halloween is big business. Americans will spend an estimated $3 billion on candy.Nationwide, Reese's peanut butter cups are the most popular Halloween candy followed by Skittles and M&M's.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
What is your favourite thing to order when you go out? If it's a nice steak with sunt vegetables on the side then keep on reading because you are in the right place, especially if you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for serving delicious food that makes you want to keep going back for more time and time again.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love exploring new places, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I have put together a list of four absolutely amazing places in Illinois that are usually underrated but are definitely worth exploring, even if you don't have much time on your hands. So next time you feel like exploring new places in this beautiful state, make sure to add some of these places to your list too.
Walmart Hit With Illinois Class Action For Biometric Violations
Another day, and another really big company is finding itself on Illinois' hot seat for violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA. As we've seen with others who have run afoul of BIPA, it may very well end up that Walmart has to part with some money to make this whole thing go away. And that's where you come in, potentially.
theoldmotor.com
Peoria Illinois: The First Midwestern Sandy’s Drive-In Restaurant
This Sandy’s Drive-In photographed in the early-1960s is reported to be in Peoria, Illinois. It was the first in a chain of Sandy’s midwestern drive-ins and built circa 1957. Later the number of other locations grew to include a total of thirty-five in the state. Although the story...
68 Dog Couples Just Got Married in Illinois Because Why Not
It's one of the ultimate commitments when you say "I do" to your significant other. That's even true for dogs as 68 canine couples just took the big leap into matrimony in what attempted to be a world record ceremony in Illinois. This "unique" event in Geneva, Illinois was just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Illinois School Districts Pay Teachers Up To And Over 100K
Data compilation site Niche says that Illinois is one best states in the country for teacher salaries, with one Illinois school district being highlighted as the best place to teach, another Illinois school district grabbing the #2 spot, and yet a third district being named the 3rd best place to teach in America.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa's offense reaches rock bottom in loss to Illinois
It can’t get any worse, right? Like seriously, this has to be rock bottom. When the clock struck zeros and the final whistle blew just past 10 p.m., Iowa fans could go to sleep. They could close their eyes and escape the 3 ½-hour nightmare they just endured being a fan of this yellow-and-black offense.
saturdaytradition.com
247Sports analyst explains why Illinois’ 4-1 start is not a ‘fluke’
Illinois is off to a hot 4-1 start with big wins over teams like Virginia and Wisconsin. The Fighting Illini are making a case for themselves, and one 247Sports analyst believes it isn’t a fluke. “I think there’s a lot of excitement and there should be,” 247Sports’s Jeremy Werner...
PHOTO: Illinois Man Grows Biggest Pumpkin in the State, Displays it in Front of House
October is here! We’re smack dab in the middle of the fall season. And there’s one thing in season Halloween lovers can’t get enough of. The humble pumpkin. The big orange squash has practically become a cultural milestone when it comes to this time of year. Stores and loaded with pumpkin spiced treats and people display their artwork proudly carved into pumpkins in the front of homes all over the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema uses an unusual metaphor to describe the Illinois defense against Iowa
Bret Bielema dropped an unusual metaphor regarding his team’s defense, but it got his point across. There wasn’t much offense to go around Saturday night. The Fighting Illini earned their 5th win of the season over Iowa, 9-6 in a game only a mother could love. Bielema loved...
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois snuffs out Iowa's wild lateral-filled attempt on final play of the game
Illinois weathered the storm – aided by a review-overturned scoop-and-score touchdown by Iowa – and had the Hawkeyes backed up for the final play of the game. Needing to go about 70 yards on the final play, Iowa dialed up a last-ditch attempt with a number of laterals.
Farm fatalities declined in Illinois, but ‘still too high’
(The Center Square) – As the 2022 Illinois farming season winds down, the number of farm fatalities for the year is lower than average. So far this year, seven farm-related deaths have been recorded in Illinois. That’s down from 10 in a typical year. Rodney Knittel, assistant director...
WIFR
Norm’s Piggy Pen makes a grand opening in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A small animal boutique offering unique products for little furry friends, makes it’s grand opening in Rockford Saturday. Norm’s Piggy Pen is located at the Edgebrook Center, where staff says the store will offer boarding, grooming services, and even manicure clippings for small animals. The boutique is a partner with Winnebago County Animal Services, to promote and assist in adoptions of small animals.
saturdaytradition.com
Tarique Barnes registers lightning-quick sack of Spencer Petras in clutch situation for Illinois
Tarique Barnes was able to almost get to Iowa QB Spencer Petras untouched on first down. Petras barely had anytime to react to the quick hit from Barnes. Petras snapped the ball under center, and there must have been some kind of miscommunication between the offensive linemen for Iowa because it was almost like someone forgot to block him.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois defense stands alone in FBS in this stat after Week 6 win over Iowa
Bret Bielema has Illinois in a great position after six games. The defense has complimented how well the offense has played this season in Champaign. The Fighting Illini are the only team in the FBS to not allow a touchdown at home. The most points that the defense has allowed to be scored on them at home is just six points. Iowa and Wyoming made two field goals each against Illinois.
Illinois defeats Iowa in miserable field-goal fest
Illinois defeated Iowa on Saturday in Big Ten play, 9-6. That’s right, another football game sans a touchdown, a la the Indianapolis Colts-Denver Broncos epic on Thursday Night Football. How bad was it? Isaiah Williams of the Fighting Illini had five touches and fumbled three times, losing two to...
Q985
Rockford, IL
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0